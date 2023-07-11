Sean Marks: We need Ben Simmons back healthy

Kustok: “Ben Simmons is a player obviously has been in and out with injuries and could be an important piece or important factor in what you are building in the timeline. Is there any update on his progression, how he’s doing and what that looks like from his end of things?” Sean Marks: “Yeah, well, you know, he is a very important piece. I mean, let’s not beat around the bush. He’s a very important piece of how we sort of build going forward. He certainly fits the timeline and, you know, he’s a unique player and what he can do on the court for us, size and defensive and athletic ability and just doing some things that, to be quite frank, not many people can do. So, you know, we need him out there, we need him back healthy.”
Source: Sirius XM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets: Sean Marks preaching flexibility as Brooklyn looks to evaluate roster in 2023-24 clutchpoints.com/nets-news-sean… – 6:22 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets: Sean Marks opens up on Ben Simmons rehab process, FIBA World Cup decision clutchpoints.com/nets-news-sean… – 11:35 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sean Marks hopes #Nets‘ Ben Simmons hasn’t ‘reached his prime’ as offseason recovery continues nypost.com/2023/07/10/sea… via @nypostsports – 1:18 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks on the Nets’ roster and timeline:
“I think 100%, we have to keep our flexibility. We’re looking forward not only this year, but next year, the year after that, and trying to find players that will be with us in two or three years. What does it look like? They are… pic.twitter.com/rAsxLuSYlr – 8:53 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks on the Nets’ roster and timeline:
“I think 100%, we have to keep our flexibility. We’re looking forward not only this year, but next year, the year after that, and trying to find players that will be with us in two or three years. What does it look like? They are… pic.twitter.com/2kxjw30jMC – 8:51 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Marks on Ben Simmons not playing in the #FIBA World Cup: “This particular summer he just ran out of time. It just wasn’t the right thing to do to put him out there without playing and rushing it….This was made in Brooklyn’s best interest and Ben’s longterm health.” #Nets – 8:37 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks on expectations for Ben Simmons next season:
“I think the hope is that he returns to that (All-Star) level of play. I mean, if he was 35 years old, I wouldn’t honestly be able to tell you that. But I think knowing that he’s mid-20s and he has still hopefully not… pic.twitter.com/PPUqMVqOw2 – 8:35 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sean Marks on Ben Simmons’ progress: “He’s not doing 3-on-3 or 5-on-5 yet. I was down there two weeks ago w/ him & training staff and saw the progress. Happy to report he’s in a great physical shape & also mentally. He’s rearing and champing at the bit to get out there.” #Nets – 8:35 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Sean Marks said Ben Simmons is not yet playing 3 on 3 or 5 on 5. Still, the hope is Simmons is ready “very, very soon.”
Simmons hasn’t played since Feb. 15. – 8:34 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks said Ben Simmons is not playing 3v3 or 5v5 yet:
“I was down there two weeks ago with him and with our training staff and saw the progress. I’m happy to report that he’s in great physical shape and also mentally. He seems to be chomping at the bit to get back out… pic.twitter.com/5vtDLRssvG – 8:30 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks and Spencer Dinwiddie are here sitting together ahead of the Nets’ second Summer League game. – 5:21 PM
Sean Marks on Ben Simmons: “The updates that we have so far, I checked in with him two weeks ago. I was down there watching him in Miami working out, and so he’s back on the court. He looks like he’s in good shape. He’s not in game shape yet. That’s to be expected. But he’s moving without pain, he’s in a great mind frame, and peace of mind. So, look, as it’s going right now we’re very bullish on him returning and returning to great form. And I think that’s how Ben’s approaching this thing too, which is great.” -via Sirius XM / July 11, 2023
Sean Marks on Ben Simmons not playing the World Cup: “I just think that he ran out of time. I mean, getting in game shape and getting ready to play then, it’s just not worth the risk. So, you know, he and I talked, and with Bernie Lee, his agent, we talked about it and said, look, this wasn’t the right time for him. I know he wants to play for them in the future so that’s gonna be exciting when he gets out there and represents his country.” -via Sirius XM / July 11, 2023
It’s no wonder what Spencer Dinwiddie said when he was asked by NBA TV’s Dennis Scott what the Nets needed to take the next step. “The easy answer is Ben,” said Dinwiddie. “A healthy Ben is an All-Star, max-level guy. He could completely change the complexion of our team and can make us a really exciting group, especially defensively. “Ben was already hurt so I only played a handful of games with him. But I know him from his old Philly days and for all intents and purposes he can get back to that form. I think he’s got it in him. Obviously a young guy and I’m looking forward to seeing it this season.” -via New York Post / July 10, 2023