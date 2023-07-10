Tyrese Haliburton's extension with Indiana includes 15 percent trade kicker

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Indiana Pacers signed All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton to a five-year, designated rookie max extension that could be worth up to $260 million, which includes no player option and a 15 percent trade kicker, @hoopshype has learned. – 5:17 PM
Tony East @TonyREast
At every turn, Tyrese Haliburton has committed to his people and his teams. He stuck with his AAU program. He wanted to make the Kings a contender. He pours into his family, teammates, and staff members.
Now, he’s committed to the Indiana Pacers. Story: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 1:50 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers rolling deep – including the entire likely starting lineup is here.
Toppin, Turner, Hield, Haliburton, Brown, Nesmith, Nwora — plus Mathurin, Nembhard, Jackson, Walker and Sheppard playing. pic.twitter.com/eXXVxsrg0E – 8:34 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers Hield, Haliburton, Nwora, Newsmith joining coaches and execs courtside for the game pic.twitter.com/vHdwnBoli4 – 7:56 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tyrese Haliburton speaking to a sold-out room at NBA Con pic.twitter.com/eT2hv7cWwG – 5:25 PM
Tyrese Haliburton speaking to a sold-out room at NBA Con pic.twitter.com/eT2hv7cWwG – 5:25 PM
