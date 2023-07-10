Victor Wembanyama's debut ranks as the second-most watched Summer League game ever

Ben Cafardo: 🏀 Victor Wembanyama’s NBA Summer League debut on ESPN this past Friday averaged 1,386,000 viewers and peaked with 1,632,000 viewers. (Nielsen) ⬆️ It ranks as the second-most watched Summer League game ever.
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Cognizant of the big picture, the Spurs and Victor Wembanyama saw no reason to extend his summer-league circus past the two games they’d planned. Now he can get back to work, out of the limelight.
In the meantime? Pity anyone playing him in online chess.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Victor Wembanyama to be shut down the rest of Summer League, per report
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Victor Wembanyama’s agent, Bouna Ndiaye, is helping the No. 1 pick be himself. The Senegal native talks about Wembanyama’s potential, the Britney Spears incident and why he became an agent. bit.ly/43jUifS #nba #vegassummerleague – 4:15 PM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
JUST IN: Spurs confirm Victor Wembanyama is done playing at Las Vegas Summer League after two games, but he will stay with the team.
Wembanyama averaged 18 pts, 10 rebs, 4 blocks in 54 total minutes. He bounced back in his second game after his debut. #KSATsports #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/ckZGt2r356 – 3:42 PM
JUST IN: Spurs confirm Victor Wembanyama is done playing at Las Vegas Summer League after two games, but he will stay with the team.
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story: Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama seized his second chance to make a good first impression @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/07… – 3:30 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Victor Wembanyama’s Summer League run is over, per @mikefinger.
Wemby across 2 games:
36 PTS
20 REB
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
After a tough start in the Summer League, Victor Wembanyama bounced back on Sunday.
It was his final game in the Summer League this year 😮
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
As expected, Victor Wembanyama’s summer league participation ended with Sunday’s game, the #Spurs said.
The Spurs have at least two more games in Vegas, but they will play them without the No. 1 pick.
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Victor Wembanyama says he is “probably going to disappear from the media for the next month, honestly.”
The @spurs big man probably deserves it.
More @HeavyOnSports:
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
A treat to tour the @SphereVegas with @kaj33, who shared his perspective and support for Victor Wembanyama and being an NBA ambassador. Kareem on Wemby: “It’s not going to be a long and difficult path for him to be effective.” My dispatch for @SportingTrib bit.ly/3XJokbS pic.twitter.com/lxgnRCP0WX – 1:32 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
A treat to tour the @SphereVegas with @kaj33, who shared his perspective and support for Victor Wembanyama and being an NBA ambassador. Kareem on Wemby: “It’s not going to be a long and difficult path for him to be effective.” My dispatch for
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Victor Wembanyama after Summer League Game 1:
“I didn’t know what I was doing out there.”
Wemby during Game 2:
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
A treat to tour the @SphereVegas with @kaj33, who shared his perspective and support for Victor Wembanyama and being an NBA ambassador. Kareem on Wemby: “It’s not going to be a long and difficult path for him to be effective.” My dispatch for @SportingTrib bit.ly/3XJokbS pic.twitter.com/LqzsDscHiJ – 12:55 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
Victor Wembanyama had a great outing in his second summer league game but the Spurs ended up losing to the Blazers. Here are the grades: spurstalk.com/grades-spurs-b… – 11:43 AM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
Caught up with Tony Parker @Superhero_CC. TP9 shared details about his relationship with Victor Wembanyama and his family, said he’d never seen Wemby’s pic wearing his jersey and the immense expectations.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama bounces back with 27-point performance in second Summer League game
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Victor Wembanyama takes decisive on-court step with dominant Summer League performance | NBA.com nba.com/news/victor-we… – 4:12 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
After his debut in the Summer League, a lot has been said about Victor Wembanyama and his performance against Charlotte 🙄
In his second appearance with the Spurs, the No.1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft caught attention with a double-double 💪🏽
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Victor Wembanyama shined in his second summer league game.
But what he’s really looking forward to is the next few months, when he gets to work with some of the best basketball minds in the world.
My dispatch:
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Victor Wembanyama scores 27 points in the San Antonio Spurs’ loss
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
It was Victor Wembanyama night in Las Vegas. He showed some scenes of his bright future and most importantly he dominated on both ends. Exactly what the Spurs expect to see from Wemby.
Story on @SportalgrG. #NBASummerLeague #GoSpursGo
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
All the oohing and aahing expected to come out of the mouth of fans two days ago echoed throughout Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday.
“It was just me getting comfortable,” Spurs rookie star Victor Wembanyama said.
Photos by @kinhuiphotog.
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Victor Wembanyama doing Wembanyama things 🥱
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Victor Wembanyama bounce back in his second NBA summer league game ✊🇫🇷
27 PTS
12 REB
3 BLK
2/4 3 PT
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Victor Wembanyama on Gregg Popovich signing a five-year contract: “It’s just another sign from him and from the franchise that they care about the project. There’s something great going on, starting.” – 11:57 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Comfortable Victor Wembanyama scores 27, shows promise in second Summer League game
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Getting comfortable.”
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I think he showed the talent that he is.”
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I just want to hoop.”
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“A little bit of confidence. He’s a skillful basketball player.”
Matt Nielsen on Victor Wembanyama, who had 27 points and 12 rebounds in second #NBASummerLeague game.
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Victor Wembanyama was much more productive in his second NBA Summer League game. He finished with:
27 points
12 rebounds
3 blocks
2 threes
1 steal
64.3 FG%
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Victor Wembanyama shined in his second summer league game following his shaky debut, finishing with 27 points on 9-for-14 shooting, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots in the Spurs’ 85-80 loss. – 9:58 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Victor Wembanyama stats in his second summer league game:
27 points
12 rebounds
3 blocks
1 steal
3 turnovers
1 foul
9/14 FG
2/4 3P
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Pelicans’ summer league players crowd around the monitor in the tunnel to the court to watch Victor Wembanyama. pic.twitter.com/OMaTvvQjPw – 9:55 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Victor Wembanyama has brought a sleepy crowd to life with the Spurs cutting Portland’s lead to 4 at the 2:28 mark of the fourth quarter. We even got “de-fense” chants on the last Blazers possession. – 9:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Victor Wembanyama 20 points after hitting 3.
10 boards.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The first ever NBA double-double for Victor Wembanyama is in the books. 17 points, 10 rebounds and counting. The Wemby era has begun, NBA fans. #GoSpursGo #NBASummerLeague – 9:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Less dribbling.
More forceful attacks at the rim.
And finishing.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Just watched Victor Wembanyama run across the court and jump on a teammate’s back with a laugh and smile.
He’s having fun.
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama scores nine of his 11 first half points in the second quarter and also adds six rebounds and two block versus Portland. – 8:49 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Victor Wembanyama is once again in the Nike Zoom GT Run at Summer League 👀 pic.twitter.com/NZB3xJwhmc – 8:41 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Victor Wembanyama blocks the shot, then runs the floor and posterizes on the other end.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Catch. Gather.
Emphatic finish.
Victor Wembanyama.
Again, whenever he’s ahead of the defense, #Spurs need to find him with the long pass.
Let him Moss someone.
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Victor Wembanyama with a decent start in this one. pic.twitter.com/d5vzPH5ZY0 – 8:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Crossover pullup for Victor Wembanyama. #NBA2KSummerLeague pic.twitter.com/YYteksrMjX – 8:32 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Victor Wembanyama, 19, skipped the Summer Players Party at Tao nightclub hosted by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and the NBA’s Players Association. He declined the invitation to get his rest ahead of today’s game. Learning that Victor doesn’t play about his sleep. – 8:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Victor Wembanyama hit a jumper.
Next trip, hit the deck falling forward after being fouled.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
This sequence from Victor Wembanyama. pic.twitter.com/ebIepOvJZl – 8:14 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Fat Joe courtside for Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/20nURHRWaG – 8:13 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Plenty of good seats available during Celtics-Wizards.
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
It’ll be more fun watching Victor Wembanyama play basketball when his teammates know how to pass him the ball – 8:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Victor Wembanyama launching from corner. #NBASummerLeague #Spurs pic.twitter.com/zgJi1OduWT – 8:03 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Victor Wembanyama meets the Trail Blazers without Scoot Henderson coming up in a few minutes pic.twitter.com/9xmMfsyqlS – 8:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Victor Wembanyama getting ready for his 2nd #NBASummerLeague game. #Spurs #NBA pic.twitter.com/BY4BsyFApn – 8:02 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on hand to watch Victor Wembanyama at Las Vegas Summer League pic.twitter.com/MWQowWngQf – 7:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Victor Wembanyama.
Game 2.
#NBASummerLeague
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Everyone in the arena standing as Victor Wembanyama emerges from the tunnel with 9 mins to go before tipoff. – 7:51 PM
More on this storyline
Tim Bontemps: Victor Wenbanyama is officially done for the rest of Summer League, sources confirmed to ESPN, after he bounced back from a rough opening game Friday against Charlotte with a stellar 27-point, 12-rebound performance Sunday against Portland. @mikefinger was first with the news. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / July 10, 2023
Mike Finger: Can report Victor Wembanyama is now 100% finished with summer league, per the Spurs. All along, two games was the plan. Spurs wanted him to get a taste of the NBA, and he got it. Team saw what it wanted to see, now giving him a break after a busy 12 months. -via Twitter @mikefinger / July 10, 2023