Paul George on Russell Westbrook: He's doing so well off the court that he's not moved by money

Paul George: Russ is doing so well off the court that he’s not moved by money. And I talked to him before, and it’s funny because I was like, as I’m talking to him and I know what we can offer him, and it’s like, it’s an awkward moment. Like, should I recruit him back? I don’t want to be that guy that, like, low balls you, right?
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Today marks the 4-year anniversary of Russell Westbrook being traded to the Rockets pic.twitter.com/XHmLdPKNDN – 1:03 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most RPG + APG in a season since 2000:
23.3 — Westbrook
21.8 — Westbrook
21.7 — Jokic
21.7 — Jokic
21.0 — Westbrook
20.3 — Westbrook
The only players to reach 20+ in that span. pic.twitter.com/oDL1WoQjnD – 2:51 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“He’s shown the likes of being able to guard guys like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.”
The Warriors have built a veteran roster this offseason, but the Year 3 leaps of Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody are needed. Here’s Jacob Rubin on that in our Q&A nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-sta… pic.twitter.com/JryWLKFll9 – 12:48 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Russell Westbrook irá al Salón de la fama, pero a veces da la impresión que nadie lo respeta….
No te pierdas el final.
Vídeo: headbandkam/TT
pic.twitter.com/Ga58lQNa73 – 5:08 PM
John Gambadoro: The Paul George rumors are 100% completely false. He was never discussed by Frank Vogel or anyone else in the organization. Good Day Sir! -via Twitter / July 11, 2023
Clutch Points: Paul George and Karl-Anthony Towns putting in work in the gym together 😤 (via @swishcultures_) pic.twitter.com/WqohGxVlT7 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 9, 2023
The message resonated with Green, who recently expressed how he felt about his job in the NBA as a power forward for the Golden State Warriors on the latest episode of Podcast P, an audio show hosted by LA Clippers forward Paul George. “I love playing basketball, love to compete, but he’s not lying. I hate it,” said Draymond, in agreeance with Jokic. “I don’t want to sound like someone who takes it for granted, but to Joker’s point, it’s work. And you have to show up to work every day and perform despite what can be going on at work, what can be going on at home, what can be going on in the world. You have to show up and perform, and it’s work. There’s so much bull**** that comes with it and the politics, but I wouldn’t trade my job for the world.” -via Mirror.co.uk / July 8, 2023
Ohm Youngmisuk: Clippers officially announce Russell Westbrook signing. Lawrence Frank: “In the two months Russ spent with the team, he was everything we hoped he would be and more. He made a huge impact on the court and off it, with the urgency, intensity and professionalism he brings.” -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / July 7, 2023
Andrew Greif: Russell Westbrook’s re-signing is official. What Lawrence Frank said in the press release: pic.twitter.com/sMAkqUa97H -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / July 7, 2023
HoopsHype: FYI Russell Westbrook will go from a salary of $47 million last season to roughly $4 million this year. That’s easily the biggest paycut in NBA history, beating the previous record by Blake Griffin. Not that Russ is hurting for money, though. (Career earnings: $339 million). -via Twitter @hoopshype / July 2, 2023