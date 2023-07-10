Shams: Damian Lillard has no interest in the Clippers or Celtics

“In those cases, where teams have done their backchannel research to find out what Dame is thinking, whether he wants to play for us,” Charania said. “Whether it’s the Clippers, whether it’s the Celtics. Those are among the two teams I’ve heard that have had a level of interest in Damian Lillard. I think the answer has been a resounding no. He wants to be in Miami, period.”
Source: Erikas Polockas @ TalkBasket
Source: Erikas Polockas @ TalkBasket
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Portland GM Cronin on Lillard trade: ‘If it takes months, it takes months’
nbcsports.com/nba/news/portl… – 7:26 PM
Portland GM Cronin on Lillard trade: ‘If it takes months, it takes months’
nbcsports.com/nba/news/portl… – 7:26 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
My only takeaway is that they’re trying to show Dame they’re not ‘too stacked’ – 7:19 PM
My only takeaway is that they’re trying to show Dame they’re not ‘too stacked’ – 7:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat shopping on hold amid Lillard wait, with familiar faces still out there. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/10/hea… – 6:45 PM
From earlier — Heat shopping on hold amid Lillard wait, with familiar faces still out there. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/10/hea… – 6:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Blazers’ GM addresses Lillard desire to be dealt to Heat, discusses parameters, says process could take months, “It’s complicated.” sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/10/bla… – 6:44 PM
From earlier — Blazers’ GM addresses Lillard desire to be dealt to Heat, discusses parameters, says process could take months, “It’s complicated.” sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/10/bla… – 6:44 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story: Portland Trail Blazers pump brakes on Damian Lillard trade request saga @washingtonpost @PostSports
washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/07… – 6:07 PM
Story: Portland Trail Blazers pump brakes on Damian Lillard trade request saga @washingtonpost @PostSports
washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/07… – 6:07 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: Joe Cronin said Monday he’s willing to wait “months” if necessary to trade Damian Lillard.
“What the rest of his career looks like matters to us, and we care about that,” Cronin said. “At the same time, we have to do what’s best for us.”
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:55 PM
New ESPN story: Joe Cronin said Monday he’s willing to wait “months” if necessary to trade Damian Lillard.
“What the rest of his career looks like matters to us, and we care about that,” Cronin said. “At the same time, we have to do what’s best for us.”
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:55 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Biggest problem with how Damian Lillard/Goodwin handled this is that they didn’t include a second preferred destination, if only for appearances. – 5:44 PM
Biggest problem with how Damian Lillard/Goodwin handled this is that they didn’t include a second preferred destination, if only for appearances. – 5:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Obviously, there’s some posturing going on, but it’s clear that the Blazers would like to do better than what the Heat has to offer. The issue is that Damian Lillard requested to be traded to the Heat and nowhere else. – 5:40 PM
Obviously, there’s some posturing going on, but it’s clear that the Blazers would like to do better than what the Heat has to offer. The issue is that Damian Lillard requested to be traded to the Heat and nowhere else. – 5:40 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Blazers plan to be patient with Damian Lillard trade: ‘If it takes months, it takes months’
cbssports.com/nba/news/blaze… – 5:16 PM
Blazers plan to be patient with Damian Lillard trade: ‘If it takes months, it takes months’
cbssports.com/nba/news/blaze… – 5:16 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers GM Joe Cronin declined to discuss Lillard trade talk today but dropped this gem:
“The goal has always been to have Dame as a Trail Blazer and always will be. We want him to retire as a Trail Blazer. So, we’re very open minded to any time Damian wants to be a part of us.” pic.twitter.com/drnzcRdsB1 – 5:14 PM
Blazers GM Joe Cronin declined to discuss Lillard trade talk today but dropped this gem:
“The goal has always been to have Dame as a Trail Blazer and always will be. We want him to retire as a Trail Blazer. So, we’re very open minded to any time Damian wants to be a part of us.” pic.twitter.com/drnzcRdsB1 – 5:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Blazers’ GM addresses Lillard desire to be dealt to Heat, discusses parameters, says process could take months, ‘It’s complicated’ sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/10/bla… Joe Cronin, “That obviously is the place he wants to be and makes sense for him.” – 4:51 PM
Blazers’ GM addresses Lillard desire to be dealt to Heat, discusses parameters, says process could take months, ‘It’s complicated’ sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/10/bla… Joe Cronin, “That obviously is the place he wants to be and makes sense for him.” – 4:51 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Blazers GM Joe Cronin says there has not been meaningful movement on trade talks and they’re willing to wait months to make a Damian Lillard trade. Where things stand and what it all means for two of the Heat’s young players in summer league miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:47 PM
Blazers GM Joe Cronin says there has not been meaningful movement on trade talks and they’re willing to wait months to make a Damian Lillard trade. Where things stand and what it all means for two of the Heat’s young players in summer league miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Blazers GM Joe Cronin says there has not been meaningful movement on trade talks and they’re willing to wait weeks to make a Damian Lillard trade. Where things stand and what it all means for two of the Heat’s young players in summer league miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:45 PM
Blazers GM Joe Cronin says there has not been meaningful movement on trade talks and they’re willing to wait weeks to make a Damian Lillard trade. Where things stand and what it all means for two of the Heat’s young players in summer league miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:45 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Blazers GM on Lillard trade talks: “If it takes months, it takes months” #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 4:43 PM
Blazers GM on Lillard trade talks: “If it takes months, it takes months” #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 4:43 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joe Cronin on seeing where Damian Lillard is coming from in terms of looking for a more win-now situation than where Portland sits now, and how things got to this point: “It wasn’t necessarily intentional, it was just doing what was best for this team.” pic.twitter.com/XqkLyRp12p – 4:37 PM
Joe Cronin on seeing where Damian Lillard is coming from in terms of looking for a more win-now situation than where Portland sits now, and how things got to this point: “It wasn’t necessarily intentional, it was just doing what was best for this team.” pic.twitter.com/XqkLyRp12p – 4:37 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joe Cronin said he has not spoken to Damian Lillard since he made his trade request on July 1. – 4:25 PM
Joe Cronin said he has not spoken to Damian Lillard since he made his trade request on July 1. – 4:25 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Chauncey Billups on Damian Lillard: “He has to make decisions on what he needs in his life.” Says he’s had deep conversations with Lillard about all of this that he won’t share. “You can’t control fate.” – 4:05 PM
Chauncey Billups on Damian Lillard: “He has to make decisions on what he needs in his life.” Says he’s had deep conversations with Lillard about all of this that he won’t share. “You can’t control fate.” – 4:05 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups: “I have a very, very close relationship with Dame. He’s in a spot right now where he has to make decisions for what’s best for his career and his life. Those decisions aren’t only about basketball.” – 4:04 PM
Chauncey Billups: “I have a very, very close relationship with Dame. He’s in a spot right now where he has to make decisions for what’s best for his career and his life. Those decisions aren’t only about basketball.” – 4:04 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Blazers GM Joe Cronin tells reporters on a Damian Lillard trade: “If it takes months, it takes months.” – 3:56 PM
Blazers GM Joe Cronin tells reporters on a Damian Lillard trade: “If it takes months, it takes months.” – 3:56 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Joe Cronin: “I don’t feel that I did everything I could because I didn’t get done what I needed to get done. In that sense, I do feel like I failed Dame. Our goal was to win now as quickly as possible. If he didn’t feel that way, it was a failure on my end. – 3:54 PM
Joe Cronin: “I don’t feel that I did everything I could because I didn’t get done what I needed to get done. In that sense, I do feel like I failed Dame. Our goal was to win now as quickly as possible. If he didn’t feel that way, it was a failure on my end. – 3:54 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Portland Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin says “patience” will be a top priority in Damian Lillard trade request saga: “If it takes months, it takes months.” – 3:54 PM
Portland Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin says “patience” will be a top priority in Damian Lillard trade request saga: “If it takes months, it takes months.” – 3:54 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Blazers GM Joe Cronin on the Damian Lillard trade request: “If it takes months, it takes months.” – 3:53 PM
Blazers GM Joe Cronin on the Damian Lillard trade request: “If it takes months, it takes months.” – 3:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Cronin on Lillard trade direction, “We have to find the right deal and do what’s best for us.” – 3:50 PM
Cronin on Lillard trade direction, “We have to find the right deal and do what’s best for us.” – 3:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Portland GM Joe Cronin on Lillard trade goal, “In any deal, the goal is to come out with the best outcome. It could be more of a win-now player. It could be a young player and picks. It could be just picks. There’s no set parameters.” – 3:49 PM
Portland GM Joe Cronin on Lillard trade goal, “In any deal, the goal is to come out with the best outcome. It could be more of a win-now player. It could be a young player and picks. It could be just picks. There’s no set parameters.” – 3:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Portland Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin addresses what happened to idea of building around Damian Lillard, who has requested a trade. #NBA2KSummerLeague #RipCity pic.twitter.com/CVzD9srZkz – 3:47 PM
Portland Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin addresses what happened to idea of building around Damian Lillard, who has requested a trade. #NBA2KSummerLeague #RipCity pic.twitter.com/CVzD9srZkz – 3:47 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
“Dame’s obviously a very important person and player to us. What the rest of his career looks like matters to us… At the same time, we have to do what is best for us.” — Joe Cronin – 3:47 PM
“Dame’s obviously a very important person and player to us. What the rest of his career looks like matters to us… At the same time, we have to do what is best for us.” — Joe Cronin – 3:47 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Joe Cronin: “What the rest of [Dame]’s career looks like matters for us. At the same time, we have to find the right deal and do what’s best for us.” – 3:47 PM
Joe Cronin: “What the rest of [Dame]’s career looks like matters for us. At the same time, we have to find the right deal and do what’s best for us.” – 3:47 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Blazers GM Joe Cronin was asked if he has spoken to Damian Lillard since the trade request.
“No.” – 3:45 PM
Blazers GM Joe Cronin was asked if he has spoken to Damian Lillard since the trade request.
“No.” – 3:45 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Joe Cronin says the team remains open-minded about keeping Damian Lillard. – 3:43 PM
Joe Cronin says the team remains open-minded about keeping Damian Lillard. – 3:43 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Joe Cronin: “I can see why Dame would look at it and see why this isn’t a win-now opportunity. From that standpoint, I understand it and respect it.” – 3:43 PM
Joe Cronin: “I can see why Dame would look at it and see why this isn’t a win-now opportunity. From that standpoint, I understand it and respect it.” – 3:43 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Joe Cronin: “Building around Dame has always been the goal, even through the draft. The difficulty we ran into was finding the right deals. We kept scouring the market looking for more win-now players, and those players just weren’t available.” – 3:42 PM
Joe Cronin: “Building around Dame has always been the goal, even through the draft. The difficulty we ran into was finding the right deals. We kept scouring the market looking for more win-now players, and those players just weren’t available.” – 3:42 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Joe Cronin says he has not spoken with Damian Lillard since the trade request. – 3:41 PM
Joe Cronin says he has not spoken with Damian Lillard since the trade request. – 3:41 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Joe Cronin says he has not spoken to Damian Lillard since the trade request and there has not been any meaningful movement on trade talks. – 3:41 PM
Joe Cronin says he has not spoken to Damian Lillard since the trade request and there has not been any meaningful movement on trade talks. – 3:41 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
There are multiple teams interested in trading a first-round pick for Tyler Herro to help facilitate Damian Lillard ending up on the Heat, per @ShamsCharania on @PatMcAfeeShow.
The Nets and Spurs have previously been linked to Herro in potential trade discussions. pic.twitter.com/ttmFzYe4eM – 1:23 PM
There are multiple teams interested in trading a first-round pick for Tyler Herro to help facilitate Damian Lillard ending up on the Heat, per @ShamsCharania on @PatMcAfeeShow.
The Nets and Spurs have previously been linked to Herro in potential trade discussions. pic.twitter.com/ttmFzYe4eM – 1:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat shopping on hold amid Lillard wait, with familiar faces still out there sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/10/hea… – 12:23 PM
Heat shopping on hold amid Lillard wait, with familiar faces still out there sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/10/hea… – 12:23 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New “Burning Qs” mailbag. Answering questions about Damian Lillard, Tyler Herro and other free agents. allucanheat.com/2023/07/10/mia… – 12:01 PM
New “Burning Qs” mailbag. Answering questions about Damian Lillard, Tyler Herro and other free agents. allucanheat.com/2023/07/10/mia… – 12:01 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Joe Cronin is expected to speak to reporters in Las Vegas today for the first time since Damian Lillard’s trade request. – 11:33 AM
Joe Cronin is expected to speak to reporters in Las Vegas today for the first time since Damian Lillard’s trade request. – 11:33 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat shopping on hold amid Damian Lillard wait, with familiar faces still out there. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/10/hea… With Josh Richardson already back, Heat in position to continue with reunion tour. – 9:04 AM
Heat shopping on hold amid Damian Lillard wait, with familiar faces still out there. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/10/hea… With Josh Richardson already back, Heat in position to continue with reunion tour. – 9:04 AM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
“Always Team @Dame_Lillard, first”
^^^@ginamarina
Get to know this wonderful and talented Blazers superfan, Gina who is never parting ways with her Dame sweater — koin.com/sports/blazers… – 10:58 PM
“Always Team @Dame_Lillard, first”
^^^@ginamarina
Get to know this wonderful and talented Blazers superfan, Gina who is never parting ways with her Dame sweater — koin.com/sports/blazers… – 10:58 PM
More on this storyline
“Building around Dame has always been the goal all the way, even through the draft,” Cronin said. “The difficult things we ran into were finding the right deals. In the previous two years, we drafted at 7, then we drafted at 3. In the meantime, we were scouring the market looking for more win-now players and what kept happening was those players just weren’t available. So each time we just tried to weigh that. -via ESPN / July 10, 2023
Anthony Chiang: Blazers GM Joe Cronin on Damian Lillard’s request to be traded to Heat: “As a team, you always hope that you have more options. To have limited options like that, I wouldn’t call it frustrating but it prevents you from perhaps getting the best return.” -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / July 10, 2023
Sean Highkin: Matisse Thybulle on his situation given he and Damian Lillard share an agent: “My agent made it clear to me that Dame in Portland and Matisse in Portland are two very separate situations. I took his word for it and didn’t give it much more thought.” -via Twitter @highkin / July 10, 2023
Main Rumors, Damian Lillard, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Portland Trail Blazers