Bulls granted disabled player exception for Lonzo Ball

Bulls granted disabled player exception for Lonzo Ball

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls PR confirms that the NBA has granted the organization a $10.2 million disabled player exception for the season-ending loss of Lonzo Ball.
8:56 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“There’s always a chance.”
"There's always a chance."

Bulls Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Artūras Karnišovas discussed whether Lonzo Ball will play for Chicago this season with @TheFrankIsola & @sarahkustok at NBA Summer League.

