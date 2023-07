LeBron James announces he's not retiring at the ESPYs

SiriusXM NBA Radio: “He’s one guy that I’m not going to say no about.” Rich Paul is asked if he thinks LeBron could play until he’s 44 or 45 years old. “I think it’s important to understand what really motivates him. I know it… And as long as his mind is there, as long as he’s still excited about playing the game, in addition to the health, absolutely… I always tease him… I said, if your athleticism went away, you’d just be Karl Malone, it’s fine. You could pick and pop, shoot the jumper, make the right reads… He can literally play for as long as he wants”. @RichPaul4 | @TheFrankIsola | @sarahkustok -via Twitter @SiriusXMNBA / July 12, 2023