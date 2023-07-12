Grant Williams on Celtics' defense without him, Marcus Smart: I think they'll be fine

Asked what the Boston defense will look like without him and Marcus Smart, Grant Williams said, “I think they’ll have success. Me and Marcus brought the energy and grit, but at the same time I trust and believe that their entire team has the ability to defend. They still have Al (Horford). They still have guys like Kristaps who can move his feet and block shots. Rob (Williams) is one of the best defenders, if not THE best shot-blocking big in the league. Then JT and JB (Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown), they’re going to lead the charge. You know, it’s important for them to step up show that dog that they’ve always had. So even without us, I think they’ll be fine.”
Source: Steve Bulpett @ Heavy.com
Source: Steve Bulpett @ Heavy.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The Celtics announced they have completed the 2-year, $60 million extension with Kristaps Porzingis today now that the Grant Williams sign-and-trade to the Mavs is complete. Porzingis’ total deal is now ~$96 million over the next 3 seasons. – 5:20 PM
The Celtics announced they have completed the 2-year, $60 million extension with Kristaps Porzingis today now that the Grant Williams sign-and-trade to the Mavs is complete. Porzingis’ total deal is now ~$96 million over the next 3 seasons. – 5:20 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Grant Williams talks Celtic defense w/o him and Marcus Smart.
Also, on whether he and @Celtics would have parted even if money wasn’t an issue: “Potentially. I don’t know. It was one of those things where I think both sides just did what’s best for each.”
bit.ly/3OdEeIE – 5:15 PM
Grant Williams talks Celtic defense w/o him and Marcus Smart.
Also, on whether he and @Celtics would have parted even if money wasn’t an issue: “Potentially. I don’t know. It was one of those things where I think both sides just did what’s best for each.”
bit.ly/3OdEeIE – 5:15 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
The Mavs officially announced their acquisition of Grant Williams via sign-and-trade today. Details of the 3-way trade with the Mavs, Celtics and Spurs, along with a bio from @MavsPR about the 24-year old forward originally from Houston are here. pic.twitter.com/3KcgxkeTee – 4:08 PM
The Mavs officially announced their acquisition of Grant Williams via sign-and-trade today. Details of the 3-way trade with the Mavs, Celtics and Spurs, along with a bio from @MavsPR about the 24-year old forward originally from Houston are here. pic.twitter.com/3KcgxkeTee – 4:08 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
The Grant Williams trade is official.
Boston gets: better of Chicago’s or New Orleans’ 2nd round pick in 2024.
Dallas’s 2030 2nd round pick.
The right to swap a previously acquired 2025 2nd rounder (better of Washington, Golden State, or Detroit) w/ Dallas’ 2025 2nd rounder – 3:27 PM
The Grant Williams trade is official.
Boston gets: better of Chicago’s or New Orleans’ 2nd round pick in 2024.
Dallas’s 2030 2nd round pick.
The right to swap a previously acquired 2025 2nd rounder (better of Washington, Golden State, or Detroit) w/ Dallas’ 2025 2nd rounder – 3:27 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics announce the Grant Williams sign-and-trade has been completed and will receive the following picks:
– More favorable of CHI/NOLA 2024 2nd
– DAL 2030 2nd
– Right to swap 2025 2nd (more favorable of WAS/GSW/DET) with Mavs’ 2025 2nd. – 3:25 PM
Celtics announce the Grant Williams sign-and-trade has been completed and will receive the following picks:
– More favorable of CHI/NOLA 2024 2nd
– DAL 2030 2nd
– Right to swap 2025 2nd (more favorable of WAS/GSW/DET) with Mavs’ 2025 2nd. – 3:25 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Man was Grant Williams a memorable Celtic. Gave real minutes yr 1 as part of vibes reset on the way to an ECF run. Really struggled year 2 then bounced back with a legitimately incredible year 3 & Finals run. Game 7 vs. Milwaukee will always be remembered. Yr4 & exit were weird.. – 3:25 PM
Man was Grant Williams a memorable Celtic. Gave real minutes yr 1 as part of vibes reset on the way to an ECF run. Really struggled year 2 then bounced back with a legitimately incredible year 3 & Finals run. Game 7 vs. Milwaukee will always be remembered. Yr4 & exit were weird.. – 3:25 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Grant Williams isn’t so sure his departure from @Celtics was all about the CBA:
“(It) can make it difficult for teams, but it doesn’t PREVENT teams from making the moves they really want to make.”
Also: How he sees Celt defense w/o him and Marcus Smart.
bit.ly/3OdEeIE – 10:21 AM
Grant Williams isn’t so sure his departure from @Celtics was all about the CBA:
“(It) can make it difficult for teams, but it doesn’t PREVENT teams from making the moves they really want to make.”
Also: How he sees Celt defense w/o him and Marcus Smart.
bit.ly/3OdEeIE – 10:21 AM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Ex-@celtics F Grant Williams does not think it was all CBA that kept him from a Boston return, he tells @SteveBHoop:
“I don’t know if it was fully that … The CBA doesn’t PREVENT teams from making moves they really want to make.”
More @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/boston-… – 12:31 AM
Ex-@celtics F Grant Williams does not think it was all CBA that kept him from a Boston return, he tells @SteveBHoop:
“I don’t know if it was fully that … The CBA doesn’t PREVENT teams from making moves they really want to make.”
More @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/boston-… – 12:31 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Grant Williams grabs a seat to chat with his former Celtics coach Ime Udoka. – 8:18 PM
Grant Williams grabs a seat to chat with his former Celtics coach Ime Udoka. – 8:18 PM
More on this storyline
Clutch Points: “I have cried because the special relationships I had with the guys. I grew up with Jaylen [Brown] and Jayson [Tatum], even Al [Horford]… When my mom passed away, they were there.” Marcus Smart on getting traded from the Celtics (via @grindcitymedia) pic.twitter.com/MtbK79XbR9 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 9, 2023
Bobby Manning: Marcus Smart on comparison to Tony Allen: “People were sending it to me, the similarities … it’s funny, because when I first met Tony Allen, I was at the top 100 camp…we were playing 1 on 1…I stepped up, I got (Allen), don’t worry about it…I got the stop and the gym goes crazy.” -via Twitter @RealBobManning / July 7, 2023
But Williams, a restricted free agent this summer, believes his departure in a sign-and-trade for second round pick-age was essentially a fait accompli. While the transaction has largely been characterized in a financial frame — the new collective bargaining agreement and the encumbrances that are visited on teams that hit the dreaded second tax apron, he believes there was more to it. “Yeah, I don’t know if it was fully that,” Williams told Heavy Sports. “The CBA can make it difficult for teams, but it doesn’t PREVENT teams from making the moves they really want to make.” -via Heavy.com / July 12, 2023
So does he think that even if the money didn’t matter he could still be de-Celtic-ed? “Potentially,” Williams said. “I don’t know. It was one of those things where I think both sides just did what’s best for each.” -via Heavy.com / July 12, 2023
Grant Williams: It’s like I’ve been here before but I’m going new places pic.twitter.com/fqJiOLqpXK -via Twitter @Grant2Will / July 12, 2023
Main Rumors, Al Horford, Grant Williams, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, Robert Williams, Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies