Larry Nance Jr. comes to Zion Williamson's defense: 'These dudes need to stop putting out fake stories just for clicks'

Larry Nance Jr: I don’t understand the constant attempt to drag Z’s name.. I’m in the gym with this dude all season and he’s consistently putting in work on his touch, jumper, and skill shots. These dudes need to stop putting out fake stories just for clicks. It’s pathetic
The post of my recent comment about Zion was extracted from this podcast episode. If you want the context, you can listen to it here: shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… – 8:11 PM
Herb Jones, Trey Murphy and Larry Nance Jr. are here for tonight’s Pelicans game vs Golden State. – 10:05 PM
Larry Nance Jr. made an appearance today on @NBATV while watching brother Pete play for Cleveland in summer league. Larry maintained he’s the best leaper in his family when asked by @Dennis3DScott (his dad was the first #NBA dunk champion) pic.twitter.com/JSwm3CvYnQ – 7:30 PM
The Pelicans did not reset with Scoot. It’s possible they have a different starting center on opening night, but the roster should not look much different. They are primed to push forward with Zion and Ingram for a fifth year. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 8:32 AM
Jim Eichenhofer: Larry Nance Jr. made an appearance today on @NBATV while watching brother Pete play for Cleveland in summer league. Larry maintained he’s the best leaper in his family when asked by @Dennis Scott (his dad was the first #NBA dunk champion) -via Twitter @Jim_Eichenhofer / July 9, 2023
The Cavaliers are keeping it in the family. Sources tell cleveland.com that the organization has signed Pete Nance — son of franchise legend Larry Nance Sr. and younger brother of Larry Nance Jr. — to an exhibit 10 contract. A 6-foot-10 forward who went undrafted Thursday night, Nance will be with the Cavs at summer league and training camp. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / June 24, 2023
Will the New Orleans Pelicans trade Zion Williamson? The answer to that question remains uncertain, however, Shams Charania recently dropped an update on the situation, per Pat McAfee on Twitter. “I wouldn’t count on Zion Williamson getting traded,” Charania said on The Pat McAfee Show. “I think the potential of him getting traded… a lot of that rested on the Pelicans trying to get in the top two, top three (of the NBA Draft).” -via Clutch Points / July 11, 2023
Clutch Points: “Bron got the blueprint, I’m doing my best to follow it.” Zion Williamson says he’s trying to emulate LeBron James 👀 (via @GilsArenaShow) pic.twitter.com/oZd5s4MM8g -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 11, 2023