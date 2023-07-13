James Harden still wants to leave Philadelphia

The sluggish trade talks between the Sixers and Clippers about Harden would seem to support this stance. Morey is known to be asking for the kind of return that — as of Tuesday afternoon — left the strong impression that he had no genuine interest in getting a deal done anytime soon. Harden’s stance has not changed, a source close to him told The Athletic. He still wants to leave Philadelphia. He’s still upset with how Morey handled his situation heading into possible free agency last month. And even with the recent revelation that Harden attended the same NBPA party as Sixers co-star Joel Embiid and former Sixers owner Michael Rubin in Vegas he’s still determined to start next season in a Clippers jersey.
Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic
Sam Amick @sam_amick
What I’m hearing about Damian Lillard, James Harden, Chris Paul and more: Notes from Vegas, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4687899/2023/0… – 11:31 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On the latest @PHNX_Suns pod, we gave our Summer League takeaways and shot down the James Harden stuff
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/PHNXSuns pic.twitter.com/4Z3hM2nffT – 9:05 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Scribbled something on the murmurings of Summer League during this flight out of Vegas. Latest on Dame, Harden, Siakam, and other connected tidbits, with more to come from @YahoSports: sports.yahoo.com/nba-summer-lea… – 6:23 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers might be better off keeping James Harden youtu.be/hDQy3VGEKrE via @YouTube – 3:31 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Latest on Harden, Lillard trade talks just more of same, nothing close to happening
nbcsports.com/nba/news/lates… – 1:14 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @kpelton and I on Wemby so far, Spurs future, in-season tourney thoughts, Dame/Harden landscape, Siakam noise, Bucks + Cavs offseasons/outllooks, much more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3XPpSBq
Apple: shorturl.at/bAMOS – 11:26 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Sixers might be better off keeping James Harden ‘ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN7319232828 – 10:01 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
You sent your Sixers questions, I answered many of them in my first mailbag with @973ESPN.
Topics included:
– slow free agency for the Sixers/potential targets left
– the bench
– Harden domino effects
– the new CBA
– Summer League guys
– Jaden Springer
973espn.com/sixers-mailbag… – 9:00 AM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
Now this would be one hell of a multi-team trade:
— Sixers send James Harden to the Clippers.
— Toronto sends Pascal Siakam to the Hawks.
— Hawks send De’Andre Hunter to the Raptors.
— Hawks send Dejounte Murray to the Sixers.
Those would be the marquee players with several other… – 9:46 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New Lowe Post podcast: Wembanyama’s Summer League/Spurs future, in-season tourney debates, Dame/Harden latest, Siakam rumors, under-the-radar offseasons, more w/ @kpelton:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3XPpSBq
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/kev… – 4:27 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Could Pascal Siakam be traded before Lillard or Harden?
nbcsports.com/nba/news/could… – 1:23 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
New Sixers guard Patrick Beverley’s message to James Harden: “James, I love you, bro. Stay.” inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:49 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“James, I love you bro. Stay.”
Pat Bev wants Harden to stay in Philly 🙏
(via @NBCSPhilly)
pic.twitter.com/tdVhJHV9Jw – 5:00 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Plenty of passion, confidence and humor today from Patrick Beverley, who discussed James Harden, Nick Nurse and more.
New story:
nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/nba/philadelph… – 4:20 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Patrick Beverley says James Harden was a factor in picking the #Sixers, and he wants him to stay inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:59 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Pat Beverley — who says he’s already getting shit from pottery class teachers in Philly — says he loves the honesty of his new city as he gets settled in.
And he laid out his honest take early in his first presser — he wants Harden back with the Sixers phillyvoice.com/nba-free-agenc… – 2:53 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Amid his funny, profanity-laden introductory press conference with the Sixers, new guard Patrick Beverley made one thing clear:
He came to Philadelphia hoping to play with James Harden.
973espn.com/patrick-beverl… – 2:11 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 4:
1. Wilt
2. MJ
3. Kobe
4. Harden
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/bRNScxxYB5 – 2:07 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Pat Beverley on James Harden: “Hell yeah you want him here” pic.twitter.com/ob6LCNpSUz – 1:49 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Pat Beverley stressed that he wants James Harden to remain a Sixer, that Harden’s presence was a factor in his signing.
Beverley said he “impacts winning at every level,” is excited to help Sixers go deeper in playoffs.
He joked he wanted No. 21, but it happens to be taken. pic.twitter.com/7ohrPgyW8b – 1:33 PM
Yet despite all that relevant history, and in spite of the fact that Morey may know Harden, and all of his complexities, better than anyone in the NBA, rival executives with whom I spoke at summer league were universally convinced that the Sixers are now attempting to keep Harden. Discontent be damned. The sluggish trade talks between the Sixers and Clippers about Harden would seem to support this stance. Morey is known to be asking for the kind of return that — as of Tuesday afternoon — left the strong impression that he had no genuine interest in getting a deal done anytime soon. -via The Athletic / July 13, 2023
During a recent ESPN segment, NBA insider Ramona Shelburne gave on update on all of this. “I don’t think they’re close on anything,” Shelburne said. “James Harden has spoken to Daryl Morey since the first trade request, and I think there was a cooling off period… They’ve spoken again, and [Harden] still reiterated he wants to be traded. Now, this isn’t a demand, it’s a request. I think the Sixers have said, okay we will try to trade you, but there is no hurry to do this. I think the Sixers understand here that they have the leverage. James has picked up his option, this is an opt-in… He’s going to be a free agent, so at some point he needs to play, whether that’s in Philadelphia or elsewhere.” -via Sports Illustrated / July 12, 2023
“I was speaking to a bunch of folks about [Harden] Sunday evening,” said Dave McMenamin on the Dan Patrick Show. “The signals right now is that he will be back with the Philadelphia 76ers.” -via RealGM / July 11, 2023
Main Rumors, Free Agency, Michael Rubin, Trade, James Harden, Joel Embiid, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers