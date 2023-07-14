Glen Davis on Victor Wembanyama: 'That boy looked like a little baby Bambi out there the other night, a little baby giraffe'

Bn Golliver: Glen “Big Baby” Davis on playing Victor Wembanyama: “The length I probably would have struggled with, but the body? Tomato chest. They soft. That boy looked like a little baby Bambi out there the other night, a little baby giraffe… I don’t think he could handle all this pain.”
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Kevin Garnett on Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama: “He’s No. 1. Absolutely he has a target on his back. … Coming from high school, I had a bunch of targets on my back. But that’s part of it.” pic.twitter.com/TaUnzbZCLk – 1:15 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Glen “Big Baby” Davis on playing Victor Wembanyama: “The length I probably would have struggled with, but the body? Tomato chest. They soft. That boy looked like a little baby Bambi out there the other night, a little baby giraffe… I don’t think he could handle all this pain.” pic.twitter.com/3fh6JqLlvJ – 9:54 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
#Spurs notebook includes items on Wembanyama leaving Vegas for a “well-deserved” vacation, Spurs decision to sit Malaki Branham for remainder of summer league, and undrafted rookie guard and Texas-ex Sir’Jabari Rice being set to make his debut Friday.
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Victor Wembanyama had a jam-packed scheduled yesterday that began early in the morning with a workout and didn’t end until well into the night.
Spurs loved how he handled all of his many off-the-court commitments in Vegas. – 6:24 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Victor Wembanyama left Vegas today for a well-deserved vacation, per Spurs. – 5:47 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Victor Wembanyama has agreed to become the face of Kyle Kuzma’s plant-based sports drink company called Barcode
spurswire.usatoday.com/lists/victor-w… – 4:23 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Jarace Walker, who has a little Draymond Green in his game, “might be my third favorite player in this draft after Wembanyama and Brandon Miller,” writes @coachthorpe. He says the Rockets made a mistake: Walker would have been 🔥 next to Jabari Smith, Jr. truehoop.com/p/david-thorpe… – 4:20 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
In his NBA Summer League debut, Victor Wembanyama showed some promising potential.
However, his first game showed what he still lacks & could learn from Giannis Antetokounmpo 🤔 basketnews.com/news-192000-gr… – 1:01 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Uber health-conscious #Spurs star rookie Victor Wembanyama has landed a major endorsement deal with Barcode, which touts itself as the “leading fitness drink for hydration.”
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 11:58 AM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Wembanyama has landed an endorsement deal with beverage maker Barcode, co-founded by Mubarak Malik, former Knicks & Lakers director of performance, & Kyle Kuzma.
“It was a no-brainer,” he told People Magazine, adding the plant-based fitness drink “really stood out.” – 11:24 AM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
After watching Victor Wembanyama in person, @coachthorpe has sober expectations, built around getting stronger and making steady progress against NBA competition.
Then he casually mentions that Victor “has the potential to be the best player ever.”
truehoop.com/p/david-thorpe… – 11:02 AM
Kyle Kuzma: As Co-founder of Barcode want to welcome my little BIG brother @vicw_32 as the new face of the brand! 📈📈📈 let’s get it!!! -via Twitter @kylekuzma / July 14, 2023
Clutch Points: “I didn’t appreciate the people saying that I deserved to be hit… I did get an apology at my table 30 minutes later, but I’ve yet to receive a public apology.” Britney Spears addresses the Victor Wembanyama security incident in Las Vegas on her IG pic.twitter.com/dT03TEWjh1 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 12, 2023
Clutch Points: “I’ve been looking into all the data of the past No. 1 picks and what impact they’ve had. I’m trying to be better than every guy before me.” Victor Wembanyama on his expectations heading into his rookie season with the Spurs 🗣️ (via @ESPNNBA) pic.twitter.com/1LT2vSfaYq -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 12, 2023