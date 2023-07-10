Scoot Henderson not ruled out for rest of Summer League

Sean Highkin: Jonah Herscu says Scoot Henderson won’t play tomorrow but still hasn’t been ruled out for Summer League. “Taking it one day at a time.”
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Trail Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson (shoulder) is out for Tuesdays game against Charlotte, coach Jonah Herscu just stated. But he hasn’t been ruled out for the rest of the summer session. – 6:40 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Jonah Herscu says Scoot Henderson won’t play tomorrow but still hasn’t been ruled out for Summer League. “Taking it one day at a time.” – 6:38 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Scoot Henderson is gonna be a star — this is happening. Don’t say Russillo and I didn’t try to warn you. pic.twitter.com/5zbfFw15dn – 5:13 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry went viral in a workout video with recent top-3 draft pick Scoot Henderson. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/08/ste… – 7:00 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
New teammates CP3 and Steph were chattin’ with No.3️⃣ pick Scoot Henderson 🤝 pic.twitter.com/F7uRG8hz3j – 10:58 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Victor Wembanyama meets the Trail Blazers without Scoot Henderson coming up in a few minutes pic.twitter.com/9xmMfsyqlS – 8:03 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Michael Devoe is taking Scoot Henderson’s place in the starting lineup. Other starters are the same — Shaedon, Murray, Jabari, Badji – 8:02 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry went viral in a workout video with recent top-3 draft pick Scoot Henderson. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/08/ste… – 4:00 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers say Scoot Henderson will be out for tomorrow’s game vs. San Antonio with a right shoulder strain and will be listed as day-to-day going forward. – 11:07 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers just announced Scoot Henderson (right shoulder strain) will miss Sunday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs. He will be listed as day-to-day. – 11:06 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Portland Trail Blazers just announced Scoot Henderson (right shoulder strain) will miss Sunday night’s game vs. San Antonio and will be listed as day-to-day going forward. – 11:05 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Blazers say Scoot Henderson (right shoulder strain) will miss Sunday night’s game vs. San Antonio and will be listed as day-to-day going forward. – 11:04 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Blazers say Scoot Henderson (right shoulder strain) will miss Sunday night’s game against San Antonio and will be listed as day-to-day going forward. – 11:04 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Scoot Henderson (shoulder) will sit out Sunday’s game vs. Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs, per @ChrisBHaynes. pic.twitter.com/dE86ZLY3UN – 9:04 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson, the No. 3 pick, will sit out Sunday’s marquee matchup against No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio Spurs to rest shoulder, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/iRWiHWYMHb – 8:50 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry went viral in a workout video with recent top-3 draft pick Scoot Henderson. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/08/ste… – 7:15 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Trail Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson on his shoulder injury and how he played in his first game. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/pFrpYi9tmg – 5:05 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Scoot Henderson: “I love playing on big stages. It’s like a movie. And I’ve been in one.” (Referring to Shooting Stars) – 4:30 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Scoot Henderson says his shoulder is “getting better.” Team still waiting on MRI before making a decision about whether he goes tomorrow vs. San Antonio – 4:29 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Scoot Henderson is awaiting MRI results on his shoulder. His status for the rest of summer league is unknown at this time. Per coach Jonah Herscu. – 4:04 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
This was Scoot Henderson leaving the Blazers locker room after tonight’s game. Left game in third with right shoulder injury, but didn’t leave with a sling or any apparent wrap on shoulder. He was not made available to media. pic.twitter.com/iKLqssOKaF – 11:35 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Scoot Henderson dazzles in Summer League debut before leaving with shoulder injury
Scoot Henderson dazzles in Summer League debut before leaving with shoulder injury
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Scoot Henderson is back in the building, talking to people during the Spurs/Wemby game. No wrap on his shoulder, does not appear to be in any pain. – 10:42 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Trying to catch up with twitter tonight…
Scoot Henderson played one half of basketball and now Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh are busts.
Trying to catch up with twitter tonight…
Scoot Henderson played one half of basketball and now Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh are busts.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
After impressive first half, Scoot Henderson leaves first Summer League game with shoulder injury
After impressive first half, Scoot Henderson leaves first Summer League game with shoulder injury
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Portland Trail Blazers No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson will undergo an MRI on his right shoulder after sustaining the injury today against the Houston Rockets, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. There’s optimism it’s not a dislocation. – 9:30 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Amen Thompson and Scoot Henderson were impressive in their debuts. Sucks they both went out injured. But both were so comfortable playmaking, beautiful downhill attacks. Scoot’s shot looked good. Loved Amen’s fight on defense switching on bigger players. pic.twitter.com/72KwufVjzK – 9:08 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The scene watching Scoot Henderson and waiting for Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/kHdOlxN9UW – 8:44 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Rookie Scoot Henderson injured his right shoulder and will not return against Houston during @NBASummerLeague action today in Las Vegas.
A shoulder injury in the first quarter of the first game last summer ended Shaedon Sharpe’s summer session early. – 8:42 PM
Rookie Scoot Henderson injured his right shoulder and will not return against Houston during @NBASummerLeague action today in Las Vegas.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
It was not the end that everyone expected for Scoot Henderson on tonight’s game, but he showed glimpses of his talent through his 15 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists. The future face of the Blazers made a statement. #RipCity #NBASummerLeague – 8:41 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson had 15 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists in 21 minutes before a right shoulder injury in his summer league opener. The Trail Blazers say he won’t return to the game. – 8:41 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Blazers say Scoot Henderson (right shoulder) will not return to today’s @NBASummerLeague game. – 8:39 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Blazers say Scoot Henderson (right shoulder) will not return to today’s @NBASummerLeague game against Houston in Las Vegas. – 8:37 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers say Scoot Henderson suffered a right shoulder injury and will not return to today’s game. – 8:36 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Scoot Henderson (shoulder) potentially already done for Summer League? Damn… That’s a shame. – 8:35 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
While most NBA rookies are still negotiating their shoe deals — Scoot Henderson debuted at Summer League in his 1st PE release of @PumaHoops’ All-Pro NITRO.
The colorway takes inspiration from his Marietta, Georgia hometown & features his ‘Overly Determined to Dominate’ mantra. pic.twitter.com/tjol1sre0E – 8:24 PM
While most NBA rookies are still negotiating their shoe deals — Scoot Henderson debuted at Summer League in his 1st PE release of @PumaHoops’ All-Pro NITRO.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Summer Blazers 53, Rockets 47 at half. Amen Thompson looks terrific. Jabari Smith Jr. struggling so far. Blazers Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson could make it much easier to deal Damian Lillard. It’s summer league, yes, but there’s a lot there. – 8:05 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Scoot Henderson through the 1st half of his Summer League debut with the Blazers
13 points
5 rebounds
5 assists
Scoot Henderson through the 1st half of his Summer League debut with the Blazers
13 points
5 rebounds
5 assists
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Scoot Henderson through the 1st half of his Summer League debut with the Blazers
13 points
5 rebounds
5 assists
5-10 FG
Scoot Henderson through the 1st half of his Summer League debut with the Blazers
13 points
5 rebounds
5 assists
5-10 FG
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Rookie Scoot Henderson, through the first quarter of his summer league debut, has 13 points, three assists and three rebounds, and he hit on 5 of 7 shots.
Blazers 32, Rockets 30. – 7:40 PM
Rookie Scoot Henderson, through the first quarter of his summer league debut, has 13 points, three assists and three rebounds, and he hit on 5 of 7 shots.
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
It is very early, VERY early…but I’m digging Scoot Henderson – 7:39 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Scoot Henderson sees the game in slow-motion. He’s going to be so freaking good. – 7:38 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Scoot Henderson such a fun player to watch. pic.twitter.com/UyhU9Pd28B – 7:35 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Was nice of Michael Jordan to try to make the Blazers feel better about passing on him in 1984 by letting Scoot Henderson fall to them. – 7:33 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Scoot Henderson crosses over Amen Thompson for the step-back.
Talks trash on the way down the floor.
Scoot Henderson crosses over Amen Thompson for the step-back.
Talks trash on the way down the floor.
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Scoot Henderson finding his teammates, finding the open lane, finding the bottom of the net. Fun start to Summer League – 7:24 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Told Scott Brooks that Scoot Henderson looks so good, he appears to be a slightly taller Scott Brooks. Give or take. – 7:24 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Scoot Henderson and his first bucket with the Blazers uniform. Many more to come. #RipCity #NBASummerLeague
Scoot Henderson and his first bucket with the Blazers uniform. Many more to come. #RipCity #NBASummerLeague
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers Summer League starters: Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, Kris Murray, Jabari Walker, Ibou Badji – 7:10 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
According to the monitors, Blazers starting Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, Kris Murray, Jabari Walker and Ibou Badji – 7:10 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Up next, pretty good undercard here with Portland-Houston. 3rd pick Scoot Henderson vs. 4th pick Amen Thompson. More like seeing Alice in Chains open for Nirvana. pic.twitter.com/UyZXFw4gBE – 7:04 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Warmups are underway. Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe take first shots. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/2SBu5nAcZC – 7:04 PM
Tim Bontemps: Joe Cronin said that while he was looking to try to upgrade the roster over the past 18 months, the best moves at the draft the past two years was to take Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson instead of trades. He adds they, & Anfernee Simons, will be win-now players “very soon.” -via Twitter @TimBontemps / July 10, 2023
Jon Krawczynski: The Heat front office’s very resourceful, very good. They understand right now I believe that they do not have enough to just do a one-to-one Heat-Blazers trade to get Damian Lillard and entice the Blazers to part with the best player they’ve ever had. So right now, it seems like the efforts are to find a third team, find a fourth team, whatever, and construct some sort of monster sort of trade package with parts and players going all over the place to allow Damian Lillard to end up in Miami and to get the Blazers enough young players and draft assets to justify moving off of the team, you know, the franchise icon and sort of shifting into this rebuilding mode around Scoot Henderson, around Shaedon Sharp are on some of their really nice young pieces. -via Apple Podcasts / July 9, 2023