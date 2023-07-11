Kyrie Irving signs five-year deal with ANTA

Shams Charania: Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving has signed a five-year endorsement deal with Chinese sportswear brand ANTA, plus the unique position of Chief Creative Officer at the company, industry sources told @TheAthletic @Stadium. Irving’s management company, A11Even, negotiated the deal. pic.twitter.com/HpJej7HU5X
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Kai Jones will be in the league until he’s 30 because of his athleticism – 10:11 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Kyrie Irving has signed a long-term shoe deal with ANTA.
(h/t @NickDePaula) pic.twitter.com/rbRT5wrJeK – 9:50 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Kyrie Irving has signed a 5-year endorsement deal with ANTA that also makes him Chief Creative Officer at the company, per @ShamsCharania.
The new shoe deal gives Irving the ability to recruit and sign players and other collaborators. pic.twitter.com/LziGpNq9W2 – 9:37 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Full story on @Kyrieirving’s new groundbreaking deal with ANTA, on @Boardroom.
“Being appointed as ANTA Basketball’s Chief Creative Officer is more than just a realization of my dreams; in fact, it may be the perfect opportunity for me,” said Irving.
boardroom.tv/kyrie-irving-a… – 9:26 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving has signed a five-year endorsement deal with Chinese sportswear brand ANTA, plus the unique position of Chief Creative Officer at the company, industry sources told @TheAthletic @Stadium. Irving’s management company, A11Even, negotiated the deal. pic.twitter.com/HpJej7HU5X – 9:13 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Kyrie Irving has a 15 percent trade kicker in his new contract with the Dallas Mavericks, league sources told @hoopshype.
More on HoopsHype.com – 11:03 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Grant Williams is excited to be playing alongside Luka and Kyrie 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6BSlIDsIXf – 10:47 PM
Nick DePaula: BREAKING: Kyrie Irving has officially signed a long-term shoe deal with ANTA. 📄✍️ The “business collaboration” will name @KyrieIrving as Chief Creative Officer of Anta Basketball, include signature product releases & launch ANTA x KYRIE Youth basketball camps around the world. pic.twitter.com/RFSzpv9tBN -via Twitter @NickDePaula / July 11, 2023
Mark Cuban: I think Kyrie’s just misunderstood. Everybody sees all the noise and everything around him, but when you actually talk to him, I like him. He’s just… He’s open, he’s smart. He’s always looking to learn things and to me, he’s an interesting guy that’s just misunderstood. -via Twitter @SiriusXMNBA / July 11, 2023