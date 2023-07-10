Trade chatter around Pascal Siakam increasing

It is increasingly conceivable that Toronto’s Pascal Siakam could be moved before one or both of them given that Siakam trade chatter has begun bubbling at an increased rate. The Indiana Pacers, league sources say, have emerged as a legitimate trade contender for Siakam. The Atlanta Hawks, of course, have been pursuing Siakam since last month’s draft.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Dice mi amigo @MichaelGrange que persiste la intención de Pascal Siakam de abandonar @Raptors.
@ATLHawks y @Pacers tienen el interés, jugadores y activos atractivos, y monto de contrato como para ejecutar un canje.
Veremos. pic.twitter.com/Hx4u6F0rOf – 2:05 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Hawks and Pacers are potential destinations for Pascal Siakam, if the Raptors decide to trade him, per @michaelgrange (sportsnet.ca/nba/article/se…):
“Per league sources, the Raptors are still listening, trying to gauge the market value for their leading scorer and leading… pic.twitter.com/7HzebaICq9 – 12:07 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The Raptors ‘vibe reset’ has got off to a rocky start in Las Vegas, with shaky on-court performances and the noticeable absence of Pascal Siakam at a time of year when team building begins: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/se… – 11:01 AM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors must not put off decision on Pascal Siakam torontosun.com/sports/basketb… – 5:48 PM
My read is that the Raptors, in the wake of Fred VanVleet’s free agent departure to Houston, are eager to give even more runway to Scottie Barnes and O.G. Anunoby to expand their offensive purview under new coach Darko Rajaković. Barnes and Anunoby are 21 and 25; VanVleet and Siakam are both 29. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 10, 2023
As for if, when or where Siakam might be traded? Per league sources, the Raptors are still listening, trying to gauge the market value for their leading scorer and leading returning – in theory – playmaker. Atlanta remains a possibility and Indiana has also reached out. The Raptors don’t intend to drag the process out for weeks or months, but they don’t seem ready to close the door on a Siakam trade just yet. Meanwhile, they still remain committed to avoiding a total rebuild — in other words, nothing they do or don’t do with Siakam will make them any more inclined to trade O.G. Anunoby, the 25-year-old all-NBA defender who also has one year left on his deal. Teams are welcome to call about Anunoby, but don’t expect a call back — that’s the message. -via SportsNet / July 10, 2023
For the Raptors, the most notable absence all weekend has been Pascal Siakam, the Raptors All-Star forward who has been featured in trade rumours for the past few weeks. No one wants to go on the record as to why Siakam has stayed away, but it seems reasonable to guess that since the Raptors have yet to discuss a contract extension, and instead Siakam has been prominently featured in trade talks, he isn’t all that keen to be on-site in Vegas. After all, it would be awkward cheering on Raptors’ prospects only to learn he’s being dealt the next day, or whatever. Siakam is coming off a season in which he averaged 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists, and the 29-year-old Siakam is eligible for as much as $192 million over four years on a deal that would kick in for the 2024-25 season. -via SportsNet / July 10, 2023