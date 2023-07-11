Zion Williamson opens up about his struggles to stay in game shape: It's hard, man

In a surprise appearance on the “Gil’s Arena” podcast hosted by Gilbert Arenas, Zion Williamson spoke about dealing with issues that have limited him to just 114 regular season games in four years. He was asked about eating healthy to stay in game shape. “It’s hard, man,” Williamson said. “I’m 20, 22, have all the money in the world, well it feels like all the money in the world. It’s hard. I’m at that point now because of certain things, I’m putting back the wisdom around me. I don’t want to say older because they get defensive, but I’m putting people around me with wisdom. Put me on game to certain things. And just go from there.”
Source: Andrew Lopez @ ESPN.com
Zion said managing his weight won’t be what keeps him on the court next season 🤔
(via @GilsArenaShow) pic.twitter.com/foLfaSUbzN – 11:00 AM
Zion: “There are a lot of things I could have done better. I didn’t. I’m in the process of fixing those things.” youtube.com/watch?v=H_NKA6… – 10:35 PM
The post of my recent comment about Zion was extracted from this podcast episode. If you want the context, you can listen to it here: shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… – 8:11 PM
The Pelicans did not reset with Scoot. It’s possible they have a different starting center on opening night, but the roster should not look much different. They are primed to push forward with Zion and Ingram for a fifth year. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 8:32 AM
More on this storyline
Williamson said in terms of getting ready for this season, he’s been trying to follow the “blueprint” of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. “It’s more of locking in on flexibility, band work. I think it’s those things that will be able to keep me on the court longer rather than losing a bunch of weight and coming to play,” Williamson said, crediting James for the inspiration. -via ESPN.com / July 11, 2023
In his brief appearance, Williamson wanted to also get one point across — he isn’t missing games because he wants to. “I’m a hooper,” Williamson said. “When I’m sitting on the sidelines watching my teammates in certain games they’re losing, I know if I was out there I could change the outcome. What I want people to know about me is I just want to hoop. I want to be out there. Nobody wants to just sit on the sideline. I think that’s what I want people to understand. I don’t want to be on the sideline. Y’all think I want to sit over there hurt? I don’t.” -via ESPN.com / July 11, 2023
Clutch Points: “I’m at that point now where because of certain things, I’m just putting people around me with wisdom, put me on game to certain things & just go from there.” Zion Williamson admits that sticking to a diet a few years ago was hard (via @GilsArenaShow) pic.twitter.com/p9WWTADhOs -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 11, 2023