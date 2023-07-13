Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray headline Canada training camp roster

Josh Lewenberg: Canada Basketball announces an 18-man training camp roster ahead of this summer’s FIBA World Cup. With the exception of Birch, the roster features the entire “summer core”, which includes SGA, Murray, Barrett, Brooks, Dort, Olynyk, Joseph, Powell, etc. Camp opens in Toronto Aug 1 pic.twitter.com/YtySxlZAAD
Source: Twitter @JLew1050
Source: Twitter @JLew1050
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Former Wildcat, current men’s national team star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at Mattamy Centre to take in UK vs. @CanBball at #GLOBLJAM – 8:14 PM
Former Wildcat, current men’s national team star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at Mattamy Centre to take in UK vs. @CanBball at #GLOBLJAM – 8:14 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
As expected @CanBball men’s roster for @FIBAWC training camp has everyone accounted for: 18 strong, 10 NBA players. Only missing name from ‘summer core’ is Khem Birch who has injury issues. Otherwise? Olynyk, Powell, Murray, SGA, RJ, Brooks, NAW, Dort etc. Elite group. – 8:11 PM
As expected @CanBball men’s roster for @FIBAWC training camp has everyone accounted for: 18 strong, 10 NBA players. Only missing name from ‘summer core’ is Khem Birch who has injury issues. Otherwise? Olynyk, Powell, Murray, SGA, RJ, Brooks, NAW, Dort etc. Elite group. – 8:11 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Canada Basketball announces an 18-man training camp roster ahead of this summer’s FIBA World Cup. With the exception of Birch, the roster features the entire “summer core”, which includes SGA, Murray, Barrett, Brooks, Dort, Olynyk, Joseph, Powell, etc. Camp opens in Toronto Aug 1 pic.twitter.com/YtySxlZAAD – 7:52 PM
Canada Basketball announces an 18-man training camp roster ahead of this summer’s FIBA World Cup. With the exception of Birch, the roster features the entire “summer core”, which includes SGA, Murray, Barrett, Brooks, Dort, Olynyk, Joseph, Powell, etc. Camp opens in Toronto Aug 1 pic.twitter.com/YtySxlZAAD – 7:52 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
We will get word on @CanBball men’s training cap roster for @FIBAWC tonight on @Sportsnet broadcast of GLOBLJAM. (u23 women vs. USA starts 5:30; men vs. USA @ 8 pm). Expectation is ‘summer core’ of 14 will be intact – so SGA, Murray, Barrett, NAW, Brooks etc. – 10:39 AM
We will get word on @CanBball men’s training cap roster for @FIBAWC tonight on @Sportsnet broadcast of GLOBLJAM. (u23 women vs. USA starts 5:30; men vs. USA @ 8 pm). Expectation is ‘summer core’ of 14 will be intact – so SGA, Murray, Barrett, NAW, Brooks etc. – 10:39 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA, Giddey and JDub are just gonna be able to close their eyes and lob the ball anywhere near the rim and Chet will dunk it. – 9:31 PM
SGA, Giddey and JDub are just gonna be able to close their eyes and lob the ball anywhere near the rim and Chet will dunk it. – 9:31 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA — a man of the people as he spends part of his 25th birthday signing autographs for fans
pic.twitter.com/gvIvGQ22EP – 9:21 PM
SGA — a man of the people as he spends part of his 25th birthday signing autographs for fans
pic.twitter.com/gvIvGQ22EP – 9:21 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jamal Murray, Comeback Player of the Year pic.twitter.com/Yneat1RRLf – 8:43 PM
Jamal Murray, Comeback Player of the Year pic.twitter.com/Yneat1RRLf – 8:43 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jaylin Williams on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Instagram post “bro pushin 30”
Truly a great joke and one I made to my sister from the time she turned 22. pic.twitter.com/IE7x0jKaxM – 3:51 PM
Jaylin Williams on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Instagram post “bro pushin 30”
Truly a great joke and one I made to my sister from the time she turned 22. pic.twitter.com/IE7x0jKaxM – 3:51 PM
More on this storyline
Harrison Wind: Jamal Murray wins the ESPY for Comeback Player of the Year: “I want to give a big shoutout to my teammates for helping me get my confidence back.” pic.twitter.com/X0OFVyAdJN -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / July 12, 2023
NBA on ESPN: Jamal Murray is ready to share the Comeback Player ESPY 😅 “We can share this together [Jon Jones], just don’t choke me out.” pic.twitter.com/BBpax08LME -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / July 12, 2023
Jackson Gatlin: Asked Dillon Brooks how Memphis prepared him for this role in Houston: “I feel like it’s exactly the same team from 3-4 years ago. Jalen is like Ja Morant. Jabari is like Jaren. Young guys that can expand their games to be the best in the league.” -via Twitter / July 11, 2023
Do you agree with the notion VanVleet will be able to get you more efficient shots? Your 3-point percentage slipped last season, but how does playing with someone like VanVleet aid your effectiveness and efficiency? Dillon Brooks: Yeah, for sure. He finds ways to get guys open shots and I just gotta start knocking them down, that’s all. I can’t wait to play with Fred. He’s a crafty guard, loves to find his teammates, but ultimately can find a way to score, too. I can’t wait to play him and our games mix well. -via The Athletic / July 9, 2023
This is a Rockets team with a ton of young talent but really struggled defensively over these last two, three seasons. Now, you’ve entered the picture fresh off a season where you earned All-Defense honors. What do you bring to the table? Dillon Brooks: Just a lot of grit. A lot of heart, a lot of knowledge, good defensive game as well. And I’m here to teach, you know what I’m saying? I can’t wait to work with Tari (Eason). I feel like he can be a great player in this NBA — especially a great defender — and grow his game, his athleticism and everything. But I can’t wait to work with him. And yeah, pretty much. And just, you know, that just that veteran savvy. -via The Athletic / July 9, 2023
Main Rumors, FIBA, Training camp, World Cup, Zach Edey, Cory Joseph, Dillon Brooks, Dwight Powell, Jamal Murray, Kelly Olynyk, Kevin Pangos, Kyle Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Melvin Ejim, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Oshae Brissett, RJ Barrett, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Toronto Raptors