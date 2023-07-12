Domantas Sabonis won’t play World Cup with Lithuania

Sacramento Kings All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis underwent surgery on his right thumb. The news was confirmed by the Lithuanian national team head coach Kazys Maksvytis who talked about the extended roster ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup. “The main reasons behind Domantas availability this summer was his contract and health,” Maksvytis said in a press conference. “He tried to recover without the surgery, but it didn’t work, and he lost time. After the surgery, everything takes longer.”
“He apologized for not coming and promised to be available next summer,” Maksvytis added. There’s no timetable for his recovery, and it’s not confirmed whether Sabonis will be available at the beginning of the 2023-24 season. The 27-year-old Sabonis and the Kings agreed on a 5-year $217 million deal this summer. -via BasketNews / July 12, 2023
Michael Scotto: Sources: The Sacramento Kings signed three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis to a contract renegotiation and extension worth $216.6 million, which includes $203.6 million fully guaranteed and $13 million in bonus incentives, @hoopshype has learned. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / July 10, 2023
The Sacramento Kings announced today that the team renegotiated the contract of center Domantas Sabonis and signed him to a multi-year contract extension. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Sabonis averaged 19.1 points (61.5 FG%), 12.3 rebounds and a career and team-best 7.3 assists per game in 79 games (all starts) during the 2022-23 season. An All-NBA Third Team selection, Sabonis was one of two NBA players to average at least 15.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest while shooting 60.0% or better from the field in 2022-23. He led the NBA in double-doubles (65) and ranked first in total rebounds (973) and rebounds per game. Among league leaders, Sabonis was second in triple-doubles (14) and fifth in total assists (573). In 94 career games (all starts) with Sacramento, Sabonis has averaged 19.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. A three-time All-Star, Sabonis was selected with the 11th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Gonzaga by the Orlando Magic. -via NBA.com / July 7, 2023