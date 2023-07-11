Tre Mann will miss rest of summer league

Joe Mussatto: Chet Holmgren, Jaylin Williams, Tre Mann, JRE, Ousmane Dieng and Jared Butler are out today for the Thunder. Mann (small avulsion fracture in right middle finger) will miss the rest of summer league. He’s expected to return to basketball activities in two weeks.
NBATV continues to say Chet and company (besides Tre Mann and Jalen Williams) are NOT shut down for Summer League, so expect them to play tomorrow on the second night of a back to back against the Pacers. – 6:36 PM
Tre Mann giving credit to the defensive anchor. I once again say: THE KIDS ARE HAVING FUN! pic.twitter.com/NmHqSX1x5f – 6:24 PM
Chet Holmgren, Jaylin Williams, Tre Mann, JRE, Ousmane Dieng and Jared Butler are out today for the Thunder.
Mann (small avulsion fracture in right middle finger) will miss the rest of summer league. He’s expected to return to basketball activities in two weeks. – 5:50 PM
Jazz lead Clippers 44-31 with 4:22 left in 1st half
Defensive breakdowns continue for Clippers. Micah Potter has almost enough dunks to make up for what Tre Mann did to him earlier this week… – 10:42 PM
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Cason Wallace debut
🏀 Chet Holmgren’s groove
🏀 Ousmane Dieng is building
🏀 Tre Mann impressed again
🏀 Graduations
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
link.chtbl.com/LOThunder pic.twitter.com/RfkZOaTWts – 7:31 PM
Brandon Rahbar: Chet Holmgren refuses to do his postgame interview without his teammates, just like last year. They were asked what it was like to have him back. Jalen Williams: “It’s a blessing.” Tre Mann: “Reaall good. Especially down at the rim.” Jaylin Williams: “Great. It was great sharing the court with him.” -via Twitter @BrandonRahbar / July 3, 2023
Brandon Rahbar: Tre Mann says he believes Drake is the one writing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Instagram captions. -via Twitter @BrandonRahbar / April 15, 2023
