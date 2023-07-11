James Harden to remain in Philadelphia?

“I was speaking to a bunch of folks about [Harden] Sunday evening,” said Dave McMenamin on the Dan Patrick Show. “The signals right now is that he will be back with the Philadelphia 76ers.”
New Lowe Post podcast: Wembanyama’s Summer League/Spurs future, in-season tourney debates, Dame/Harden latest, Siakam rumors, under-the-radar offseasons, more w/ @kpelton:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3XPpSBq
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/kev… – 4:27 PM
Could Pascal Siakam be traded before Lillard or Harden?
nbcsports.com/nba/news/could… – 1:23 PM
New Sixers guard Patrick Beverley’s message to James Harden: “James, I love you, bro. Stay.” inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:49 PM
“James, I love you bro. Stay.”
Pat Bev wants Harden to stay in Philly 🙏
(via @NBCSPhilly)
pic.twitter.com/tdVhJHV9Jw – 5:00 PM
Plenty of passion, confidence and humor today from Patrick Beverley, who discussed James Harden, Nick Nurse and more.
New story:
nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/nba/philadelph… – 4:20 PM
Patrick Beverley says James Harden was a factor in picking the #Sixers, and he wants him to stay inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:59 PM
Pat Beverley — who says he’s already getting shit from pottery class teachers in Philly — says he loves the honesty of his new city as he gets settled in.
And he laid out his honest take early in his first presser — he wants Harden back with the Sixers phillyvoice.com/nba-free-agenc… – 2:53 PM
Amid his funny, profanity-laden introductory press conference with the Sixers, new guard Patrick Beverley made one thing clear:
He came to Philadelphia hoping to play with James Harden.
973espn.com/patrick-beverl… – 2:11 PM
Top 4:
1. Wilt
2. MJ
3. Kobe
4. Harden
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/bRNScxxYB5 – 2:07 PM
Pat Beverley on James Harden: “Hell yeah you want him here” pic.twitter.com/ob6LCNpSUz – 1:49 PM
Pat Beverley stressed that he wants James Harden to remain a Sixer, that Harden’s presence was a factor in his signing.
Beverley said he “impacts winning at every level,” is excited to help Sixers go deeper in playoffs.
He joked he wanted No. 21, but it happens to be taken. pic.twitter.com/7ohrPgyW8b – 1:33 PM
Most wins over the last 10 years (regular season + playoffs):
567 — Draymond Green
552 — Steph Curry
540 — Danny Green
521 — Chris Paul
521 — James Harden
519 — Klay Thompson
516 — LeBron James
Nobody else has reached 500. pic.twitter.com/ayD2hRLylH – 2:22 PM
Rafael Stone: “We really wanted to add veteran players who still fit our timeline and knew how to win. And we think we accomplish that.”
The “timeline” part of this quote is interesting to me because it clearly alludes to choosing FVV over Harden.
houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… – 8:05 PM
Dave McMenamin: “As of right now, with certainly no momentum appearing on a deal to the Los Angeles Clippers. And Philadelphia obviously still needing what he does without finding a replacement for him. It looks like there’s a pathway for him to come back to the Sixers next year.” -via RealGM / July 11, 2023
Beverley had a message for Harden for why he should remain a Sixer. “I love him,” Beverley said. “James, I love you, bro. Stay. … I’m very familiar with James. And I’m excited. I’m excited to get it going. He knows I’m here. So we’ll see.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / July 10, 2023