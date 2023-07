Blazers could wait until February to trade Damian Lillard?

Although Lillard requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers, he could end up in a similar situation as Simmons because he has four years remaining on his contract and the franchise is in no rush to move him, per ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. “I just talked to two teams this morning who said essentially we might be looking at another Ben Simmons situation here,” Shelburne said Tuesday on NBA Today. “This guy’s got four years on his contract. They don’t have to do anything. They can take their time and let’s just see if he shows up for training camp. If they want to wait until February to trade him, they can.” Source: Erin Walsh @ Bleacher Report