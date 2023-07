Domantas Sabonis won’t play World Cup with Lithuania

Sacramento Kings All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis underwent surgery on his right thumb. The news was confirmed by the Lithuanian national team head coach Kazys Maksvytis who talked about the extended roster ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup. “The main reasons behind Domantas availability this summer was his contract and health,” Maksvytis said in a press conference. “He tried to recover without the surgery, but it didn’t work, and he lost time. After the surgery, everything takes longer.” Source: BasketNews