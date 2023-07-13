Darvin Ham: 'Austin Reaves will be an All-Star at some point soon'

Marc Stein: “I’m putting it on record right now: Austin Reaves will be an All-Star at some point soon.” — Lakers coach Darvin Ham to @ChrisBHaynes and me on Part II of his #thisleague UNCUT visit. The rest of the pod from @CaesarsPalace just dropped … listen here: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi…
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
“I’m putting it on record right now: Austin Reaves will be an All-Star at some point soon.” — Lakers coach Darvin Ham to @ChrisBHaynes and me on Part II of his #thisleague UNCUT visit.
The rest of the pod from @CaesarsPalace just dropped … listen here: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 3:25 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“My most valuable asset in the portfolio will remain intact!”
Lakers HC Darvin Ham reacts to LeBron’s announcement that he’s not retiring 😆
pic.twitter.com/Y3h2KuxAmt – 11:22 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Darvin Ham keeping it real 😅
(via @TheSteinLine, @ChrisBHaynes) pic.twitter.com/Jcb5g3BbGh – 7:56 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Max Christie’s ascension has been the story of summer league for the Lakers.
But Christie wants more, he tells @TheAthleticNBA.
On Christie’s rise, his intense approach, his goals for this upcoming season and some of the similarities with Austin Reaves: theathletic.com/4676675/2023/0… – 6:17 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Laker nation – get ready to put your seat belt on. It only gets better from here”
Darvin Ham talks about building a winner with Rob Pelinka when he joined @TheFrankIsola & @SarahKustok at NBA Summer League #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/CJF9myFGFE – 4:15 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
2023-24 NBA Most Improved Player odds (via @betonline_ag):
Jordan Poole – 7/1
Mikal Bridges – 15/2
Alperen Sengun – 14/1
Austin Reaves – 14/1
Cade Cunningham – 16/1 – 12:36 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Asked Darvin Ham about the nine teams that interviewed him pre-Lakers. He corrected my list with one I omitted and had much to say on that and many more topics: marcstein.substack.com/p/darvin-ham-u…
Part 1 of our #thisleague UNCUT two-part pod with the Lakers’ coach: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 12:06 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! Darvin Ham says the Lakers have a championship roster. Is he correct? How do the Lakers stack up against the West? Plus, yesterday’s anniversary of Kobe getting drafted. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dar… – 11:57 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
#ThisLeague Uncut live from @CaesarsPalace at noon PT with Lakers coach Darvin Ham dropping by. Come hang out with @TheSteinLine and I. pic.twitter.com/4rp5BsekUL – 2:27 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
🏀📢🚨Just a few hours away now!
#thisleague UNCUT
LIVE FROM LAS VEGAS!
Noon PT today
@ChrisBHaynes and @TheSteinLine interview Lakers coach Darvin Ham
From the iconic @CaesarsPalace
Join us!
Rate/review/subscribe to the @iHeartRadio show to get the full podcast to follow. pic.twitter.com/9s7mBfbOTU – 12:00 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
🚨Come check out myself, @TheSteinLine and Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham for a live episode of #ThisLeague Uncut at @CaesarsPalace in Las Vegas on July 11 at 12 PM PST. pic.twitter.com/Hp1hw3ecN4 – 10:01 AM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Lakers coach Darvin Ham spoke to The @SportingTrib’s @MarkG_Medina and he believes the Lakers have pieced together a championship roster. thesportingtribune.com/can-the-lakers… – 9:02 AM
More on this storyline
Dave McMenamin: The Lakers are hiring DeMarre Carroll as an asst coach on Darvin Ham’s staff, sources told ESPN. Carroll worked for Mike Budenholzer in MIL last season. Ham, Carroll and Bud were all in Atlanta together when ATL went 60-22 w/ Carroll as the starting SF and was No. 1 in the East -via Twitter @mcten / July 3, 2023
The Lakers considered bringing Schröder back but ultimately viewed Vincent as the better player and value, according to team sources. Lakers head coach Darvin Ham was one of the internal voices strongly in favor of retaining Schroder, those sources said. -via The Athletic / July 1, 2023
Barry Jackson: One other Vincent nugget: Rob Pelinka and Darvin Ham made pitch to him in conference call this evening. Has good chance to be Lakers starting PG.. Heat had chance to increase offer but wouldn’t budge from 7.7 M starting salary. Gabe would have loved to stay. Damn tax! -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / June 30, 2023
Clutch Points: Reporter: “You got some MVP chants at the free throw line. How’d that feel?” Max Christie: “I felt like Austin [Reaves].” 😂 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/myvuf3k4d7 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 8, 2023
Khobi Price: Asked USA Basketball men’s national team head coach Steve Kerr and managing director Grant Hill about identifying Lakers guard Austin Reaves for the 12-player Team USA roster for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Steve called Austin “one of the rising young players in [the NBA]”. -via Twitter @khobi_price / July 7, 2023
USA Basketball today announced the 2023 USA Basketball Men’s National Team, which will compete at the 2023 FIBA Men’s World Cup Aug. 25-Sept. 10 in Manila. The 2023 USA Men’s National Team includes Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic), Mikal Bridges (Brooklyn Nets), Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Josh Hart (Knicks), Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies), Cameron Johnson (Brooklyn Nets), Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz), Bobby Portis (Milwaukee Bucks) and Austin Reaves (Los Angeles Lakers). -via USA Basketball / July 6, 2023