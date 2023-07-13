Scoot Henderson shut down for the rest of summer league

Aaron J. Fentress: According to an NBA source, Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson has been shut down for the rest of summer league with a right shoulder strain that occurred Friday against Houston. #ripcity pic.twitter.com/c83ktbeUdn
Source: Twitter @AaronJFentress
Source: Twitter @AaronJFentress
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Trail Blazers’ Scoot Henderson out for remainder of summer league with shoulder injury
#RipCity
oregonlive.com/blazers/2023/0… – 3:33 PM
Trail Blazers’ Scoot Henderson out for remainder of summer league with shoulder injury
#RipCity
oregonlive.com/blazers/2023/0… – 3:33 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard mess continues while Scoot Henderson flashes potential during summer league: Blazer Focused podcast with @CraigBirnbach
oregonlive.com/blazers/2023/0… – 2:35 PM
Damian Lillard mess continues while Scoot Henderson flashes potential during summer league: Blazer Focused podcast with @CraigBirnbach
oregonlive.com/blazers/2023/0… – 2:35 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
According to an NBA source, Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson has been shut down for the rest of summer league with a right shoulder strain that occurred Friday against Houston. #ripcity pic.twitter.com/c83ktbeUdn – 1:50 PM
According to an NBA source, Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson has been shut down for the rest of summer league with a right shoulder strain that occurred Friday against Houston. #ripcity pic.twitter.com/c83ktbeUdn – 1:50 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Scoot Henderson had the 🤷♂️ going after that dunk attempt by Miller – 10:07 PM
Scoot Henderson had the 🤷♂️ going after that dunk attempt by Miller – 10:07 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Scoot Henderson on Ibou Badji: “Badji’s a dog. He’s always got my back. If somebody gets past me, I already know I’ll have an anchor, someone who will protect the paint.”
More on Badji’s Summer League debut here: rosegardenreport.com/p/ibou-badji-f… – 4:31 PM
Scoot Henderson on Ibou Badji: “Badji’s a dog. He’s always got my back. If somebody gets past me, I already know I’ll have an anchor, someone who will protect the paint.”
More on Badji’s Summer League debut here: rosegardenreport.com/p/ibou-badji-f… – 4:31 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Trail Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson (shoulder) is out for Tuesdays game against Charlotte, coach Jonah Herscu just stated. But he hasn’t been ruled out for the rest of the summer session. – 6:40 PM
Trail Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson (shoulder) is out for Tuesdays game against Charlotte, coach Jonah Herscu just stated. But he hasn’t been ruled out for the rest of the summer session. – 6:40 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Scoot Henderson is gonna be a star — this is happening. Don’t say Russillo and I didn’t try to warn you. pic.twitter.com/5zbfFw15dn – 5:13 PM
Scoot Henderson is gonna be a star — this is happening. Don’t say Russillo and I didn’t try to warn you. pic.twitter.com/5zbfFw15dn – 5:13 PM
More on this storyline
According to Bill Simmons, Dame would have opted to stay in Portland only if the front office stayed true to its word that it would do everything to create a championship-contending roster around the superstar. “This is something I heard; I don’t know if people have talked about it,” Simmons said in his latest podcast episode. “But this is what I heard with the Dame story – that when they shut him down, and he had a chance to be first-team All-NBA, he was having a great season, and they were like, ‘No, we’ll obviously get a better pick.’ They talked him into that. ‘We’ll trade the pick.’ And they didn’t know they were getting Scoot.” “I think when they got Scoot, that changed the equation,” Simmons continued. “And that’s what led to the late trade request. … I think there was from the Dame side – I’m not gonna say ‘betrayed’ – but I think there was an understanding that they were gonna make a trade. And I think when they landed Scoot, they realized what they had. It’s like, ‘Dude, we’re keeping Scoot. We’re not trading him.'” -via Basketball Network / July 11, 2023
Sean Highkin: Jonah Herscu says Scoot Henderson won’t play tomorrow but still hasn’t been ruled out for Summer League. “Taking it one day at a time.” -via Twitter @highkin / July 10, 2023
Tim Bontemps: Joe Cronin said that while he was looking to try to upgrade the roster over the past 18 months, the best moves at the draft the past two years was to take Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson instead of trades. He adds they, & Anfernee Simons, will be win-now players “very soon.” -via Twitter @TimBontemps / July 10, 2023