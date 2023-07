Miami Heat 'pretty close' to offering what the Blazers want for Damian Lillard trade?

Aaron J. Fentress on Damian Lillard trade: If the Blazers can come out of this with four first-round picks, at least one or two young talents, and then salary-filler, that should get it done. I’m told that right now, Miami has three firsts, Tyler Herro, filler and maybe a young player already [as their offer], like willing to go with that. The question is finding that fourth first-round pick. And if you don’t want Herro, you just have to find someone to take Herro and give you another first-round pick. Then you’re at four firsts and at least one young player and salary filler, maybe even two young players. I’m told it’s pretty close, they just have to figure out. They hadn’t really spent much time working it out over the last couple of days.Source: Apple Podcasts