Willy Hernangomez headed back overseas to play for Barcelona

Willy Hernangomez will be a Barça player until June 30, 2026. The Club, which had presented a qualified offer to the ACB, due to the fact that the player was subject to the right of trial, had to wait until midnight tonight to find out if Real Madrid, a club that had its rights in the Liga Endesa, had matched the offer. If this is not the case, Willy is, for all intents and purposes, a Barcelona player.
Source: fcbarcelona.cat
Source: fcbarcelona.cat
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Official: Barcelona just announced the deal with Willy Hernangomez for the next three years. pic.twitter.com/O4beUNUDVY – 6:09 PM
Official: Barcelona just announced the deal with Willy Hernangomez for the next three years. pic.twitter.com/O4beUNUDVY – 6:09 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
OFFICIAL: Willy Hernangomez signing a three-year deal with Barcelona
Real Madrid not matching the offer
eurohoops.net/en/euroleague/… – 6:09 PM
OFFICIAL: Willy Hernangomez signing a three-year deal with Barcelona
Real Madrid not matching the offer
eurohoops.net/en/euroleague/… – 6:09 PM
More on this storyline
Stavros Barbarousis: #RealMadrid doesn’t intend to match #Barça’s offer for #WillyHernangomez as sources confirm to Eurohoops the @thehomeofglory report. Madrid is focused on #Tavares extension. #Barcelona also pressures #Juancho with a big offer. ✍️ More on @Eurohoopsnet & @EurohoopsES -via Twitter / July 7, 2023
George Zakkas: Willy Hernangomez and Barcelona are closing in on an agreement, as @SdnaGr just revealed. But, Real Madrid are holding his rights in Spain (Tanteo list) and they can match the final offer. So, nothing is done yet. -via Twitter @ZakkasGeorge / July 6, 2023
Willy Hernangomez officially expressed his willingness to return to Spain for the 2023-24 season. Spanish ACB League released the list of players who officially communicated their intention to return to the competition next season, and Hernangomez is among five players that did so. -via BasketNews / July 6, 2023