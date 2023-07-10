Several suitors interested in trading first-round pick for Tyler Herro

Evan Sidery: There are multiple teams interested in trading a first-round pick for Tyler Herro to help facilitate Damian Lillard ending up on the Heat, per @ShamsCharania on @PatMcAfeeShow. The Nets and Spurs have previously been linked to Herro in potential trade discussions.
Evan Sidery @esidery
There are multiple teams interested in trading a first-round pick for Tyler Herro to help facilitate Damian Lillard ending up on the Heat, per @ShamsCharania on @PatMcAfeeShow.
The Nets and Spurs have previously been linked to Herro in potential trade discussions. pic.twitter.com/ttmFzYe4eM – 1:23 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New “Burning Qs” mailbag. Answering questions about Damian Lillard, Tyler Herro and other free agents. allucanheat.com/2023/07/10/mia… – 12:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Should Christian Wood be on the Heat’s radar in NBA free agency? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/08/ask… Plus: Is Herro getting a bad rap? Why summer league? – 9:32 AM
Through creative negotiating, an NBA source said that the Blazers should be able to net four first-round picks and players with manageable contracts, maybe even a young star that fits better than Herro, if they play their hand correctly. -via Oregonian / July 6, 2023
Portland doesn’t want guard Tyler Herro and the four years and $120 million owed on his extension, but there are teams that have told ESPN they would surrender a good first-round pick to the Blazers — maybe something more — to become a facilitator by taking on Herro in a three-way deal. -via ESPN / July 6, 2023
NBA guru Brian Windhorst of ESPN has dropped a crucial update on this whole trade saga. According to Windy, the Nets could be in the mix for Herro: “It’s been reported that the Nets would have interest in Herro, and I have heard that as well,” Windhorst said. They offloaded three contracts in the last few days… They’re actually a candidate to make a trade where they bring in more salary than they send out.” -via Clutch Points / July 6, 2023
