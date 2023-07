James Harden still wants to leave Philadelphia

During a recent ESPN segment, NBA insider Ramona Shelburne gave on update on all of this. “I don’t think they’re close on anything,” Shelburne said. “James Harden has spoken to Daryl Morey since the first trade request, and I think there was a cooling off period… They’ve spoken again, and [Harden] still reiterated he wants to be traded. Now, this isn’t a demand, it’s a request. I think the Sixers have said, okay we will try to trade you, but there is no hurry to do this. I think the Sixers understand here that they have the leverage. James has picked up his option, this is an opt-in… He’s going to be a free agent, so at some point he needs to play, whether that’s in Philadelphia or elsewhere.” -via Sports Illustrated / July 12, 2023