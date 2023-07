Grant Williams on Celtics' defense without him, Marcus Smart: I think they'll be fine

But Williams, a restricted free agent this summer, believes his departure in a sign-and-trade for second round pick-age was essentially a fait accompli. While the transaction has largely been characterized in a financial frame — the new collective bargaining agreement and the encumbrances that are visited on teams that hit the dreaded second tax apron, he believes there was more to it. “Yeah, I don’t know if it was fully that,” Williams told Heavy Sports. “The CBA can make it difficult for teams, but it doesn’t PREVENT teams from making the moves they really want to make.” -via Heavy.com / July 12, 2023