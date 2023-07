Sean Marks: We need Ben Simmons back healthy

Kustok: “Ben Simmons is a player obviously has been in and out with injuries and could be an important piece or important factor in what you are building in the timeline. Is there any update on his progression, how he’s doing and what that looks like from his end of things?” Sean Marks: “Yeah, well, you know, he is a very important piece. I mean, let’s not beat around the bush. He’s a very important piece of how we sort of build going forward. He certainly fits the timeline and, you know, he’s a unique player and what he can do on the court for us, size and defensive and athletic ability and just doing some things that, to be quite frank, not many people can do. So, you know, we need him out there, we need him back healthy.” Source: Sirius XM