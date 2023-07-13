Darvin Ham response to Michael Malone: 'This s*** ain't over'

Ball Don’t Lie: Darvin Ham’s response to Michael Malone being dubbed the Lakers’ “daddy” 😅 (via @ChrisBHaynes, @TheSteinLine) pic.twitter.com/2qrcrFmP52
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Darvin Ham’s response to Michael Malone being dubbed the Lakers’ “daddy” 😅
(via @ChrisBHaynes, @TheSteinLine) pic.twitter.com/2qrcrFmP52 – 7:00 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“My most valuable asset in the portfolio will remain intact!”
Lakers HC Darvin Ham reacts to LeBron’s announcement that he’s not retiring 😆
pic.twitter.com/Y3h2KuxAmt – 11:22 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Darvin Ham keeping it real 😅
(via @TheSteinLine, @ChrisBHaynes) pic.twitter.com/Jcb5g3BbGh – 7:56 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Laker nation – get ready to put your seat belt on. It only gets better from here”
Darvin Ham talks about building a winner with Rob Pelinka when he joined @TheFrankIsola & @SarahKustok at NBA Summer League #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/CJF9myFGFE – 4:15 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Asked Darvin Ham about the nine teams that interviewed him pre-Lakers. He corrected my list with one I omitted and had much to say on that and many more topics: marcstein.substack.com/p/darvin-ham-u…
Part 1 of our #thisleague UNCUT two-part pod with the Lakers’ coach: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 12:06 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! Darvin Ham says the Lakers have a championship roster. Is he correct? How do the Lakers stack up against the West? Plus, yesterday’s anniversary of Kobe getting drafted. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dar… – 11:57 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
#ThisLeague Uncut live from @CaesarsPalace at noon PT with Lakers coach Darvin Ham dropping by. Come hang out with @TheSteinLine and I. pic.twitter.com/4rp5BsekUL – 2:27 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
🏀📢🚨Just a few hours away now!
#thisleague UNCUT
LIVE FROM LAS VEGAS!
Noon PT today
@ChrisBHaynes and @TheSteinLine interview Lakers coach Darvin Ham
From the iconic @CaesarsPalace
Join us!
Rate/review/subscribe to the @iHeartRadio show to get the full podcast to follow. pic.twitter.com/9s7mBfbOTU – 12:00 PM
Marc Stein: “I’m putting it on record right now: Austin Reaves will be an All-Star at some point soon.” — Lakers coach Darvin Ham to @ChrisBHaynes and me on Part II of his #thisleague UNCUT visit. The rest of the pod from @CaesarsPalace just dropped … listen here: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / July 13, 2023
Dave McMenamin: The Lakers are hiring DeMarre Carroll as an asst coach on Darvin Ham’s staff, sources told ESPN. Carroll worked for Mike Budenholzer in MIL last season. Ham, Carroll and Bud were all in Atlanta together when ATL went 60-22 w/ Carroll as the starting SF and was No. 1 in the East -via Twitter @mcten / July 3, 2023
The Lakers considered bringing Schröder back but ultimately viewed Vincent as the better player and value, according to team sources. Lakers head coach Darvin Ham was one of the internal voices strongly in favor of retaining Schroder, those sources said. -via The Athletic / July 1, 2023