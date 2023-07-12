Optimism that Portland will find a first-round pick for Tyler Herro in potential Lillard deal

For the Blazers’ hopes of finding a multi-team package with Miami, there is optimism among league personnel that Portland will find at least a first-round pick from another franchise that’s more keen to welcome Tyler Herro. Although outside of early rumblings about Brooklyn and Chicago, the only team even loosely connected as a Herro suitor has been Utah.
Source: Yahoo! Sports
Source: Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Could the Utah Jazz land Tyler Herro in a Damian Lillard deal? deseret.com/2023/7/12/2379… pic.twitter.com/GZ8M52te3X – 9:30 PM
Could the Utah Jazz land Tyler Herro in a Damian Lillard deal? deseret.com/2023/7/12/2379… pic.twitter.com/GZ8M52te3X – 9:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From yesterday: Amid Damian Lillard trade talks, examining Tyler Herro’s true value. And more in this week’s mailbag miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:20 AM
From yesterday: Amid Damian Lillard trade talks, examining Tyler Herro’s true value. And more in this week’s mailbag miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:20 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Amid Damian Lillard trade talks, examining Tyler Herro’s true value. And more in this week’s mailbag miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:50 PM
Amid Damian Lillard trade talks, examining Tyler Herro’s true value. And more in this week’s mailbag miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:50 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Very weird how 90% of podcasts I’ve heard about Dame/Heat trades will talk about Herro/filler/youngsters/picks being a meh package and then not even mention Caleb Martin (aka the Heat’s single most fungible trade asset). Has Pat Riley Jedi mind-tricked the NBA media or something pic.twitter.com/MU4f4XzCxk – 6:17 PM
Very weird how 90% of podcasts I’ve heard about Dame/Heat trades will talk about Herro/filler/youngsters/picks being a meh package and then not even mention Caleb Martin (aka the Heat’s single most fungible trade asset). Has Pat Riley Jedi mind-tricked the NBA media or something pic.twitter.com/MU4f4XzCxk – 6:17 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
New Heat mailbag: Amid Damian Lillard trade talks, examining Tyler Herro’s true value. And more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:08 PM
New Heat mailbag: Amid Damian Lillard trade talks, examining Tyler Herro’s true value. And more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Do Blazers even know what they actually want from Heat (or anyone) for Damian Lillard? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/11/ask… Plus: Mending Herro fences; Monday’s summer ugliness. – 8:35 AM
Do Blazers even know what they actually want from Heat (or anyone) for Damian Lillard? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/11/ask… Plus: Mending Herro fences; Monday’s summer ugliness. – 8:35 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New “Burning Qs” mailbag. Answering questions about Damian Lillard, Tyler Herro and other free agents. allucanheat.com/2023/07/10/mia… – 12:01 PM
New “Burning Qs” mailbag. Answering questions about Damian Lillard, Tyler Herro and other free agents. allucanheat.com/2023/07/10/mia… – 12:01 PM
More on this storyline
There’s been league-wide speculation that Brooklyn has looked into adding Herro as an effort to offload Ben Simmons. However the Nets, league sources told Yahoo Sports, have not held any meaningful trade conversation regarding Simmons and this Lillard-to-Miami blockbuster. -via Yahoo! Sports / July 12, 2023
Evan Sidery: There are multiple teams interested in trading a first-round pick for Tyler Herro to help facilitate Damian Lillard ending up on the Heat, per @ShamsCharania on @PatMcAfeeShow. The Nets and Spurs have previously been linked to Herro in potential trade discussions. -via Twitter @esidery / July 10, 2023
Through creative negotiating, an NBA source said that the Blazers should be able to net four first-round picks and players with manageable contracts, maybe even a young star that fits better than Herro, if they play their hand correctly. -via Oregonian / July 6, 2023
Main Rumors, Trade, Tyler Herro, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Miami Heat, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz