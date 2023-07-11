D'Angelo Russell has waived his no-trade clause

Keith Smith: D’Angelo Russell’s new two-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers is guaranteed for $36M, a league source told @spotrac . The second season is a player option. Russell has $700K in incentives in each season of the deal. In addition, Russell waived his implied no-trade clause.
Source: Twitter @KeithSmithNBA
Source: Twitter @KeithSmithNBA
More on this storyline
Jovan Buha: Team sources confirmed this to @TheAthleticNBA . This is a significant development for LA and their flexibility at the trade deadline. Under the old rules — and had D’Angelo Russell not waived his veto rights — he would’ve had a say in any trade out of LA. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / July 11, 2023
Harrison Faigen: The Lakers just officially re-signed D’Angelo Russell -via Twitter @hmfaigen / July 7, 2023
The projected lineups are fluid. Russell is the early favorite to start at point guard, but Vincent could earn the spot if he outplays him in training camp, team sources told The Athletic. After investing heavily in Hachimura this summer, the Lakers expect him to pick up where he left off in the postseason and remain a starter despite being a bench player during the regular season. The Lakers also have plenty of positional flexibility, with Jarred Vanderbilt, Prince, Max Christie and Reddish each capable of playing at least two positions. We may even see Hayes and Davis play together at times. -via The Athletic / July 4, 2023