Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray headline Canada training camp roster

This is a Rockets team with a ton of young talent but really struggled defensively over these last two, three seasons. Now, you’ve entered the picture fresh off a season where you earned All-Defense honors. What do you bring to the table? Dillon Brooks: Just a lot of grit. A lot of heart, a lot of knowledge, good defensive game as well. And I’m here to teach, you know what I’m saying? I can’t wait to work with Tari (Eason). I feel like he can be a great player in this NBA — especially a great defender — and grow his game, his athleticism and everything. But I can’t wait to work with him. And yeah, pretty much. And just, you know, that just that veteran savvy. -via The Athletic / July 9, 2023