Mark Cuban on Kyrie Irving: He's an interesting guy that's just misunderstood

Mark Cuban: I think Kyrie’s just misunderstood. Everybody sees all the noise and everything around him, but when you actually talk to him, I like him. He’s just… He’s open, he’s smart. He’s always looking to learn things and to me, he’s an interesting guy that’s just misunderstood.
Source: Twitter @SiriusXMNBA
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Mark Cuban: It’s interesting because when I would watch Kyrie before he came to the Mavs, I didn’t pay enough attention to his relationship with other players. And then when he came to us after the trade, it was inevitable – after every game, there were multiple players walking up and hugging him. Not just giving him, you know, high fives, but like a real, honest to goodness I Like You hug. And when you talk to players around them, they would say the same thing. -via Twitter @SiriusXMNBA / July 11, 2023
Michael Scotto: Kyrie Irving has a 15 percent trade kicker in his new contract with the Dallas Mavericks, league sources told @hoopshype. More on HoopsHype.com -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / July 11, 2023
Brian Lewis: Marks on Kyrie Irving getting a 3-year deal in Dallas: “When players leave here and go somewhere else, it’s a different environment, its a different opportunity for them. We wish them all, I wish Kyrie well & the #Mavericks well. We’re obviously at a different timeline.” #Nets -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / July 9, 2023