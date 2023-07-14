Darius Bazley to Nets

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets sign versatile forward Darius Bazley in #NBA free agency move nypost.com/2023/07/14/net… via @nypostsports – 9:17 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on free agent F Darius Bazley landing with the Brooklyn Nets on a one-year deal: tinyurl.com/yck54yxe – 9:05 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Darius Bazley has agreed to terms with the Nets on a 1-year deal, per @wojespn.
He averaged 10.8 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last three seasons with OKC and Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/3lDO8HXjpM – 8:39 PM
Darius Bazley has agreed to terms with the Nets on a 1-year deal, per @wojespn.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent F Darius Bazley has agreed to a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agent Brandon Cavanaugh tell ESPN. – 8:31 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: Bazley, 23, has averaged 9.1 points and 5.3 rebounds in his four NBA seasons. He started 118 games with the Thunder, who drafted him No. 23 overall in 2019. He landed with Suns at trade deadline, where he finished season. A big, versatile forward who’ll get opportunity with Nets. -via Twitter @wojespn / July 14, 2023
Michael Scotto: Rich Paul and agent Brandon Cavanaugh of Klutch Sports Group are finalizing a one-year deal for Darius Bazley with the Brooklyn Nets, @hoopshype has learned. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / July 14, 2023
Michael Scotto: The Phoenix Suns did not extend a qualifying offer to forward Darius Bazley, league sources told @hoopshype. The 23 year-old forward will enter the market as an unrestricted free agent after shooting 37.7 percent from 3-point range last season with the Thunder and Suns. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / June 29, 2023