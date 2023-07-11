D'Angelo Russell has waived his no-trade clause

D'Angelo Russell has waived his no-trade clause

Main Rumors

D'Angelo Russell has waived his no-trade clause

July 11, 2023- by

By |

Keith Smith: D’Angelo Russell’s new two-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers is guaranteed for $36M, a league source told @spotrac . The second season is a player option. Russell has $700K in incentives in each season of the deal. In addition, Russell waived his implied no-trade clause.
Source: Twitter @KeithSmithNBA

More on this storyline

The projected lineups are fluid. Russell is the early favorite to start at point guard, but Vincent could earn the spot if he outplays him in training camp, team sources told The Athletic. After investing heavily in Hachimura this summer, the Lakers expect him to pick up where he left off in the postseason and remain a starter despite being a bench player during the regular season. The Lakers also have plenty of positional flexibility, with Jarred Vanderbilt, Prince, Max Christie and Reddish each capable of playing at least two positions. We may even see Hayes and Davis play together at times. -via The Athletic / July 4, 2023

, Main Rumors

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home