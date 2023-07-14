Darius Bazley to Nets

July 14, 2023- by

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets sign versatile forward Darius Bazley in #NBA free agency move nypost.com/2023/07/14/net… via @nypostsports – 9:17 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on free agent F Darius Bazley landing with the Brooklyn Nets on a one-year deal: tinyurl.com/yck54yxe9:05 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Darius Bazley has agreed to terms with the Nets on a 1-year deal, per @wojespn.
He averaged 10.8 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last three seasons with OKC and Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/3lDO8HXjpM8:39 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent F Darius Bazley has agreed to a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agent Brandon Cavanaugh tell ESPN. – 8:31 PM

Michael Scotto: The Phoenix Suns did not extend a qualifying offer to forward Darius Bazley, league sources told @hoopshype. The 23 year-old forward will enter the market as an unrestricted free agent after shooting 37.7 percent from 3-point range last season with the Thunder and Suns. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / June 29, 2023

