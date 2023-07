Scoot Henderson not ruled out for rest of Summer League

Jon Krawczynski: The Heat front office’s very resourceful, very good. They understand right now I believe that they do not have enough to just do a one-to-one Heat-Blazers trade to get Damian Lillard and entice the Blazers to part with the best player they’ve ever had. So right now, it seems like the efforts are to find a third team, find a fourth team, whatever, and construct some sort of monster sort of trade package with parts and players going all over the place to allow Damian Lillard to end up in Miami and to get the Blazers enough young players and draft assets to justify moving off of the team, you know, the franchise icon and sort of shifting into this rebuilding mode around Scoot Henderson, around Shaedon Sharp are on some of their really nice young pieces. -via Apple Podcasts / July 9, 2023