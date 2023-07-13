Suns exploring trade scenarios for Cameron Payne

Phoenix has continued to explore trade scenarios regarding reserve guard Cam Payne, league sources told Yahoo Sports, and Indiana point guard TJ McConnell has been one player on the Suns’ radar. There was some talk around Summer League about a developing multi-team trade discussion.
Duane Rankin: Frank Vogel has said Cameron Payne will be “in the mix,” a couple of times. That leads to believing that #Suns will fully guarantee Payne’s contract. -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / June 29, 2023

