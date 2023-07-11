Mo Bamba: 'Next step for me is just consistency'

His playing time with Los Angeles was limited because of a sprained left ankle. He appeared in just three of the team’s 16 playoff games. “The next step for me is just consistency,” Bamba said. “Barring any injuries, just being out there and, you know, doing what I do best, protecting the rim, touching the floor and being so much more of a lob threat.
Source: Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
“I know his work ethic,” Mo Bamba said of Patrick Beverley. “I know his drive. I know how much he puts into the game. And that’s something I admire …”
inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:06 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Center Mo Bamba is glad to join the #Sixers and his mentor, Joel Embiid inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:42 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Story on new Sixer Mo Bamba and his belief that he can play at times alongside mentor Joel Embiid, including some thoughts on whether that could be viable:
nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/nba/philadelph… – 12:21 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
New Sixers reserve center Mo Bamba will rock No. 7 pic.twitter.com/YsE7Y1Es1K – 7:12 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Mo Bamba said Joel Embiid is one of the main reasons he joined the Sixers.
Expressed belief in their ability to share the court at times and recalled seeing Nick Nurse use Marc Gasol-Serge Ibaka lineups in the 2019 postseason. pic.twitter.com/BNCkScyCFh – 3:46 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Greetings from Camden, where Patrick Beverley and Mo Bamba will be introduced this afternoon.
@973ESPN pic.twitter.com/sBUkgRSEuV – 12:40 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Patrick Beverley and Mo Bamba signings are officially official. pic.twitter.com/W0zymigQSK – 1:46 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers announce the signings of free agents Mo Bamba and Patrick Beverley. #itsOfficialFlow – 1:42 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
The signing of Mo Bamba is also now official. He’ll wear No. 7. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/1eF8O4Wog7 – 1:38 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers have officially announced the signings of Patrick Beverley and Mo Bamba.
Beverley will wear No. 22, Bamba No. 7. – 1:35 PM
“I would say the biggest misconception about me as a basketball player is probably my love for the game,” Bamba said. “I think that’s the biggest misconception for a lot of youngsters playing in the league. Basketball is — I don’t speak for everyone, but the guys I’ve become good friends with — we are all dialed in. And we all really love the game.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / July 11, 2023
He and Embiid being close friends is a bonus. Embiid mentored Bamba through his NBA draft process in 2018 and during his time with Orlando, which drafted him with the sixth overall pick. “Just recently, he was a huge driving force into me coming to the Sixers,” Bamba said. The two chatted leading up to free agency and during it. “He was like, ‘Listen, this might sound a little crazy, because we’ve been playing against each other so much,’” Bamba said, “‘But I feel like the Sixers would be a great fit for you.’” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / July 10, 2023
Austin Krell: Mo Bamba says Joel Embiid was a big driving force for him signing with the Sixers. -via Twitter @NBAKrell / July 10, 2023