Wolves sign Leonard Miller to four-year deal

Michael Scotto: The Minnesota Timberwolves signed No. 33 overall pick Leonard Miller to a four-year, $8.3 million deal, league sources told @hoopshype . The first two years of the deal are fully guaranteed, the third year is 50 percent guaranteed, and the fourth year is a team option.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Minnesota Timberwolves signed No. 33 overall pick Leonard Miller to a four-year, $8.3 million deal, league sources told @hoopshype. The first two years of the deal are fully guaranteed, the third year is 50 percent guaranteed, and the fourth year is a team option. – 11:29 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Minnesota Timberwolves and No. 33 overall pick Leonard Miller have agreed to a four-year, $8.3 million deal, league sources told @hoopshype. The first two years of the deal are fully guaranteed, the third year is 50 percent guaranteed, and the fourth year is a team option. – 11:27 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Leonard Miller had some choice words for Keyonte George from the Minnesota bench after that dunk attempt was rejected from behind – 11:24 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Leonard Miller is a freakishly long athlete, and if he figures out how to maximize his body, he can be really good – 10:43 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
A little bleep talking from Leonard Miller when scoring through contact – 10:26 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Timberwolves have signed Leonard Miller to a full season contract. – 3:44 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Best in Vegas so far…
PG: Brandon Williams (Wolves)
SG: Max Christie (Lakers)
SF: Leonard Miller (Wolves)
PF: Jabari Smith (Rockets)
C: Neemias Queta (Kings)
hoopshype.com/lists/ranking-… – 12:41 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Summer League takeaways on Leonard Miller, Josh Minott and Wendell Moore Jr. with @KyleTheige
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:48 AM
Shams Charania: Sources: Minnesota is selecting Leonard Miller at No. 33 via Spurs. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 22, 2023