Gabe Vincent on Heat beating Celtics in ECF: It almost seemed to me they had something going on over there

The Heat’s final offer to Vincent was a four-year deal worth about $34 million ($8.5 million per season), according to a league source. Vincent ended up taking the Lakers’ three-year offer worth $33 million ($11 million per season). The fact Florida has no state income tax helped close the gap between the two offers, but it wasn’t enough to keep Vincent in Miami. And with the Heat entering free agency already deep into the luxury tax, even just adding $2 million to Vincent’s salary for this upcoming season would have added more than $5 million to the team’s tax bill based on Miami’s current salary cap situation. “It was very difficult,” Vincent said of leaving the Heat during his appearance on “The Old Man and the Three” podcast. “The relationships that I have with those guys are, to me, lifelong. Even the guys that I played with, to the staff, to the front office. I got to know all of them very well and closely. So it wasn’t an easy decision. It was a huge draw to come back, for sure. But it had to make sense for me and my family. I couldn’t just make a decision . -via Miami Herald / July 14, 2023