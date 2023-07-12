LeBron James announces he's not retiring at the ESPYs

Malika Andrews: LeBron James at the ESPYs, after winning Best Record-Breaking Performance: “The day I can’t give the game everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done …. But lucky for you guys, that day is not today.”
Source: Twitter @malika_andrews
Source: Twitter @malika_andrews
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers’ LeBron James says he won’t be retiring after all: ‘Lucky for you guys, that day is not today’
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 11:11 PM
Lakers’ LeBron James says he won’t be retiring after all: ‘Lucky for you guys, that day is not today’
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 11:11 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron not retiring… SHOCKER! Did anyone really think he was walking away without a farewell tour? lol – 10:15 PM
LeBron not retiring… SHOCKER! Did anyone really think he was walking away without a farewell tour? lol – 10:15 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Glad LeBron cleared up that he’s not retiring for all the people who thought he was being serious after the Denver series. – 10:04 PM
Glad LeBron cleared up that he’s not retiring for all the people who thought he was being serious after the Denver series. – 10:04 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
LeBron James at the ESPYs, after winning Best Record-Breaking Performance: “The day I can’t give the game everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done …. But lucky for you guys, that day is not today.” – 10:04 PM
LeBron James at the ESPYs, after winning Best Record-Breaking Performance: “The day I can’t give the game everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done …. But lucky for you guys, that day is not today.” – 10:04 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Wasn’t sure which way LeBron was going there for a minute. But, we’ll see him in 2023-24. – 10:02 PM
Wasn’t sure which way LeBron was going there for a minute. But, we’ll see him in 2023-24. – 10:02 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The Scoring King 👑
@KingJames wins the ESPY for the Best Record-Breaking Performance! pic.twitter.com/XT38eFdLD1 – 9:58 PM
The Scoring King 👑
@KingJames wins the ESPY for the Best Record-Breaking Performance! pic.twitter.com/XT38eFdLD1 – 9:58 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
We ranked the 2024 free agents.
A good list (as of now) that has LeBron James at No. 7.
hoopshype.com/lists/2024-nba… – 4:01 PM
We ranked the 2024 free agents.
A good list (as of now) that has LeBron James at No. 7.
hoopshype.com/lists/2024-nba… – 4:01 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
Bang Bang!!!!! Aliyah Boston trey ball to send it to OT!!! Hell of a comeback #WNBA – 2:05 PM
Bang Bang!!!!! Aliyah Boston trey ball to send it to OT!!! Hell of a comeback #WNBA – 2:05 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Cleveland celebrated a joyous day nine years ago, when LeBron James made public his intentions to return to the Cavaliers. It was the beginning of a beautiful, four-year ride! Photo: Joshua Gunter, clevelanddotcom #Cavs pic.twitter.com/cJ9BMi6dUc – 1:35 PM
Cleveland celebrated a joyous day nine years ago, when LeBron James made public his intentions to return to the Cavaliers. It was the beginning of a beautiful, four-year ride! Photo: Joshua Gunter, clevelanddotcom #Cavs pic.twitter.com/cJ9BMi6dUc – 1:35 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
LeBron helped deliver the first championship to Cleveland since 1964 😤 pic.twitter.com/OrGajfDFkS – 11:25 AM
LeBron helped deliver the first championship to Cleveland since 1964 😤 pic.twitter.com/OrGajfDFkS – 11:25 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Spida in his first season as a Cav:
28.3 PPG
4.3 RPG
4.4 APG
1.5 SPG
Only LeBron has averaged more PPG in a season for Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/TJNox4n5C6 – 12:56 PM
Spida in his first season as a Cav:
28.3 PPG
4.3 RPG
4.4 APG
1.5 SPG
Only LeBron has averaged more PPG in a season for Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/TJNox4n5C6 – 12:56 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 30-point games on 50+ FG% over the last 5 seasons:
142 — Giannis
124 — Embiid
92 — Luka
92 — LeBron
92 — Booker pic.twitter.com/S06jqQPnqQ – 11:21 AM
Most 30-point games on 50+ FG% over the last 5 seasons:
142 — Giannis
124 — Embiid
92 — Luka
92 — LeBron
92 — Booker pic.twitter.com/S06jqQPnqQ – 11:21 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Thinking a lot about Wemby & mulling list of successful athletes from this century with game-defying talent-meets-early-hype. Had to be mega-hyped player.
Who am I missing?
1. Messi
2. Shohei
3. Tiger
4. LeBron
5. Sidney Crosby
6. Manning
7. Bryce Harper
TBD: Wemby & Alcaraz – 11:18 AM
Thinking a lot about Wemby & mulling list of successful athletes from this century with game-defying talent-meets-early-hype. Had to be mega-hyped player.
Who am I missing?
1. Messi
2. Shohei
3. Tiger
4. LeBron
5. Sidney Crosby
6. Manning
7. Bryce Harper
TBD: Wemby & Alcaraz – 11:18 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers are “actively” seeking another center to shore up their frontcourt.
Centers Christian Wood and Bismack Biyombo are in consideration for LA’s 14th roster spot, sources told @TheAthleticNBA.
On the center search, LeBron and AD’s health and more: theathletic.com/4677932/2023/0… – 11:56 PM
The Lakers are “actively” seeking another center to shore up their frontcourt.
Centers Christian Wood and Bismack Biyombo are in consideration for LA’s 14th roster spot, sources told @TheAthleticNBA.
On the center search, LeBron and AD’s health and more: theathletic.com/4677932/2023/0… – 11:56 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
Man I just watched “The Blackening”!!! That 💩 FUNNY ASS HELL! I LOVE US!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣✊🏾🤎🤎🤎🤎 – 11:49 PM
Man I just watched “The Blackening”!!! That 💩 FUNNY ASS HELL! I LOVE US!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣✊🏾🤎🤎🤎🤎 – 11:49 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ Rob Pelinka w/ a health update on LeBron James & Anthony Davis: “We feel good about the off-season &the treatment that both AD and LeBron are getting. All the reports have been good around both of those injuries.” For @SportingTrib bit.ly/3O67jp2 pic.twitter.com/14KDZGOeDG – 10:52 PM
Lakers’ Rob Pelinka w/ a health update on LeBron James & Anthony Davis: “We feel good about the off-season &the treatment that both AD and LeBron are getting. All the reports have been good around both of those injuries.” For @SportingTrib bit.ly/3O67jp2 pic.twitter.com/14KDZGOeDG – 10:52 PM
More on this storyline
SiriusXM NBA Radio: “He’s one guy that I’m not going to say no about.” Rich Paul is asked if he thinks LeBron could play until he’s 44 or 45 years old. “I think it’s important to understand what really motivates him. I know it… And as long as his mind is there, as long as he’s still excited about playing the game, in addition to the health, absolutely… I always tease him… I said, if your athleticism went away, you’d just be Karl Malone, it’s fine. You could pick and pop, shoot the jumper, make the right reads… He can literally play for as long as he wants”. @RichPaul4 | @TheFrankIsola | @sarahkustok -via Twitter @SiriusXMNBA / July 12, 2023
Teague then detailed his first encounter with McGrady, who showed up to practice with a sense of entitlement. “You know, I’m a fan, so I’m like, ‘Damn. That’s T-Mac in the Maybach with some big ass Gucci clothes on,” Teague shared. Later in the practice, Teague felt disrespected by how McGrady scoffed at finding out Jeff was the Hawks’ starting point guard. As a result, Teague claims he spent the rest of the year “talking shit” to his elder by reminding T-Mac that he wasn’t on the same level as generational peers such as Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. -via complex.com / July 12, 2023
Sirius XM NBA: “He’s one guy that I’m not going to say no about” Rich Paul is asked if he thinks LeBron could play until he’s 44 or 45 years old @RichPaul4 | @TheFrankIsola | @sarahkustok pic.twitter.com/3Mz3ayHSbR -via Twitter @SiriusXMNBA / July 11, 2023