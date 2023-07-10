Warriors' Chris Paul on coming off the bench: 'It'll be a conversation when camp starts'

Anthony Slater: There’s been no discussion between Chris Paul and Steve Kerr about Paul coming off the bench. “It’ll be a conversation when camp starts. Me and Steve have talked, but that ain’t something where it’s, ‘What up, man? You starting or coming off the bench.” pic.twitter.com/JYSO9hcHqE
Chris Paul joined Steph Curry, Gary Payton II and Jonathan Kuminga in Las Vegas to watch the Summer League edition of the Warriors on Sunday.
FTR I get people suggesting they will bench Looney, but I hate a small ball starting lineup of Steph, CP, Klay, Wiggs and Dray. Oldest starting 5 in the league with an average height of 6'4. To me CP3's value is backup PG, veteran leader who can run second unit
Chris Paul said he's already linked up for a workout with his new teammate Steph Curry.
I'm laughing at the idea of the Warriors going with a small ball starting lineup of Steph, CP3, Klay, Wiggs and Draymond. The average age of that starting 5 is 33.4 years old, and average height is just over 6'4. I mean it's something alright. #dubnation
Hmm, don't love that Chris Paul got snappy in his first presser when asked about playing with guys in the second unit, saying there have been no conversations yet about him coming off the bench. Sir what you think gon' happen, the Warriors are going to bench Steph?! #dubnation
When Chris Paul and Stephen Curry next step onto the court in October, they will do so as teammates instead of Western Conference rivals.
And the relationship they have developed off the court through the years can continue to flourish.
Chris Paul doesn't seem to love the idea of coming off the bench for the Warriors. Here's what that could mean for the franchise:
Super excited to cover Cp3 on a regular basis. Feel like he will make me get better at my job. Gotta ask thoughtful questions. Or he will let you know you didn’t lol.
Also, a hall of famer — one of those talents that you tell your kids and fam about. Going to be fun. – 12:54 AM
ESPN story: Chris Paul and Steve Kerr haven't discussed what Paul's role with the Warriors will be. But Paul isn't concerned about blending in with the team
CP3 on the possibility of him coming off the bench for the first time in his career:
Like a good neighbor, CP3 is there! 🤠
“It’ll be a conversation for us when camp starts.”
Chris Paul hasn’t come off the bench since Nov. 22, 2004 — the second game of his sophomore year in college — and he might not be ready to do so with the Warriors nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-sta… – 12:16 AM
CP3 compared Draymond to Kevin Garnett in the sense the every time they go to battle, it’s like they are about to fight.
I asked him about his relationship with him, Steph, and Klay: pic.twitter.com/dWb7YI1Yaq – 12:14 AM
Chris Paul, Steve Kerr y Stephen Curry observando a los Baby @Warriors. Tradición veraniega. Paul y Curry tuvieron su primera sesión de tiros juntos y, según CP3, "no hubo mucho tiro errado".
Chris Paul sitting with Steph Curry, Gary Payton II and Jonathan Kuminga at tonight's game.
New teammates CP3 and Steph were chattin' with No.3️⃣ pick Scoot Henderson 🤝
Saw Chris Paul’s security first.
He’s in the building watching #Warriors vs. #Pelicans. #Suns – 10:57 PM
Rivals no more: Chris Paul excited to join Warriors after years of playoff battles
Chris Paul reiterated that he has definitive plans to play beyond next season: "No question." Two years left on his current deal but the second season is non-guaranteed.
CP3 and Steph chilling at Summer League ✌️
CP3 just joined Curry and Kuminga courtside for the Warriors' summer league game
Chris Paul worked out with Curry today at the Warriors' facility in Las Vegas. You could tell it's still wild to him he's a Warrior.
CP3 with his new threads 🌉
Chris Paul on meshing into the Warriors' style: "Luckily it's basketball and I know a little bit about the game."
A question was asked to Chris Paul presuming he was coming off the bench. His response:
“Uhhh, you coaching?”
CP3 made it clear any decisions about whether he will start is something the team will figure out later. Doesn’t sound like he expects to come off the bench. – 10:14 PM
Chris Paul when asked about coming off the bench on the Warriors: "Are you coaching?"
There's been no discussion between Chris Paul and Steve Kerr about Paul coming off the bench. "It'll be a conversation when camp starts. Me and Steve have talked, but that ain't something where it's, 'What up, man? You starting or coming off the bench."
"Never thought you'd see the day," Chris Paul said after holding up his new jersey.
Chris Paul, Golden State Warrior
"Never thought you'd see the day, right?" — Chris Paul
Chris Paul on meshing with the Warriors' roster: "It's basketball, not brain surgery… we're going to figure it out."
Chris Paul may need to play on a minor minutes restriction to try and avoid injury issues next season.
The Chris Paul trade really was something…Jordan Poole, Ryan Rollins, Patrick Baldwin Jr., 2030 first round pick, 2027 second round pick and cash considerations…pretty much 2 recent and 2 future picks, along with Poole. Not high on Poole, but a no-brainer flier for D.C.
How is it moving to the head seat coaching the Warriors' summer league team? What has worked for player development and what hasn't? Why is Chris Paul so important for Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody?

I spoke with Jacob Rubin about a handful of topics
I spoke with Jacob Rubin about a handful of topics nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-sta… – 5:50 PM
Chris Paul us here in the house at the Dubs' Vegas practice facility. Looks like he's about to get a workout in.
Most wins over the last 10 years (regular season + playoffs):
567 — Draymond Green
552 — Steph Curry
540 — Danny Green
521 — Chris Paul
521 — James Harden
519 — Klay Thompson
516 — LeBron James
Nobody else has reached 500. pic.twitter.com/ayD2hRLylH – 2:22 PM
Ganon Baker is not only a top-level coach, but an amazing personality with great perspective about coaching and life.
He talked about his path and shared stories about Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Chris Paul and more.
@GanonBaker exclusive on @SportalgrG.
sportal.gr/basket/rest-of… – 7:15 AM
Paul said he hasn't spoken to the Warriors or coach Steve Kerr about the intricacies of his new role, or whether he'll even come off the bench, something he has never done in his 18-year NBA career. "At the end of the day, it's basketball," Paul said. "I'm going into a situation with a bunch of guys who've been playing together for a long time. I'm not as worried about it as everybody else is. … We'll figure all of that stuff out at camp." He continued: "You don't have the answers right now. We'll practice, and I'm sure there will be things I've got to learn about them, they've got to learn about me, but that's the case with any team."
Anthony Slater: Chris Paul compares playing with Draymond Green to his long-time desire to play with Kevin Garnett "The first three times I played against (Garnett) we got double Ts."
Anthony Slater: Chris Paul just did his intro presser with the Warriors. He said he worked out with Steph Curry today. Said he thought it was their first workout together since 2009. "Weren't a lot of misses."