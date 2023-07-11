Blazers could wait until February to trade Damian Lillard?

Although Lillard requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers, he could end up in a similar situation as Simmons because he has four years remaining on his contract and the franchise is in no rush to move him, per ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. “I just talked to two teams this morning who said essentially we might be looking at another Ben Simmons situation here,” Shelburne said Tuesday on NBA Today. “This guy’s got four years on his contract. They don’t have to do anything. They can take their time and let’s just see if he shows up for training camp. If they want to wait until February to trade him, they can.”
Source: Erin Walsh @ Bleacher Report
Source: Erin Walsh @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
New pod with @seeratsohi!
All we did was talk about the Toronto Raptors: A puzzling/disastrous offseason, Pascal Siakam trade packages, and the possible pursuit of Damian Lillard: open.spotify.com/episode/0CqIRY… – 6:43 PM
New pod with @seeratsohi!
All we did was talk about the Toronto Raptors: A puzzling/disastrous offseason, Pascal Siakam trade packages, and the possible pursuit of Damian Lillard: open.spotify.com/episode/0CqIRY… – 6:43 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
#NBA Scouts: Damian Lillard wants to be in Miami, but would star point guard make Heat better after offseason player losses? #Heat #Knicks palmbeachpost.com/story/sports/n… – 6:27 PM
#NBA Scouts: Damian Lillard wants to be in Miami, but would star point guard make Heat better after offseason player losses? #Heat #Knicks palmbeachpost.com/story/sports/n… – 6:27 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Very weird how 90% of podcasts I’ve heard about Dame/Heat trades will talk about Herro/filler/youngsters/picks being a meh package and then not even mention Caleb Martin (aka the Heat’s single most fungible trade asset). Has Pat Riley Jedi mind-tricked the NBA media or something pic.twitter.com/MU4f4XzCxk – 6:17 PM
Very weird how 90% of podcasts I’ve heard about Dame/Heat trades will talk about Herro/filler/youngsters/picks being a meh package and then not even mention Caleb Martin (aka the Heat’s single most fungible trade asset). Has Pat Riley Jedi mind-tricked the NBA media or something pic.twitter.com/MU4f4XzCxk – 6:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — What could a Heat-Lillard deal look like? Blazers GM says to look at his trade history. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/11/wha… – 5:29 PM
From earlier — What could a Heat-Lillard deal look like? Blazers GM says to look at his trade history. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/11/wha… – 5:29 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Do Blazers even know what they actually want from Heat (or anyone) for Damian Lillard? sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/11/ask… – 5:29 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Do Blazers even know what they actually want from Heat (or anyone) for Damian Lillard? sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/11/ask… – 5:29 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
New Heat mailbag: Amid Damian Lillard trade talks, examining Tyler Herro’s true value. And more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:08 PM
New Heat mailbag: Amid Damian Lillard trade talks, examining Tyler Herro’s true value. And more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:08 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
I went on the @jimrome show with guest host @bwwebber.
We spoke about some potential destinations for Damian Lillard, touching on whether or not the Spurs actually make sense as a landing spot.
Listen to the segment via @CBSSportsNet:
cbssports.com/nba/video/the-… – 4:46 PM
I went on the @jimrome show with guest host @bwwebber.
We spoke about some potential destinations for Damian Lillard, touching on whether or not the Spurs actually make sense as a landing spot.
Listen to the segment via @CBSSportsNet:
cbssports.com/nba/video/the-… – 4:46 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New Lowe Post podcast: Wembanyama’s Summer League/Spurs future, in-season tourney debates, Dame/Harden latest, Siakam rumors, under-the-radar offseasons, more w/ @kpelton:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3XPpSBq
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/kev… – 4:27 PM
New Lowe Post podcast: Wembanyama’s Summer League/Spurs future, in-season tourney debates, Dame/Harden latest, Siakam rumors, under-the-radar offseasons, more w/ @kpelton:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3XPpSBq
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/kev… – 4:27 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New column: It’s time for Blazers GM Joe Cronin to face reality, work with Heat on Damian Lillard trade. allucanheat.com/2023/07/11/mia… – 3:31 PM
New column: It’s time for Blazers GM Joe Cronin to face reality, work with Heat on Damian Lillard trade. allucanheat.com/2023/07/11/mia… – 3:31 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Could Pascal Siakam be traded before Lillard or Harden?
nbcsports.com/nba/news/could… – 1:23 PM
Could Pascal Siakam be traded before Lillard or Harden?
nbcsports.com/nba/news/could… – 1:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
What could a Heat-Lillard deal look like? Blazers GM says to look at his trade history. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/11/wha… – 12:42 PM
What could a Heat-Lillard deal look like? Blazers GM says to look at his trade history. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/11/wha… – 12:42 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Dame and the Blazers have been on the road to divorce for the last two years.
I talk about it with @jshector on Monday’s show.
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial3 pic.twitter.com/wiPZJuGV7g – 12:28 PM
Dame and the Blazers have been on the road to divorce for the last two years.
I talk about it with @jshector on Monday’s show.
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial3 pic.twitter.com/wiPZJuGV7g – 12:28 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Column: “If it takes months, it takes months.” Addressing Damian Lillard’s trade request for the first time, Joe Cronin stressed patience. Because the Blazers need to get this right si.com/nba/2023/07/11… – 12:24 PM
Column: “If it takes months, it takes months.” Addressing Damian Lillard’s trade request for the first time, Joe Cronin stressed patience. Because the Blazers need to get this right si.com/nba/2023/07/11… – 12:24 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From yesterday: What Blazers GM Joe Cronin had to say about Damian Lillard’s trade request and what he’s looking for in a deal. Where things stand and what it means for two of the Heat’s young players in summer league miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:23 AM
From yesterday: What Blazers GM Joe Cronin had to say about Damian Lillard’s trade request and what he’s looking for in a deal. Where things stand and what it means for two of the Heat’s young players in summer league miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:23 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Clippers and Celtics have “a level of interest” in acquiring Damian Lillard, per @ShamsCharania on @PatMcAfeeShow (m.youtube.com/watch?v=9pgXCl…).
However, Lillard is only willing to sign off on joining the Heat:
“He doesn’t have a no-trade clause, but he kinda has something… pic.twitter.com/xBHL3YTJ56 – 11:12 AM
The Clippers and Celtics have “a level of interest” in acquiring Damian Lillard, per @ShamsCharania on @PatMcAfeeShow (m.youtube.com/watch?v=9pgXCl…).
However, Lillard is only willing to sign off on joining the Heat:
“He doesn’t have a no-trade clause, but he kinda has something… pic.twitter.com/xBHL3YTJ56 – 11:12 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Do Blazers even know what they actually want from Heat (or anyone) for Damian Lillard? sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/11/ask… – 11:08 AM
ASK IRA: Do Blazers even know what they actually want from Heat (or anyone) for Damian Lillard? sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/11/ask… – 11:08 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“He’s helped the Blazers for 11 years. I think the Blazers should help him.”
@Matt_Barnes22 told @BGeltzNBA what he thinks of the Damian Lillard situation at NBA Summer League. pic.twitter.com/iUTmiZToyG – 10:17 AM
“He’s helped the Blazers for 11 years. I think the Blazers should help him.”
@Matt_Barnes22 told @BGeltzNBA what he thinks of the Damian Lillard situation at NBA Summer League. pic.twitter.com/iUTmiZToyG – 10:17 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
What could a Heat-Lillard deal look like? Blazers GM says to look at his trade history. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/11/wha… “History has shown, we’ve done it with CJ McCollum and Josh Hart, where we worked together to find them their landing spots and getting a fair return.” – 9:42 AM
What could a Heat-Lillard deal look like? Blazers GM says to look at his trade history. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/11/wha… “History has shown, we’ve done it with CJ McCollum and Josh Hart, where we worked together to find them their landing spots and getting a fair return.” – 9:42 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Do Blazers even know what they actually want from Heat (or anyone) for Damian Lillard? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/11/ask… Plus: Mending Herro fences; Monday’s summer ugliness. – 8:35 AM
Do Blazers even know what they actually want from Heat (or anyone) for Damian Lillard? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/11/ask… Plus: Mending Herro fences; Monday’s summer ugliness. – 8:35 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Blazers’ Joe Cronin on Dame Lillard trade: “It if takes months, it takes months.” pic.twitter.com/imcLqH3CFv – 4:56 AM
Blazers’ Joe Cronin on Dame Lillard trade: “It if takes months, it takes months.” pic.twitter.com/imcLqH3CFv – 4:56 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I kinda liked Simmons’ idea of Minnesota as the team that trades for Dame without knowing if he’d report.
Towns/Conley matches Dame/Nurkic in salary. Minny has tradable swaps in 24/28/30 and a secondary swap in 26.
I get why either side would be hesitant, but I see the appeal. – 12:36 AM
I kinda liked Simmons’ idea of Minnesota as the team that trades for Dame without knowing if he’d report.
Towns/Conley matches Dame/Nurkic in salary. Minny has tradable swaps in 24/28/30 and a secondary swap in 26.
I get why either side would be hesitant, but I see the appeal. – 12:36 AM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
Speaking of Lillard, all parties invoked in a potential Damian Lillard trade are understandably tight-lipped. That said, I am, like I was two weeks ago, convinced the gifted guard winds up in Miami. And sooner than later. – 11:50 PM
Speaking of Lillard, all parties invoked in a potential Damian Lillard trade are understandably tight-lipped. That said, I am, like I was two weeks ago, convinced the gifted guard winds up in Miami. And sooner than later. – 11:50 PM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
I asked Andy Elisburg, the Heat’s Sr, basketball ops/GM, how often he gets asked for an update on the potential Damian Lillard-to-the-Heat deal. Elisburg grinned and said, Every day … Every day.” – 11:40 PM
I asked Andy Elisburg, the Heat’s Sr, basketball ops/GM, how often he gets asked for an update on the potential Damian Lillard-to-the-Heat deal. Elisburg grinned and said, Every day … Every day.” – 11:40 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Damian Lillard trade update via @wojespn:
– The Heat are the “most motivated” team to trade for Lillard.
– The Clippers would love to be involved in the process, but they don’t have the necessary assets Portland is seeking.
– The Trail Blazers don’t love Miami’s offer, but it… pic.twitter.com/VuRdMU5bXy – 9:54 PM
Damian Lillard trade update via @wojespn:
– The Heat are the “most motivated” team to trade for Lillard.
– The Clippers would love to be involved in the process, but they don’t have the necessary assets Portland is seeking.
– The Trail Blazers don’t love Miami’s offer, but it… pic.twitter.com/VuRdMU5bXy – 9:54 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Blazers GM Joe Cronin says there has not been meaningful movement on trade talks and they’re willing to wait months to make a Damian Lillard trade. Where things stand and what it means for two of the Heat’s young players in summer league miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:52 PM
Blazers GM Joe Cronin says there has not been meaningful movement on trade talks and they’re willing to wait months to make a Damian Lillard trade. Where things stand and what it means for two of the Heat’s young players in summer league miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:52 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
So, the Dame trade speculation brought @DarthAmin to the time Kevin Garnett to Phoenix was a “done deal” in his mind in 2007. The #GoodWord on @YahooSports
🍎 apple.co/3PR1ihy
✳️ spoti.fi/3O5CJfn
📺 youtu.be/9JPn7c83xW8
pic.twitter.com/6dXu55kDwi – 9:35 PM
So, the Dame trade speculation brought @DarthAmin to the time Kevin Garnett to Phoenix was a “done deal” in his mind in 2007. The #GoodWord on @YahooSports
🍎 apple.co/3PR1ihy
✳️ spoti.fi/3O5CJfn
📺 youtu.be/9JPn7c83xW8
pic.twitter.com/6dXu55kDwi – 9:35 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Earlier today, Joe Cronin addressed reporters for the first time since Damian Lillard requested a trade. I’ve written before that he’s mishandled a lot of the public messaging since February, but I think he did well today.
Story: rosegardenreport.com/p/joe-cronin-a… – 9:27 PM
Earlier today, Joe Cronin addressed reporters for the first time since Damian Lillard requested a trade. I’ve written before that he’s mishandled a lot of the public messaging since February, but I think he did well today.
Story: rosegardenreport.com/p/joe-cronin-a… – 9:27 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin evades talking Damian Lillard trade negotiations, but expresses remorse: ‘I do feel like I failed Dame’
Cronin talked publicly first time since Lillard requested a trade to Miami to address the Blazers’ plans moving forward.
oregonlive.com/blazers/2023/0… – 9:06 PM
Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin evades talking Damian Lillard trade negotiations, but expresses remorse: ‘I do feel like I failed Dame’
Cronin talked publicly first time since Lillard requested a trade to Miami to address the Blazers’ plans moving forward.
oregonlive.com/blazers/2023/0… – 9:06 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“We thought it was a done deal.”
Dame trade rumors got @VinceGoodwill and @DarthAmin looking back in time at some other deals, including the KG-to-Phoenix move that *almost* happened — Good Word 👇
🍎 apple.co/3PR1ihy
✳️ spoti.fi/3O5CJfn
📺 youtu.be/9JPn7c83xW8 pic.twitter.com/LGO3GmJsme – 8:57 PM
“We thought it was a done deal.”
Dame trade rumors got @VinceGoodwill and @DarthAmin looking back in time at some other deals, including the KG-to-Phoenix move that *almost* happened — Good Word 👇
🍎 apple.co/3PR1ihy
✳️ spoti.fi/3O5CJfn
📺 youtu.be/9JPn7c83xW8 pic.twitter.com/LGO3GmJsme – 8:57 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Portland GM Cronin on Lillard trade: ‘If it takes months, it takes months’
nbcsports.com/nba/news/portl… – 7:26 PM
Portland GM Cronin on Lillard trade: ‘If it takes months, it takes months’
nbcsports.com/nba/news/portl… – 7:26 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
My only takeaway is that they’re trying to show Dame they’re not ‘too stacked’ – 7:19 PM
My only takeaway is that they’re trying to show Dame they’re not ‘too stacked’ – 7:19 PM
More on this storyline
“He makes a ton of money in the last two years of his contract and by then his effectiveness will be less,’’ the Western scout said. “I think Miami is concerned about that. I don’t know if Miami is the favorite any more but we’ll see.’’ -via Palm Beach Post / July 11, 2023
“With Miami losing Vincent and Strus and whoever is included in the trade, I don’t know what kind of team they will have pertaining to depth,’’ an Eastern Conference assistant GM said. “They also could be an injury away from struggling to get wins.’’ -via Palm Beach Post / July 11, 2023
Sirius XM NBA: “He’s helped the Blazers for 11 years. I think the Blazers should help him.” @Matt_Barnes22 told @bgeltz what he thinks of the Damian Lillard situation at NBA Summer League. pic.twitter.com/hFXiUQ6dhq -via Twitter @SiriusXMNBA / July 11, 2023