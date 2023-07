Mavericks revisiting Bojan Bogdanovic trade talks?

And according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, the Mavs could consider trading for a player that was rumored as a trade target for the Mavs last month. MacMahon was on his show “Howdy Partners” on Tuesday and said that he has “heard some rumblings about revisiting the Bojan Bogdanovic talks.” There was a rumored move around the few weeks surrounding the draft that would have sent Tim Hardaway Jr. and the No. 10 pick to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Bogdanovic and the No. 31 pick. These talks never went anywhere, but MacMahon has heard about the Mavs possibly coming back to this idea.Source: Noah Weber @ The Smoking Cuban