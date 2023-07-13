Suns exploring trade scenarios for Cameron Payne

Phoenix has continued to explore trade scenarios regarding reserve guard Cam Payne, league sources told Yahoo Sports, and Indiana point guard TJ McConnell has been one player on the Suns’ radar. There was some talk around Summer League about a developing multi-team trade discussion.
Source: Yahoo! Sports
More on this storyline
Duane Rankin: Phoenix Suns have fully guaranteed Cameron Payne’s third and final year of his contract, sources inform @azcentral . #Suns -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / June 29, 2023
Ohm Youngmisuk: Frank Vogel says Suns want to play with pace and have a multiple ballhandler attack. He points to Bradley Beal and Devin Booker both having played some point guard and mentioned Cam Payne being in mix at point as well. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / June 29, 2023
Duane Rankin: Frank Vogel has said Cameron Payne will be “in the mix,” a couple of times. That leads to believing that #Suns will fully guarantee Payne’s contract. -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / June 29, 2023