Kyrie Irving's contract with Dallas includes 15 percent trade kicker

Michael Scotto: Kyrie Irving has a 15 percent trade kicker in his new contract with the Dallas Mavericks, league sources told @hoopshype. More on HoopsHype.com
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Kyrie Irving has a 15 percent trade kicker in his new contract with the Dallas Mavericks, league sources told @hoopshype.
More on HoopsHype.com – 11:03 AM
Kyrie Irving has a 15 percent trade kicker in his new contract with the Dallas Mavericks, league sources told @hoopshype.
More on HoopsHype.com – 11:03 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Grant Williams is excited to be playing alongside Luka and Kyrie 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6BSlIDsIXf – 10:47 PM
Grant Williams is excited to be playing alongside Luka and Kyrie 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6BSlIDsIXf – 10:47 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Kyrie rocking the McMamba cap in Vegas 🧢 pic.twitter.com/IfFSNX1r2g – 5:47 PM
Kyrie rocking the McMamba cap in Vegas 🧢 pic.twitter.com/IfFSNX1r2g – 5:47 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Kyrie Irving, Mark Cuban and Jason Kidd were spotted courtside at the Mavs’ summer league game 👀 pic.twitter.com/JSz2pM6ixO – 4:36 PM
Kyrie Irving, Mark Cuban and Jason Kidd were spotted courtside at the Mavs’ summer league game 👀 pic.twitter.com/JSz2pM6ixO – 4:36 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Chet Holmgren took it back to the Kyrie 1s at Summer League 👀 pic.twitter.com/I954849AIQ – 4:24 PM
Chet Holmgren took it back to the Kyrie 1s at Summer League 👀 pic.twitter.com/I954849AIQ – 4:24 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
The new guy had a lot to learn. Then and now.
26 summers ago, Tim Duncan got schooled by Jermaine O’Neal and Greg Ostertag.
This week, Victor Wembanyama had his NBA eyes opened by Kai Jones and … Britney Spears?
On a rookie under the Vegas microscope:
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 11:53 AM
The new guy had a lot to learn. Then and now.
26 summers ago, Tim Duncan got schooled by Jermaine O’Neal and Greg Ostertag.
This week, Victor Wembanyama had his NBA eyes opened by Kai Jones and … Britney Spears?
On a rookie under the Vegas microscope:
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 11:53 AM
More on this storyline
Brian Lewis: Marks on Kyrie Irving getting a 3-year deal in Dallas: “When players leave here and go somewhere else, it’s a different environment, its a different opportunity for them. We wish them all, I wish Kyrie well & the #Mavericks well. We’re obviously at a different timeline.” #Nets -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / July 9, 2023
Tim MacMahon: Kyrie Irving just walked in the Thomas and Mack Center to watch the Mavs’ summer leaguers. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / July 8, 2023
Bobby Marks: Kyrie Irving’s three-year deal is guaranteed for $120 million, sources tell ESPN. He has $6M in incentives tied to games played and team success. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / July 8, 2023