Warriors' Chris Paul on coming off the bench: 'It'll be a conversation when camp starts'

Paul said he hasn’t spoken to the Warriors or coach Steve Kerr about the intricacies of his new role, or whether he’ll even come off the bench, something he has never done in his 18-year NBA career. “At the end of the day, it’s basketball,” Paul said. “I’m going into a situation with a bunch of guys who’ve been playing together for a long time. I’m not as worried about it as everybody else is. … We’ll figure all of that stuff out at camp.” He continued: “You don’t have the answers right now. We’ll practice, and I’m sure there will be things I’ve got to learn about them, they’ve got to learn about me, but that’s the case with any team.” -via ESPN / July 10, 2023