Dwyane Wade to join ownership group of WNBA's Chicago Sky

Three-time NBA champion and 13-time All-Star Dwyane Wade is joining the WNBA’s Chicago Sky ownership group, becoming the latest high-profile figure to invest in the league at a pivotal juncture in its 27-year history. “We all talk about support, and support looks different for everyone,” Wade, who will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame next month, told ESPN. “And so instead of tweeting out and saying ‘go support the W,’ instead of showing up at the game and supporting, I wanted to take it to that next level, and this was the next level for me. “It’s a great opportunity to be a part of the league in its very early stages. … Growth is going to happen, and so I want to be a part of the growth of this league.”
Source: Alexa Philippou @ ESPN
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade is joining the Chicago Sky ownership team, per @alexaphilippou.
Three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade is joining the Chicago Sky ownership team, per @alexaphilippou.
Dwyane Wade @DwyaneWade
Grateful for all the full circle moments these days. Wouldn’t have wanted to honor my brother any other way. Stay connected, stay vigilant, but most importantly, stay Melo 🫡 pic.twitter.com/U9Xj7h8XGt – 5:08 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
LeBron, Melo, D-Wade, CP3. ESPYs.
LeBron, Melo, D-Wade, CP3. ESPYs.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat icon Dwyane Wade chose one of his favorite players and biggest basketball influences to be his Hall of Fame presenter next month miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:23 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat icon Dwyane Wade chose one of his favorite players and biggest basketball influences to be his Hall of Fame presenter next month miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:34 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Allen Iverson is one of Dwyane Wade’s favorite all-time players and biggest influences. He will serve as the on-stage presenter for D-Wade’s induction into the Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/mJ2olW0ncj – 2:04 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Allen Iverson will present Dwyane Wade at his Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame induction next month 🫡
Allen Iverson will present Dwyane Wade at his Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame induction next month 🫡
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dwyane Wade selected Allen Iverson to present him for his induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Aug. 12. – 1:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Dwyane Wade has selected Allen Iverson to present him for his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in August. Former Heat forward Chris Bosh will be among the presenters for Gene Bess. – 1:05 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Oh, Dwyane Wade’s presenter for the Basketball Hall of Fame induction will be Allen Iverson. Yeah, I’m tuning in for that. – 1:03 PM
Wade, a Chicago native who went to high school in the suburb of Oak Lawn, credits his mother, JoLinda, for first introducing him to the team and taking him to a game. “[She] was a fan of the Chicago Sky before I became a fan of the Chicago Sky,” Wade told ESPN. Wade also had a pre-existing relationship with former head coach/general manager James Wade, and said the team has frequently supported his camps in Chicago. “This is meaningful for the players, and this is meaningful for the city as a whole,” Rawlinson said. “Dwyane Wade is a son of Chicago. And the thing that differentiates us, I think, from other franchises is that we are Chicago. We are the future of Chicago. We are the culture of Chicago. We are in it and of it, and he is very much sort of a main character in that story. And we’re just pleased and thrilled at what the future can bring with both of us working together.” -via ESPN / July 14, 2023
Dwyane Wade: It’s an incredible feeling being on this side of history. To see growth, on the business side, for something that I’ve been passionate about my whole life is an amazing feeling. There are amazing things happening in the @WNBA. It’s official! This is for the home team– literally.… pic.twitter.com/lsvQovpj5z -via Twitter @DwyaneWade / July 14, 2023
Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade selected one of his favorite players to present him for his induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Former NBA star Allen Iverson will present Wade when he’s inducted into the Hall of Fame on Aug. 12 in Springfield, Mass. Wade has made it known in the past that Iverson is one of his favorite players and biggest basketball influences. Wade also has said that Iverson is the reason he decided to wear No. 3 in college and in the NBA. Presenters have to already be members of the Hall of Fame to be eligible to take on that role. Iverson was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016. -via Miami Herald / July 12, 2023