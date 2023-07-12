Mavericks revisiting Bojan Bogdanovic trade talks?

And according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, the Mavs could consider trading for a player that was rumored as a trade target for the Mavs last month. MacMahon was on his show “Howdy Partners” on Tuesday and said that he has “heard some rumblings about revisiting the Bojan Bogdanovic talks.” There was a rumored move around the few weeks surrounding the draft that would have sent Tim Hardaway Jr. and the No. 10 pick to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Bogdanovic and the No. 31 pick. These talks never went anywhere, but MacMahon has heard about the Mavs possibly coming back to this idea.
Source: Noah Weber @ The Smoking Cuban
External trade interest in Detroit’s Bojan Bogdanovic remains high, while the Pistons continue to insist that they are motivated to keep the veteran swingman. The Pistons’ stance is routinely dismissed as posturing, but they certainly held firm at the trade deadline in February after months’ worth of trade offers came in for the Croatian swingman. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 5, 2023
Evan Sidery: The Pistons now only have around $10 million in cap space after acquiring Joe Harris. Detroit could quickly jump back up to $25-30 million available, if they traded Bojan Bogdanovic, Marvin Bagley III or James Wiseman. -via Twitter @esidery / June 30, 2023
Givony suggests that a trade of Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic for Mavericks wing Tim Hardaway Jr. and the No. 10 pick is one scenario that could be “in play.” Based on Givony’s wording, it’s unclear whether that offer has been put on the table by either team or if it has even been seriously considered. But the specific terms suggest it has at least been discussed. -via Hoops Rumors / June 14, 2023