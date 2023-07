Mo Bamba: 'Next step for me is just consistency'

He and Embiid being close friends is a bonus. Embiid mentored Bamba through his NBA draft process in 2018 and during his time with Orlando, which drafted him with the sixth overall pick. “Just recently, he was a huge driving force into me coming to the Sixers,” Bamba said . The two chatted leading up to free agency and during it. “He was like, ‘Listen, this might sound a little crazy, because we’ve been playing against each other so much,’” Bamba said, “‘But I feel like the Sixers would be a great fit for you.’” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / July 10, 2023