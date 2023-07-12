Optimism that Portland will find a first-round pick for Tyler Herro in potential Lillard deal

There’s been league-wide speculation that Brooklyn has looked into adding Herro as an effort to offload Ben Simmons. However the Nets, league sources told Yahoo Sports, have not held any meaningful trade conversation regarding Simmons and this Lillard-to-Miami blockbuster. -via Yahoo! Sports / July 12, 2023
Evan Sidery: There are multiple teams interested in trading a first-round pick for Tyler Herro to help facilitate Damian Lillard ending up on the Heat, per @ShamsCharania on @PatMcAfeeShow. The Nets and Spurs have previously been linked to Herro in potential trade discussions. -via Twitter @esidery / July 10, 2023

