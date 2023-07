Brandon Miller will not play for the rest of Summer League

All eyes at the Golden 1 Center were primarily on Charlotte Hornets rookie Brandon Miller during his NBA summer league debut on Monday. There were cheers when the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA draft was announced in the starting lineup and even some boos after he missed free throws and had shooting struggles. Through it all, a very proud Darrell Miller sat proudly in Section 119 supporting his son who has been through the highest of highs and lowest of lows in recent months . -via Andscape / July 4, 2023