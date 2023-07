Mat Ishbia on flopping incident vs. Nikola Jokic: I wasn't flopping, I was making sure I wasn't touching Jokic

The moment went viral when Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, seeing a chance to start a fast break with the Suns down a man, came and pulled the ball out of Ishbia’s hands. That’s where things got a little wild as Jokic made contact with Ishbia, who flung his arms into the air and fell back into his seat. Jokic was hit with the technical foul and was later fined $25,000. “I wasn’t flopping, I put my hands up and moved back because I wanted to make sure I wasn’t touching [Jokic],” Ishbia said, talking about the event publicly for the first time. “It happened in three seconds. I was trying to help Josh Okogie, who fell over us. [Jokic] barely touched me . “Durant and Booker were joking with me, they said ‘You got us a point, when has an owner gotten his team a point’?”Source: Brian Windhorst @ ESPN