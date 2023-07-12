Domantas Sabonis did not have surgery on thumb injury

James Ham: According to a league source, Kings center Domantas Sabonis did not have surgery on the avulsion fracture in his right thumb, as reported overseas. He continues to follow a strict rehab protocol and was unable to play for the Lithuanian national team this summer.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
A league source tells The Sacramento Bee Kings center Domantas Sabonis did not have surgery on his thumb, confirming the news from @James_HamNBA. Sabonis has been following strict rehab protocol and was not able to play for the Lithuanian national team this summer. – 3:37 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Hearing from league sources that Kings All-Star Domantas Sabonis did not have surgery on his thumb, despite comments made by his Lithuanian national team coach. He has been following a strict rehab protocol and was unable to play for the Lithuanian national team this summer. – 3:31 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to a league source, Kings center Domantas Sabonis did not have surgery on the avulsion fracture in his right thumb, as reported overseas. He continues to follow a strict rehab protocol and was unable to play for the Lithuanian national team this summer. – 3:26 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis had surgery on his thumb, says Lithuanian national team head coach Kazys Maksvytis.
“He tried to recover without the surgery, but it didn’t work, and he lost time. After the surgery, everything takes longer.”
Domantas Sabonis had surgery on his thumb, says Lithuanian national team head coach Kazys Maksvytis.
“He tried to recover without the surgery, but it didn’t work, and he lost time. After the surgery, everything takes longer.”
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Sacramento Kings All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis underwent surgery on his right thumb 🙏 pic.twitter.com/x74ZcgvSYm – 11:35 AM
Sacramento Kings All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis underwent surgery on his right thumb. The news was confirmed by the Lithuanian national team head coach Kazys Maksvytis who talked about the extended roster ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup. “The main reasons behind Domantas availability this summer was his contract and health,” Maksvytis said in a press conference. “He tried to recover without the surgery, but it didn’t work, and he lost time. After the surgery, everything takes longer.” -via BasketNews / July 12, 2023
“He apologized for not coming and promised to be available next summer,” Maksvytis added. There’s no timetable for his recovery, and it’s not confirmed whether Sabonis will be available at the beginning of the 2023-24 season. The 27-year-old Sabonis and the Kings agreed on a 5-year $217 million deal this summer. -via BasketNews / July 12, 2023
Michael Scotto: Sources: The Sacramento Kings signed three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis to a contract renegotiation and extension worth $216.6 million, which includes $203.6 million fully guaranteed and $13 million in bonus incentives, @hoopshype has learned. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / July 10, 2023