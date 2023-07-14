Daryl Morey asking price for James Harden 'exorbitant' right now, teams not engaging

Adrian Wojnarowski on James Harden trade update: The James Harden situation in terms of where we are in the calendar in July. It feels a lot like what Daryl Morey was doing with Ben Simmons a couple of years ago. His asking price is exorbitant. Teams are not engaging the Sixers with the kind of asks Daryl Morey is asking for in exchange for James Harden. So that’s where Daryl Morey always starts with trade talks – really high. And then over time perhaps, you work him back down. But like with Simmons, there’s hope from the Sixers that eventually at some point, they can get James Harden on board about being in Philadelphia on the final year of his deal, this opt-in that he did at $35.5 million. Now, they may get to training camp and it may look different to Philly. They may have a James Harden who’s not as enthusiastic about his return as they are. And then maybe they’ll get more serious about it but right now, I think the Harden talks, like Lillard, are gonna linger into the summer.
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Still give James Harden ultimate respect for playing through a brutal hamstring injury in 2021. At least he was out there and wanted to play, wanted to win a ring.
Wonder how the future of Brooklyn would’ve turned out if he was healthy for that series – 1:29 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think we all agree that Damian Lillard is probably going to end up with the Heat.
I just want to ask this hypothetically… what do they do if he doesn’t?
They’ve lost two starters already. Is there another viable player to offer Herro+three 1sts for? KAT? Less for Harden? – 12:37 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players that average 15/5/5 on 2+ 3-pointers per game:
— LaMelo
— Harden
— Doncic
That’s it. pic.twitter.com/y9KVNblpku – 12:03 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Are you going to feel secure with this guy bringing him on for one year?
🏀 @Jumpshot8 doesn’t think James Harden to the Clippers is a smart move…⬇️ pic.twitter.com/cGNbLsmRo0 – 7:00 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
It’s SoCal or bust for James Harden 🌴
The Sixers star is reportedly “determined” to play for the Clippers next season, per @sam_amick. pic.twitter.com/FysgwgGEkb – 12:39 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
What I’m hearing about Damian Lillard, James Harden, Chris Paul and more: Notes from Vegas, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4687899/2023/0… – 11:31 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On the latest @PHNX_Suns pod, we gave our Summer League takeaways and shot down the James Harden stuff
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/PHNXSuns pic.twitter.com/4Z3hM2nffT – 9:05 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Scribbled something on the murmurings of Summer League during this flight out of Vegas. Latest on Dame, Harden, Siakam, and other connected tidbits, with more to come from @YahoSports: sports.yahoo.com/nba-summer-lea… – 6:23 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers might be better off keeping James Harden youtu.be/hDQy3VGEKrE via @YouTube – 3:31 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Latest on Harden, Lillard trade talks just more of same, nothing close to happening
Latest on Harden, Lillard trade talks just more of same, nothing close to happening
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @kpelton and I on Wemby so far, Spurs future, in-season tourney thoughts, Dame/Harden landscape, Siakam noise, Bucks + Cavs offseasons/outllooks, much more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3XPpSBq
Apple: shorturl.at/bAMOS – 11:26 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Sixers might be better off keeping James Harden ‘ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN7319232828 – 10:01 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
You sent your Sixers questions, I answered many of them in my first mailbag with @973ESPN.
Topics included:
– slow free agency for the Sixers/potential targets left
– the bench
– Harden domino effects
– the new CBA
– Summer League guys
– Jaden Springer
973espn.com/sixers-mailbag… – 9:00 AM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
Now this would be one hell of a multi-team trade:
— Sixers send James Harden to the Clippers.
— Toronto sends Pascal Siakam to the Hawks.
— Hawks send De’Andre Hunter to the Raptors.
— Hawks send Dejounte Murray to the Sixers.
Those would be the marquee players with several other… – 9:46 PM
More on this storyline
Zach Lowe on James Harden: If you talk to people around him, he’s not backing dow. He wants out of Philadelphia -via YouTube / July 14, 2023
Yet despite all that relevant history, and in spite of the fact that Morey may know Harden, and all of his complexities, better than anyone in the NBA, rival executives with whom I spoke at summer league were universally convinced that the Sixers are now attempting to keep Harden. Discontent be damned. The sluggish trade talks between the Sixers and Clippers about Harden would seem to support this stance. Morey is known to be asking for the kind of return that — as of Tuesday afternoon — left the strong impression that he had no genuine interest in getting a deal done anytime soon. -via The Athletic / July 13, 2023
The sluggish trade talks between the Sixers and Clippers about Harden would seem to support this stance. Morey is known to be asking for the kind of return that — as of Tuesday afternoon — left the strong impression that he had no genuine interest in getting a deal done anytime soon. Harden’s stance has not changed, a source close to him told The Athletic. He still wants to leave Philadelphia. He’s still upset with how Morey handled his situation heading into possible free agency last month. And even with the recent revelation that Harden attended the same NBPA party as Sixers co-star Joel Embiid and former Sixers owner Michael Rubin in Vegas he’s still determined to start next season in a Clippers jersey. -via The Athletic / July 13, 2023
