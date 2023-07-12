Expectation remains that Jaylen Brown, Celtics will agree on super-max extension

The expectation remains that Jaylen Brown and the Celtics will agree on a super max extension that’ll increase the length of his contract to six-years and erase any trade speculation for at least one year. What becomes the mystery ahead of its official signing centers around the terms of the deal.
Source: Bobby Manning @ CLNSMedia.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
NEW @CLNSMedia — Jaylen Brown spent Summer League giving away 7UICE gear, including to rookie Jordan Walsh & though there’s still no extension…I’m hearing similar optimism regarding a deal.
The holdup?
Finer details that matter for tax purposes: clnsmedia.com/jaylen-brown/ – 7:55 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jordan Walsh met Jaylen Brown this week at his 7UICE giveaway: “I got some of that. Planning to put some of it on soon just to represent his brand…I’m definitely thankful for him. He’s a cool guy. He’s real smart too.” – 3:05 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
If you’re wondering why the #Celtics have not signed Jaylen Brown to a max extension…
Here’s what the annual salary of Brown’s max extension would look like:
2024-25: $50.1 million
2025-26: $54.1 million
2026-27: $58.1 million
2027-28: $62.1 million
2028-29: $66.1 million – 9:00 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
The Celtics are going to run into a challenging roster conundrum sooner than you think. Why the trickle-down effect of it could be making its way into Jaylen Brown’s extension talks masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 8:55 AM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Dice @TheAthleticNBA que Jaylen Brown y @Celtics se acercan a un acuerdo en los próximos días o semanas.
La Nación Celtics al escuchar la noticia… pic.twitter.com/nFLm66gqFn – 10:15 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: As extension talks continue between the Celtics and Jaylen Brown in Las Vegas, let’s examine the elephant in the room serving as a backdrop to those negotiations and Brown’s long-term future in Boston masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 5:38 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jaylen Brown’s five-year, $295 million contract extension remains unsigned.
Here’s what we know, via @TheCelticsWire:
celticswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-bost… – 5:12 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Bill Simmons regrets that his Celtics didn’t push for a Jaylen Brown for Jabari Smith Jr and #4 pick trade. pic.twitter.com/dBugWp5aup – 11:22 AM
Brown and Boston’s front office spent the weekend at NBA Summer League ironing out details on a deal that both sides could’ve agreed to at the beginning of July. Brown’s super max contract eligibility triggered in the spring after he made All-NBA Second Team, and while it secured him a massive increase in potential salary, important flexibility exists in writing the terms of a deal that’ll carry significant cap implications into the team’s future. -via CLNSMedia.com / July 12, 2023
Asked what the Boston defense will look like without him and Marcus Smart, Grant Williams said, “I think they’ll have success. Me and Marcus brought the energy and grit, but at the same time I trust and believe that their entire team has the ability to defend. They still have Al (Horford). They still have guys like Kristaps who can move his feet and block shots. Rob (Williams) is one of the best defenders, if not THE best shot-blocking big in the league. Then JT and JB (Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown), they’re going to lead the charge. You know, it’s important for them to step up show that dog that they’ve always had. So even without us, I think they’ll be fine.” -via Heavy.com / July 12, 2023
“The system becomes so clogged by a whole group of grossly overpaid players that don’t bring in revenues, don’t sell tickets, don’t sell concessions,” Falk said. “They’re good players, but they’re artificially overpaid, because of the foolish restraint in the system.” “How do you differentiate Curry from Klay Thompson?” Falk continued. “How do you differentiate Giannis [Antetokounmpo] from Middleton? How do you differentiate [Jayson] Tatum from [Jaylen] Brown? You know, that’s the whole point. They created a system where it’s like gross homogenization. For me, that took all my excitement away from being in this business because you can’t differentiate yourself.” -via GQ.com / July 12, 2023