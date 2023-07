Spencer Dinwiddie on Ben Simmons: 'A healthy Ben is an All-Star, max-level guy'

As he recovers from back woes, the question is, can fans reasonably ever expect him to return to All-Star form? “Yeah, that’s a great question,” Nets GM Sean Marks said after Sunday’s 98-80 summer league win over the Knicks. “Reasonably, the hope is that he returns to that level of play. “If he was 35 years old, I wouldn’t be honestly be able to tell you that. But knowing that he’s mid-20s and he has still, hopefully, not reached his prime, we’re going to make sure he can get back out there and get back to that form. And hopefully we see his game even evolve past that. But health is going to be the key to him.” -via New York Post / July 10, 2023