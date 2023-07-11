Warriors entertained thought of going after KJ Martin before trade

Warriors entertained thought of going after KJ Martin before trade

Main Rumors

Warriors entertained thought of going after KJ Martin before trade

July 11, 2023- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

More on this storyline

Andrew Greif: Can confirm, per source, the Clippers are trading for KJ Martin. Per source, Clippers are sending Houston a 2027 second-round pick from Memphis and a 2026 second-round pick. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / July 1, 2023

, Main Rumors

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home