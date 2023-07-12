Rich Paul on LeBron James: 'If your athleticism went away, you'd just be Karl Malone'

SiriusXM NBA Radio: “He’s one guy that I’m not going to say no about.” Rich Paul is asked if he thinks LeBron could play until he’s 44 or 45 years old. “I think it’s important to understand what really motivates him. I know it… And as long as his mind is there, as long as he’s still excited about playing the game, in addition to the health, absolutely… I always tease him… I said, if your athleticism went away, you’d just be Karl Malone, it’s fine. You could pick and pop, shoot the jumper, make the right reads… He can literally play for as long as he wants”. @RichPaul4 | @TheFrankIsola | @sarahkustok
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Cleveland celebrated a joyous day nine years ago, when LeBron James made public his intentions to return to the Cavaliers. It was the beginning of a beautiful, four-year ride! Photo: Joshua Gunter, clevelanddotcom #Cavs pic.twitter.com/cJ9BMi6dUc – 1:35 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
LeBron helped deliver the first championship to Cleveland since 1964 😤 pic.twitter.com/OrGajfDFkS – 11:25 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Spida in his first season as a Cav:
28.3 PPG
4.3 RPG
4.4 APG
1.5 SPG
Only LeBron has averaged more PPG in a season for Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/TJNox4n5C6 – 12:56 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 30-point games on 50+ FG% over the last 5 seasons:
142 — Giannis
124 — Embiid
92 — Luka
92 — LeBron
92 — Booker pic.twitter.com/S06jqQPnqQ – 11:21 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Thinking a lot about Wemby & mulling list of successful athletes from this century with game-defying talent-meets-early-hype. Had to be mega-hyped player.
Who am I missing?
1. Messi
2. Shohei
3. Tiger
4. LeBron
5. Sidney Crosby
6. Manning
7. Bryce Harper
TBD: Wemby & Alcaraz – 11:18 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers are “actively” seeking another center to shore up their frontcourt.
Centers Christian Wood and Bismack Biyombo are in consideration for LA’s 14th roster spot, sources told @TheAthleticNBA.
On the center search, LeBron and AD’s health and more: theathletic.com/4677932/2023/0… – 11:56 PM
The Lakers are “actively” seeking another center to shore up their frontcourt.
Centers Christian Wood and Bismack Biyombo are in consideration for LA’s 14th roster spot, sources told @TheAthleticNBA.
LeBron James @KingJames
Man I just watched “The Blackening”!!! That 💩 FUNNY ASS HELL! I LOVE US!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣✊🏾🤎🤎🤎🤎 – 11:49 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ Rob Pelinka w/ a health update on LeBron James & Anthony Davis: “We feel good about the off-season &the treatment that both AD and LeBron are getting. All the reports have been good around both of those injuries.” For @SportingTrib bit.ly/3O67jp2 pic.twitter.com/14KDZGOeDG – 10:52 PM
Lakers’ Rob Pelinka w/ a health update on LeBron James & Anthony Davis: “We feel good about the off-season &the treatment that both AD and LeBron are getting. All the reports have been good around both of those injuries.” For @SportingTrib bit.ly/3O67jp2 pic.twitter.com/14KDZGOeDG – 10:52 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Rob Pelinka offered an update on his stars, saying LeBron and AD’s health has improved this offseason and says L.A. is still on the hunt to add another big to its roster bit.ly/3raQsIH – 9:22 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Rob Pelinka on LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (foot):
“All of the reports have been good around both of those injuries in terms of the guys being able to move past them.” – 6:13 PM
Rob Pelinka on LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (foot):
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Rob Pelinka on LeBron James: “It was also nice to just see him celebrate the roster once we completed it, you know, a series of Instagram posts and different things celebrating his teammates. That’s just the leader LeBron is. He knows how to galvanize a group and bring them… – 6:05 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
During his exit interview, Rob Pelinka said he wanted to give LeBron James a bit of time before he reached out to him.
Today I asked Pelinka where LeBron stands.
“We’ve said before we want to let LeBron speak about his plans and his future for himself.” – 6:02 PM
During his exit interview, Rob Pelinka said he wanted to give LeBron James a bit of time before he reached out to him.
Today I asked Pelinka where LeBron stands.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Rob Pelinka pleased with how LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been recovering this off-season both from their foot injuries and their workload – 5:16 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Rob Pelinka said LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been progressing well from their respective foot injuries this summer. – 5:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most wins over the last 10 years (regular season + playoffs):
567 — Draymond Green
552 — Steph Curry
540 — Danny Green
521 — Chris Paul
521 — James Harden
519 — Klay Thompson
516 — LeBron James
Nobody else has reached 500. pic.twitter.com/ayD2hRLylH – 2:22 PM
Teague then detailed his first encounter with McGrady, who showed up to practice with a sense of entitlement. “You know, I’m a fan, so I’m like, ‘Damn. That’s T-Mac in the Maybach with some big ass Gucci clothes on,” Teague shared. Later in the practice, Teague felt disrespected by how McGrady scoffed at finding out Jeff was the Hawks’ starting point guard. As a result, Teague claims he spent the rest of the year “talking shit” to his elder by reminding T-Mac that he wasn’t on the same level as generational peers such as Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. -via complex.com / July 12, 2023
Sirius XM NBA: “He’s one guy that I’m not going to say no about” Rich Paul is asked if he thinks LeBron could play until he’s 44 or 45 years old @RichPaul4 | @TheFrankIsola | @sarahkustok pic.twitter.com/3Mz3ayHSbR -via Twitter @SiriusXMNBA / July 11, 2023
Williamson said in terms of getting ready for this season, he’s been trying to follow the “blueprint” of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. “It’s more of locking in on flexibility, band work. I think it’s those things that will be able to keep me on the court longer rather than losing a bunch of weight and coming to play,” Williamson said, crediting James for the inspiration. -via ESPN.com / July 11, 2023