Brandon Miller will not play for the rest of Summer League

Charlotte Hornets PR: UPDATE: @hornets forward Brandon Miller (coach’s decision) will not play for the remainder of the NBA2K24 Summer League. In five games between the California Classic and the NBA2K24 Summer League, he averaged 15.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game.
Source: Twitter @HornetsPR
Source: Twitter @HornetsPR
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Jarace Walker, who has a little Draymond Green in his game, “might be my third favorite player in this draft after Wembanyama and Brandon Miller,” writes @coachthorpe. He says the Rockets made a mistake: Walker would have been 🔥 next to Jabari Smith, Jr. truehoop.com/p/david-thorpe… – 4:20 PM
Jarace Walker, who has a little Draymond Green in his game, “might be my third favorite player in this draft after Wembanyama and Brandon Miller,” writes @coachthorpe. He says the Rockets made a mistake: Walker would have been 🔥 next to Jabari Smith, Jr. truehoop.com/p/david-thorpe… – 4:20 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Ousmane Dieng just turned 20 this summer.
He’s younger than Top 5 picks Brandon Miller and Amen & Ausar Thompson.
Ous has been one of the highlights for OKC in Summer League and is too-often forgotten about in this young OKC core. – 9:46 PM
Ousmane Dieng just turned 20 this summer.
He’s younger than Top 5 picks Brandon Miller and Amen & Ausar Thompson.
Ous has been one of the highlights for OKC in Summer League and is too-often forgotten about in this young OKC core. – 9:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕️ @TheAthletic
Before Tuesday night, Charlotte Hornets rookie Brandon Miller had more fouls than buckets. Even in his breakout game, Miller deferred to Nick Smith Jr. late in a losing effort.
Miller is content to let the game come to him, though.
theathletic.com/4685017/2023/0… – 1:35 PM
🆕️ @TheAthletic
Before Tuesday night, Charlotte Hornets rookie Brandon Miller had more fouls than buckets. Even in his breakout game, Miller deferred to Nick Smith Jr. late in a losing effort.
Miller is content to let the game come to him, though.
theathletic.com/4685017/2023/0… – 1:35 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Brandon Miller tonight:
26 points
2 assists
5/9 from 2
3/6 from 3
7/7 free throws
Impressive overall performance. Displayed skill off the dribble, shooting versatility, and passing feel.
I expect more games like this playing off LaMelo and the Hornets’ young supporting cast. pic.twitter.com/HgEIiOwQGM – 10:37 PM
Brandon Miller tonight:
26 points
2 assists
5/9 from 2
3/6 from 3
7/7 free throws
Impressive overall performance. Displayed skill off the dribble, shooting versatility, and passing feel.
I expect more games like this playing off LaMelo and the Hornets’ young supporting cast. pic.twitter.com/HgEIiOwQGM – 10:37 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Starting to look like Brandon Miller will make the team after all. The Hornets rookie, who has struggled a bit relative to rush to judgement expectations as the second pick of the draft, has 23 for the Hornets late in the third quarter vs. the Blazers. – 9:42 PM
Starting to look like Brandon Miller will make the team after all. The Hornets rookie, who has struggled a bit relative to rush to judgement expectations as the second pick of the draft, has 23 for the Hornets late in the third quarter vs. the Blazers. – 9:42 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
A usage trend I’ve noticed today which is yielding results
James Bouknight Brandon Miller
⬇️ ⬆️
⬇️ ⬆️
➡️➡️➡️➡️➡️➡️➡️➡️ – 9:35 PM
A usage trend I’ve noticed today which is yielding results
James Bouknight Brandon Miller
⬇️ ⬆️
⬇️ ⬆️
➡️➡️➡️➡️➡️➡️➡️➡️ – 9:35 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
This angle of Brandon Miller’s tough and-one 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/Wa7lHGZdPG – 9:23 PM
This angle of Brandon Miller’s tough and-one 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/Wa7lHGZdPG – 9:23 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Brandon Miller looking very comfortable tonight. You can also see the chip on his shoulder all over his body language in this game. Digging it. – 9:20 PM
Brandon Miller looking very comfortable tonight. You can also see the chip on his shoulder all over his body language in this game. Digging it. – 9:20 PM
More on this storyline
Jeff McDonald: I can tell you there are those in the Spurs organization who think he could be the next Kawhi. -via Twitter @JMcDonald_SAEN / July 5, 2023
All eyes at the Golden 1 Center were primarily on Charlotte Hornets rookie Brandon Miller during his NBA summer league debut on Monday. There were cheers when the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA draft was announced in the starting lineup and even some boos after he missed free throws and had shooting struggles. Through it all, a very proud Darrell Miller sat proudly in Section 119 supporting his son who has been through the highest of highs and lowest of lows in recent months. -via Andscape / July 4, 2023
“What’s my pride level? Yeah. Oh man. What’s the highest number? Is it one through 10? No, I say it’s 11,” Darrell Miller told Andscape during the Hornets’ 98-77 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Said Brandon Miller: “That’s my dad since day one. He is always going to be with me. That is my security/dad. He is always going to be next to me wherever I go.” -via Andscape / July 4, 2023