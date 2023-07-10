Spencer Dinwiddie on Ben Simmons: 'A healthy Ben is an All-Star, max-level guy'

It’s no wonder what Spencer Dinwiddie said when he was asked by NBA TV’s Dennis Scott what the Nets needed to take the next step. “The easy answer is Ben,” said Dinwiddie. “A healthy Ben is an All-Star, max-level guy. He could completely change the complexion of our team and can make us a really exciting group, especially defensively. “Ben was already hurt so I only played a handful of games with him. But I know him from his old Philly days and for all intents and purposes he can get back to that form. I think he’s got it in him. Obviously a young guy and I’m looking forward to seeing it this season.”
Source: Brian Lewis @ New York Post
Source: Brian Lewis @ New York Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sean Marks hopes #Nets‘ Ben Simmons hasn’t ‘reached his prime’ as offseason recovery continues nypost.com/2023/07/10/sea… via @nypostsports – 1:18 AM
Sean Marks hopes #Nets‘ Ben Simmons hasn’t ‘reached his prime’ as offseason recovery continues nypost.com/2023/07/10/sea… via @nypostsports – 1:18 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sean Marks on Ben Simmons’ progress: “He’s not doing 3-on-3 or 5-on-5 yet. I was down there two weeks ago w/ him & training staff and saw the progress. Happy to report he’s in a great physical shape & also mentally. He’s rearing and champing at the bit to get out there.” #Nets – 8:35 PM
Sean Marks on Ben Simmons’ progress: “He’s not doing 3-on-3 or 5-on-5 yet. I was down there two weeks ago w/ him & training staff and saw the progress. Happy to report he’s in a great physical shape & also mentally. He’s rearing and champing at the bit to get out there.” #Nets – 8:35 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Sean Marks said Ben Simmons is not yet playing 3 on 3 or 5 on 5. Still, the hope is Simmons is ready “very, very soon.”
Simmons hasn’t played since Feb. 15. – 8:34 PM
Sean Marks said Ben Simmons is not yet playing 3 on 3 or 5 on 5. Still, the hope is Simmons is ready “very, very soon.”
Simmons hasn’t played since Feb. 15. – 8:34 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks said Ben Simmons is not playing 3v3 or 5v5 yet:
“I was down there two weeks ago with him and with our training staff and saw the progress. I’m happy to report that he’s in great physical shape and also mentally. He seems to be chomping at the bit to get back out… pic.twitter.com/5vtDLRssvG – 8:30 PM
Sean Marks said Ben Simmons is not playing 3v3 or 5v5 yet:
“I was down there two weeks ago with him and with our training staff and saw the progress. I’m happy to report that he’s in great physical shape and also mentally. He seems to be chomping at the bit to get back out… pic.twitter.com/5vtDLRssvG – 8:30 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Chauncey Billups is sitting courtside. Going to watch his squad face off against Wemby and the Spurs.
Spencer Dinwiddie and Reggie Jackson just came to give some Colorado love. – 8:02 PM
Chauncey Billups is sitting courtside. Going to watch his squad face off against Wemby and the Spurs.
Spencer Dinwiddie and Reggie Jackson just came to give some Colorado love. – 8:02 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets notes from Summer League: Jacque Vaughn gives Ben Simmons injury update following FIBA World Cup withdrawal clutchpoints.com/nets-news-ben-… – 11:09 AM
Nets notes from Summer League: Jacque Vaughn gives Ben Simmons injury update following FIBA World Cup withdrawal clutchpoints.com/nets-news-ben-… – 11:09 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets expect Ben Simmons to be healthy for training camp: ‘No setbacks’ nypost.com/2023/07/08/net… via @nypostsports – 2:16 AM
#Nets expect Ben Simmons to be healthy for training camp: ‘No setbacks’ nypost.com/2023/07/08/net… via @nypostsports – 2:16 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn on whether Ben Simmons is doing 5v5, contact drills:
“He is on the court. I think he would be ok if I told him to use those terms. No setbacks. I talked to him a day, two days ago, maybe something around there. We’ll continue to see him as our whole group moves… – 10:04 PM
Jacque Vaughn on whether Ben Simmons is doing 5v5, contact drills:
“He is on the court. I think he would be ok if I told him to use those terms. No setbacks. I talked to him a day, two days ago, maybe something around there. We’ll continue to see him as our whole group moves… – 10:04 PM
Evan Barnes @evan_b
Jacque Vaughn talked to Ben Simmons a few days ago about his progress. Without giving specific details, he said. “My expectation is I look forward to coaching him healthy and our entire group being able to start the year together and go through training camp together. – 10:02 PM
Jacque Vaughn talked to Ben Simmons a few days ago about his progress. Without giving specific details, he said. “My expectation is I look forward to coaching him healthy and our entire group being able to start the year together and go through training camp together. – 10:02 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn on Ben Simmons’ offseason progress: “My expectation is I look forward to coaching him healthy and our entire group being able to start the year together and go through training camp together. Those things are important for our group.” #Nets – 10:00 PM
Jacque Vaughn on Ben Simmons’ offseason progress: “My expectation is I look forward to coaching him healthy and our entire group being able to start the year together and go through training camp together. Those things are important for our group.” #Nets – 10:00 PM
More on this storyline
Erik Slater: Sean Marks and Spencer Dinwiddie are here sitting together ahead of the Nets’ second Summer League game. -via Twitter @erikslater_ / July 9, 2023
While league sources say Mikal Bridges is not for sale, the Nets can theoretically offer a package involving some combination of up to seven first-round picks, rising center Nicolas Claxton, starting point guard Spencer Dinwiddie and his $20.36 million expiring contract, coveted wings in Royce O’Neale and Dorian Finney-Smith, and recent first-round picks Noah Clowney and Dariq Whitehead. -via HoopsHype / July 2, 2023
Also, Spencer Dinwiddie is eligible for an extension later this offseason. Per people familiar with the matter, there is support within the Nets to add years onto Dinwiddie’s deal via an extension. -via SportsNet New York / June 30, 2023
As he recovers from back woes, the question is, can fans reasonably ever expect him to return to All-Star form? “Yeah, that’s a great question,” Nets GM Sean Marks said after Sunday’s 98-80 summer league win over the Knicks. “Reasonably, the hope is that he returns to that level of play. “If he was 35 years old, I wouldn’t be honestly be able to tell you that. But knowing that he’s mid-20s and he has still, hopefully, not reached his prime, we’re going to make sure he can get back out there and get back to that form. And hopefully we see his game even evolve past that. But health is going to be the key to him.” -via New York Post / July 10, 2023
Brian Lewis: Marks on Ben Simmons not playing in the #FIBA World Cup: “This particular summer he just ran out of time. It just wasn’t the right thing to do to put him out there without playing and rushing it….This was made in Brooklyn’s best interest and Ben’s longterm health.” #Nets -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / July 9, 2023
Erik Slater: Sean Marks on expectations for Ben Simmons next season: “I think the hope is that he returns to that (All-Star) level of play. I mean, if he was 35 years old, I wouldn’t honestly be able to tell you that. But I think knowing that he’s mid-20s and he has still hopefully not reached his prime, we’ve gotta make sure he can get back out there and get back to that form. And hopefully we see we see his game even evolve past that. But health is going to be the key to him.” -via Twitter @erikslater_ / July 9, 2023