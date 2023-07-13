Mat Ishbia on flopping incident vs. Nikola Jokic: I wasn't flopping, I was making sure I wasn't touching Jokic

The moment went viral when Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, seeing a chance to start a fast break with the Suns down a man, came and pulled the ball out of Ishbia’s hands. That’s where things got a little wild as Jokic made contact with Ishbia, who flung his arms into the air and fell back into his seat. Jokic was hit with the technical foul and was later fined $25,000. “I wasn’t flopping, I put my hands up and moved back because I wanted to make sure I wasn’t touching [Jokic],” Ishbia said, talking about the event publicly for the first time. “It happened in three seconds. I was trying to help Josh Okogie, who fell over us. [Jokic] barely touched me. “Durant and Booker were joking with me, they said ‘You got us a point, when has an owner gotten his team a point’?”
Source: Brian Windhorst @ ESPN
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll!
On a variety of Nuggets topics:
-Summer League Game 3 recap
-West contender tiers
-Joker/Murray win ESPYS
and more!
milehighsports.com/pickaxe-and-ro… pic.twitter.com/JUfWTvbTbb – 1:46 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nikola Jokic has been announced as the winner of the 2023 ESPYS Best NBA Player award 👏🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/q0rW0KKCfB – 1:24 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Nikola Jokic is taking home the award for the ESPYS Best NBA Player 🏆 pic.twitter.com/6Q914mWGlA – 4:35 PM
Jokic makes everything look easy 😅
(via edinenciklopedija/IG) pic.twitter.com/3u6dlW6j3l – 7:18 PM
Nikola Jokic y sus travesuras.
Se nota que sus años jugando polo acuático no fueron en vano.
Vídeo: edinenciklopedija/IG
pic.twitter.com/EzQxsOzWto – 5:34 PM
A few months ago, former NBA players Kendrick Perkins and JJ Redick got into a heated debate on ESPN’s “First Take” over whether the Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic should’ve been the NBA’s regular season MVP. During that debate, the issue of race came up. Stephen A. Smith, the main personality on the show, went on “The Bill Simmons Podcast” to discuss the dispute, and he said it went too far. -via ahnfiredigital.com / July 12, 2023
“First of all, it can too far,” Smith admitted. “Secondly, in that particular show, it did go too far. I thought both of them were wrong to a degree, in terms of how far it went. “Everybody I’ve brought on the show, this is what I demand from them. Be your true authentic self. Don’t come on here with no phony s—. Don’t have me, or our audience looking at you and thinking you’re faking something or you’re saying something for just effect. You need to feel it. Here’s where it gets tricky though, what happens is sometimes in the heat of a debate you’re saying something and then you catch yourself and you’re like, ‘Oh s—, what did I just say?’” -via ahnfiredigital.com / July 12, 2023
For his part, Smith, who, along with Perkins, is Black, downplayed Perkins’ accusation. “What I didn’t know was the fury, at least it appeared to be fury to me, that JJ Redick was feeling over the subject,” Smith told Simmons. “When he came on, on one hand, I understood how or why he felt the way he felt because of what Perk had said. On the other hand, I was saying to JJ, ‘This is your colleague on the show. If you feel that way, did you have to come at him like that?’ Because it did get uncomfortable.” -via ahnfiredigital.com / July 12, 2023
