Miami Heat 'pretty close' to offering what the Blazers want for Damian Lillard trade?

Aaron J. Fentress on Damian Lillard trade: If the Blazers can come out of this with four first-round picks, at least one or two young talents, and then salary-filler, that should get it done. I’m told that right now, Miami has three firsts, Tyler Herro, filler and maybe a young player already [as their offer], like willing to go with that. The question is finding that fourth first-round pick. And if you don’t want Herro, you just have to find someone to take Herro and give you another first-round pick. Then you’re at four firsts and at least one young player and salary filler, maybe even two young players. I’m told it’s pretty close, they just have to figure out. They hadn’t really spent much time working it out over the last couple of days.
How can the Trail Blazers create leverage over the Heat in the Damian Lillard situation? Pelicans executive David Griffin explains
Fantastic, incredibly detailed breakdown by @ZachLowe_NBA explaining how the Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard reached a point of no return.
NEW @TheVolumeSports: @MarkG_Medina joined me to talk Lillard chatter in Vegas, Wembanyama's summer league, sleepers and more:
Ex-Blazers teammate derides Heat pitch for Lillard; Highsmith contract guaranteed
Damian Lillard mess continues while Scoot Henderson flashes potential during summer league: Blazer Focused podcast with @CraigBirnbach
Damian Lillard mess continues while Scoot Henderson flashes potential during summer league: Blazer Focused podcast with @CraigBirnbach
Ex-Blazers teammate derides Heat pitch for Lillard; Highsmith contract. guaranteed A pair of NBA executives also chime in on how the Lillard trade talks might play out (so be prepared to be patient).
How can the Blazers create leverage over the Heat in the Damian Lillard situation? Pelicans executive David Griffin explains
Great interview with David Griffin. Talks about how trade noise gives teams leverage (about Dame, relevant to Raps)
“I want people to invent as many different scenarios as they can and put them out into the universe because it gives you leverage.“
Great interview with David Griffin. Talks about how trade noise gives teams leverage (about Dame, relevant to Raps)
“I want people to invent as many different scenarios as they can and put them out into the universe because it gives you leverage.“
One relatively under-the-radar suitor makes as much sense as any of the other teams interested in Dame: the Raptors.
@MichaelVPina: theringer.com/sports/2023/7/… – 11:54 AM
One relatively under-the-radar suitor makes as much sense as any of the other teams interested in Dame: the Raptors.
If the Heat acquire an unprotected 2025 first-round pick as part of the Damian Lillard trade (perhaps from a 3rd team for Tyler Herro), they'd increase the max # of their own tradable 1sts from 2 to 4: 2024, 2025/2026 (the one OKC doesn't get), 2028, and 2030.
What I'm hearing about Damian Lillard, James Harden, Chris Paul and more: Notes from Vegas
What I’m hearing about Damian Lillard, James Harden, Chris Paul and more: Notes from Vegas, at @TheAthletic
If the Heat acquire an unprotected 2025 1st as part of the Damian Lillard trade (perhaps from a 3rd team for Herro), they'd increase the max # of their own tradable 1sts from 2 to 4: 2024, 2025/2026 (the one OKC doesn't get), 2027/2028 (2 years later), 2029/2030 (4 years later).
Tune into Beyond The Arc on FanDuel TV NOW!
@KevinOConnorNBA & Wosny Lambre talk all things Damian Lillard, and much more 🗣️
Watch here ⬇️
Tune into Beyond The Arc on FanDuel TV NOW!
@KevinOConnorNBA & Wosny Lambre talk all things Damian Lillard, and much more 🗣️
Watch here ⬇️
NEW: How can the Blazers create leverage over the Heat in the Damian Lillard situation? Loud noises.
Pelicans executive David Griffin explained on @SiriusXMNBA miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:13 AM
NEW: How can the Blazers create leverage over the Heat in the Damian Lillard situation? Loud noises.
Wrote about my favorite Damian Lillard trade:
This week's Heat Check podcast: Latest from Vegas on Damian Lillard and Heat summer league takeaways
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hea… – 9:00 AM
This week’s Heat Check podcast: Latest from Vegas on Damian Lillard and Heat summer league takeaways miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
From earlier: Damian Lillard waiting game continues for Heat in Vegas. A look at the 'complicated' situation and where things stand
Could the Utah Jazz land Tyler Herro in a Damian Lillard deal?
New Group Chat with Big Wos and a mostly-alive @RobMahoney on the last remaining questions of the offseason (Siakam, Dame, etc.), the new rule changes, the in-season tournament, some leftover summer-league thoughts, and more:
open.spotify.com/episode/3Odyyk… – 7:21 PM
New Group Chat with Big Wos and a mostly-alive @RobMahoney on the last remaining questions of the offseason (Siakam, Dame, etc.), the new rule changes, the in-season tournament, some leftover summer-league thoughts, and more:
Scribbled something on the murmurings of Summer League during this flight out of Vegas. Latest on Dame, Harden, Siakam, and other connected tidbits, with more to come from @YahoSports:
Damian Lillard waiting game continues for Heat in Vegas. A look at the 'complicated' situation and where things stand
“The deal we made with L.A. was fueled by all of the noise around other teams…it gave us leverage that we probably didn’t deserve”
David Griffin compares the Damian Lillard situation to the Anthony Davis trade to LA with @TermineRadio & @DarthAmin at NBA Summer League pic.twitter.com/NyjVBLmmut – 5:45 PM
“The deal we made with L.A. was fueled by all of the noise around other teams…it gave us leverage that we probably didn’t deserve”
From earlier –Lillard latest chapter in a Heat decade of summer waiting games, from Durant to Hayward to Butler to Durant 2.0.
Amid silence from the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers regarding trade deliberations for veteran guard Damian Lillard, outside echoes continue to drive the conversation. Included among them were the thoughts of former NBA player and assistant coach Evan Turner when it came to the Heat’s perceived offer for his ex-Blazers teammate. -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / July 13, 2023
“When they were doing that stuff, Miami Heat tried to send Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson for a Top 75 player . . . hell no,” Turner said on the “No Chill w Gilbert Arenas” podcast on Fubo Sports. “I don’t give a damn if the points match up or the money. I need me a superstar. So I think Portland has to do what makes sense for them.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / July 13, 2023
That’s where the slow pace of the Heat-Blazers talks has made it even harder to reach a deal point. Miami has already missed out on so many affordable free agents who might have come their way had the Lillard addition already been made — like Taurean Prince, for example, before he went to the Lakers. In light of that, there’s even greater internal interest in retaining as many role players as possible. As has been widely reported, a Heat deal would likely include Tyler Herro (who would likely go to a third team) and Duncan Robinson. Yet unlike Harden, Lillard has never been in this sort of sensitive situation before. He has remained publicly quiet to this point, but that could always change as training camp nears and he grows more restless. -via The Athletic / July 13, 2023