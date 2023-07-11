Blazers' Joe Cronin feels he's failed Damian Lillard

That appears unlikely to happen. Cronin said he understands Lillard’s position and feels that he failed Lillard, even though he made what he believes to be the best decisions for the franchise. “I don’t feel like I did everything because I wasn’t able to get it done, what we had hoped to get done,” Cronin said. “That effort being there, which it was, that’s one thing, but actually following through and getting the result is a whole other thing. And to that extent, I do feel like I failed Dame.”
Source: Aaron Fentress @ Oregonian
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Blazers’ Joe Cronin on Dame Lillard trade: “It if takes months, it takes months.” pic.twitter.com/imcLqH3CFv – 4:56 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I kinda liked Simmons’ idea of Minnesota as the team that trades for Dame without knowing if he’d report.
Towns/Conley matches Dame/Nurkic in salary. Minny has tradable swaps in 24/28/30 and a secondary swap in 26.
I get why either side would be hesitant, but I see the appeal. – 12:36 AM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
Speaking of Lillard, all parties invoked in a potential Damian Lillard trade are understandably tight-lipped. That said, I am, like I was two weeks ago, convinced the gifted guard winds up in Miami. And sooner than later. – 11:50 PM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
I asked Andy Elisburg, the Heat’s Sr, basketball ops/GM, how often he gets asked for an update on the potential Damian Lillard-to-the-Heat deal. Elisburg grinned and said, Every day … Every day.” – 11:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Blazers GM Joe Cronin says there has not been meaningful movement on trade talks and they’re willing to wait months to make a Damian Lillard trade. Where things stand and what it means for two of the Heat’s young players in summer league miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:52 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
So, the Dame trade speculation brought @DarthAmin to the time Kevin Garnett to Phoenix was a "done deal" in his mind in 2007. The #GoodWord on @YahooSports
Sean Highkin @highkin
Earlier today, Joe Cronin addressed reporters for the first time since Damian Lillard requested a trade. I’ve written before that he’s mishandled a lot of the public messaging since February, but I think he did well today.
Story: rosegardenreport.com/p/joe-cronin-a… – 9:27 PM
Earlier today, Joe Cronin addressed reporters for the first time since Damian Lillard requested a trade. I’ve written before that he’s mishandled a lot of the public messaging since February, but I think he did well today.
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin evades talking Damian Lillard trade negotiations, but expresses remorse: ‘I do feel like I failed Dame’
Cronin talked publicly first time since Lillard requested a trade to Miami to address the Blazers’ plans moving forward.
oregonlive.com/blazers/2023/0… – 9:06 PM
Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin evades talking Damian Lillard trade negotiations, but expresses remorse: ‘I do feel like I failed Dame’
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“We thought it was a done deal.”
"We thought it was a done deal."

Dame trade rumors got @VinceGoodwill and @DarthAmin looking back in time at some other deals, including the KG-to-Phoenix move that *almost* happened — Good Word 👇
🍎 apple.co/3PR1ihy
✳️ spoti.fi/3O5CJfn
📺 youtu.be/9JPn7c83xW8 pic.twitter.com/LGO3GmJsme – 8:57 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Portland GM Cronin on Lillard trade: ‘If it takes months, it takes months’
nbcsports.com/nba/news/portl… – 7:26 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
My only takeaway is that they’re trying to show Dame they’re not ‘too stacked’ – 7:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat shopping on hold amid Lillard wait, with familiar faces still out there. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/10/hea… – 6:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Blazers’ GM addresses Lillard desire to be dealt to Heat, discusses parameters, says process could take months, “It’s complicated.” sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/10/bla… – 6:44 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story: Portland Trail Blazers pump brakes on Damian Lillard trade request saga @washingtonpost @PostSports
washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/07… – 6:07 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: Joe Cronin said Monday he’s willing to wait “months” if necessary to trade Damian Lillard.
“What the rest of his career looks like matters to us, and we care about that,” Cronin said. “At the same time, we have to do what’s best for us.”
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:55 PM
New ESPN story: Joe Cronin said Monday he’s willing to wait “months” if necessary to trade Damian Lillard.
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Biggest problem with how Damian Lillard/Goodwin handled this is that they didn’t include a second preferred destination, if only for appearances. – 5:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Obviously, there’s some posturing going on, but it’s clear that the Blazers would like to do better than what the Heat has to offer. The issue is that Damian Lillard requested to be traded to the Heat and nowhere else. – 5:40 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Blazers plan to be patient with Damian Lillard trade: ‘If it takes months, it takes months’
cbssports.com/nba/news/blaze… – 5:16 PM
Blazers plan to be patient with Damian Lillard trade: ‘If it takes months, it takes months’
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers GM Joe Cronin declined to discuss Lillard trade talk today but dropped this gem:
“The goal has always been to have Dame as a Trail Blazer and always will be. We want him to retire as a Trail Blazer. So, we’re very open minded to any time Damian wants to be a part of us.” pic.twitter.com/drnzcRdsB1 – 5:14 PM
Blazers GM Joe Cronin declined to discuss Lillard trade talk today but dropped this gem:
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Blazers’ GM addresses Lillard desire to be dealt to Heat, discusses parameters, says process could take months, ‘It’s complicated’ sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/10/bla… Joe Cronin, “That obviously is the place he wants to be and makes sense for him.” – 4:51 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Blazers GM Joe Cronin says there has not been meaningful movement on trade talks and they’re willing to wait months to make a Damian Lillard trade. Where things stand and what it all means for two of the Heat’s young players in summer league miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Blazers GM Joe Cronin says there has not been meaningful movement on trade talks and they’re willing to wait weeks to make a Damian Lillard trade. Where things stand and what it all means for two of the Heat’s young players in summer league miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:45 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Blazers GM on Lillard trade talks: “If it takes months, it takes months” #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 4:43 PM
Blazers GM on Lillard trade talks: “If it takes months, it takes months” #NBA
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joe Cronin on seeing where Damian Lillard is coming from in terms of looking for a more win-now situation than where Portland sits now, and how things got to this point: “It wasn’t necessarily intentional, it was just doing what was best for this team.” pic.twitter.com/XqkLyRp12p – 4:37 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joe Cronin said he has not spoken to Damian Lillard since he made his trade request on July 1. – 4:25 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joe Cronin said that while he was looking to try to upgrade the roster over the past 18 months, the best moves at the draft the past two years was to take Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson instead of trades.
He adds they, & Anfernee Simons, will be win-now players “very soon.” – 4:11 PM
Joe Cronin said that while he was looking to try to upgrade the roster over the past 18 months, the best moves at the draft the past two years was to take Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson instead of trades.
Sean Highkin @highkin
Joe Cronin: “Our goal is to win. We have a really high talent base. Our goal is to keep pushing forward.” – 4:09 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Blazers GM Joe Cronin: “We’re going to be patient. We’re going to do what’s best for our team. We’re going to see how this lands. And if it takes months, it takes months.”
Cronin says a deal that makes everyone happy often requires a list of more than one preferred destination. – 4:06 PM
Blazers GM Joe Cronin: “We’re going to be patient. We’re going to do what’s best for our team. We’re going to see how this lands. And if it takes months, it takes months.”
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Chauncey Billups on Damian Lillard: “He has to make decisions on what he needs in his life.” Says he’s had deep conversations with Lillard about all of this that he won’t share. “You can’t control fate.” – 4:05 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups: “I have a very, very close relationship with Dame. He’s in a spot right now where he has to make decisions for what’s best for his career and his life. Those decisions aren’t only about basketball.” – 4:04 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Matisse Thybulle on his situation given he and Damian Lillard share an agent: “My agent made it clear to me that Dame in Portland and Matisse in Portland are two very separate situations. I took his word for it and didn’t give it much more thought.” – 4:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Blazers GM Joe Cronin on Damian Lillard’s request to be traded to Heat: “As a team, you always hope that you have more options. To have limited options like that, I wouldn’t call it frustrating but it prevents you from perhaps getting the best return.” – 4:01 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Blazers GM Joe Cronin tells reporters on a Damian Lillard trade: “If it takes months, it takes months.” – 3:56 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Joe Cronin: “I don’t feel that I did everything I could because I didn’t get done what I needed to get done. In that sense, I do feel like I failed Dame. Our goal was to win now as quickly as possible. If he didn’t feel that way, it was a failure on my end. – 3:54 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Portland Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin says “patience” will be a top priority in Damian Lillard trade request saga: “If it takes months, it takes months.” – 3:54 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Blazers GM Joe Cronin on the Damian Lillard trade request: “If it takes months, it takes months.” – 3:53 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Joe Cronin: “We’re going to be patient. If it takes months, it takes months.” – 3:53 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
“We’re going to be patient, we’re going to do what’s best for our team…. And if it takes months, it takes months.” — Joe Cronin – 3:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Cronin on Lillard trade direction, “We have to find the right deal and do what’s best for us.” – 3:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Portland GM Joe Cronin on Lillard trade goal, “In any deal, the goal is to come out with the best outcome. It could be more of a win-now player. It could be a young player and picks. It could be just picks. There’s no set parameters.” – 3:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Portland Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin addresses what happened to idea of building around Damian Lillard, who has requested a trade. #NBA2KSummerLeague #RipCity pic.twitter.com/CVzD9srZkz – 3:47 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
“Dame’s obviously a very important person and player to us. What the rest of his career looks like matters to us… At the same time, we have to do what is best for us.” — Joe Cronin – 3:47 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Joe Cronin: “What the rest of [Dame]’s career looks like matters for us. At the same time, we have to find the right deal and do what’s best for us.” – 3:47 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Joe Cronin: “What I will say about Shaedon, Scoot and Anfernee is that they’re going to be ‘win-now’ players very, very soon.” – 3:46 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Blazers GM Joe Cronin was asked if he has spoken to Damian Lillard since the trade request.
“No.” – 3:45 PM
Blazers GM Joe Cronin was asked if he has spoken to Damian Lillard since the trade request.
Sean Highkin @highkin
Joe Cronin: “In any deal, the goal is to come out with the best outcome. It could be more of a win-now player. It could be a young player and picks. It could be just picks. There’s no set parameters.” – 3:44 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
“In any deal, the goal is to come out with the best outcome… For us, it’s about how we can maximize the return.” — Joe Cronin – 3:44 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Joe Cronin says the team remains open-minded about keeping Damian Lillard. – 3:43 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Joe Cronin: “I can see why Dame would look at it and see why this isn’t a win-now opportunity. From that standpoint, I understand it and respect it.” – 3:43 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Joe Cronin: “Building around Dame has always been the goal, even through the draft. The difficulty we ran into was finding the right deals. We kept scouring the market looking for more win-now players, and those players just weren’t available.” – 3:42 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Joe Cronin says he has not spoken with Damian Lillard since the trade request. – 3:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Blazers GM Joe Cronin declines to comment on whether he has had contact with the Heat. – 3:41 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Joe Cronin says he has not spoken to Damian Lillard since the trade request and there has not been any meaningful movement on trade talks. – 3:41 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
There are multiple teams interested in trading a first-round pick for Tyler Herro to help facilitate Damian Lillard ending up on the Heat, per @ShamsCharania on @PatMcAfeeShow.
The Nets and Spurs have previously been linked to Herro in potential trade discussions. pic.twitter.com/ttmFzYe4eM – 1:23 PM
There are multiple teams interested in trading a first-round pick for Tyler Herro to help facilitate Damian Lillard ending up on the Heat, per @ShamsCharania on @PatMcAfeeShow.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat shopping on hold amid Lillard wait, with familiar faces still out there sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/10/hea… – 12:23 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New “Burning Qs” mailbag. Answering questions about Damian Lillard, Tyler Herro and other free agents. allucanheat.com/2023/07/10/mia… – 12:01 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Joe Cronin is expected to speak to reporters in Las Vegas today for the first time since Damian Lillard’s trade request. – 11:33 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat shopping on hold amid Damian Lillard wait, with familiar faces still out there. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/10/hea… With Josh Richardson already back, Heat in position to continue with reunion tour. – 9:04 AM
Evan Sidery: Damian Lillard trade update via @wojespn : – The Heat are the “most motivated” team to trade for Lillard. – The Clippers would love to be involved in the process, but they don’t have the necessary assets Portland is seeking. – The Trail Blazers don’t love Miami’s offer, but it might be the best they ultimately get. – Portland could potentially drag this process out close to training camp in order to extract maximum value from Miami. -via Twitter @esidery / July 11, 2023
Chris Haynes on Damian Lillard joining the Celtics 👀 CH: “He’s not doing Boston. He’s not. I don’t see that.” DP: “You can confidently report that Dame doesn’t want to go to Boston?” CH: “I think that’s pretty safe to say.” -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 11, 2023
“Building around Dame has always been the goal all the way, even through the draft,” said Cronin via Tim Bontemps of ESPN. “The difficult things we ran into were finding the right deals. In the previous two years, we drafted at seven, then we drafted at three. In the meantime we were scouring the market looking for more win now players and what kept happening was those players just weren’t available. So each time we just tried to weigh that. “In Shaedon’s draft, pick seven, what does that look like versus what’s available on the market. And the answer was obvious: Shaedon’s better. And same thing happened this time. What does pick three look like versus the return to the market? It wasn’t close. Had to go three. So it wasn’t necessarily intentional, it was just doing what’s best for this team, and we kept doing that and I could see why Dame would look at it and say. ‘Well this isn’t a win now opportunity as much as, or this isn’t as much of a win now opportunity as some other places. -via RealGM / July 11, 2023