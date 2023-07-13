Bulls granted disabled player exception for Lonzo Ball

Shams Charania: The NBA has granted the Bulls a $10.2 million Disabled Player Exception for the season-ending loss of Lonzo Ball, sources say.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls PR confirms that the NBA has granted the organization a $10.2 million disabled player exception for the season-ending loss of Lonzo Ball.
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“There’s always a chance.”
Bulls Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Artūras Karnišovas discussed whether Lonzo Ball will play for Chicago this season with @TheFrankIsola & @sarahkustok at NBA Summer League. pic.twitter.com/5wr1pNudua – 3:00 PM
Mike McGraw: Marc Eversley said on NBATV #Bulls are still waiting to hear back from league office on Lonzo injury exception. -via Twitter @McGrawDHSports / July 7, 2023
Shams Charania: The Chicago Bulls have applied to the NBA for a Disabled Player Exception worth $10.2 million due to injury of Lonzo Ball, who is expected to miss the entire 2023-24 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / July 2, 2023
Julia Poe: Update on Lonzo Ball from AK: “He’s recovering nicely. Last month he got off the crutches. … Everything is going well. Going into the off-season, our expectation is that he’s not coming back next season and he’s gonna continue on his recovery. If he comes back it’d be great.” -via Twitter @byjuliapoe / June 23, 2023