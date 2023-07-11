Warriors entertained thought of going after KJ Martin before trade

The Warriors explored the idea of trading for KJ Martin early in the free agency process, league and team sources told The Athletic.
Source: Anthony Slater @ The Athletic
Andrew Greif: Can confirm, per source, the Clippers are trading for KJ Martin. Per source, Clippers are sending Houston a 2027 second-round pick from Memphis and a 2026 second-round pick. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / July 1, 2023
ESPN Sources: The Los Angeles Clippers are acquiring Houston Rockets forward K.J. Martin in a trade for two future second-round draft picks. -via Twitter @wojespn / July 1, 2023