Goran Dragic wants to return to Miami

The 37-year-old was asked about his future in the NBA and a team he would like to join. Dragic didn’t hide that the Miami Heat would be his favorite landing spot. “The main desire is to return to Miami,” siol.net quotes Dragic. “Now everyone is waiting for Damian Lillard to decide where he will go next, so everyone is off to a low start. When this is known, the movement for the other players will open as well.” “We are in talks with a few clubs, but much more will be known in a few days when the news will be released. You will see,” he added.
Source: BasketNews
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Goran Dragic never wanted to leave Miami. In a lot of ways, he still hasn’t left — still heavily invested in the area. Of course he wants to play here again. Time will tell. – 11:36 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
If there was ever a time that it made sense for Goran Dragic to return to Miami, it’s precisely right now
Makes too much sense actually – 11:02 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Goran Dragic revealed his desired landing spot this summer 👀 pic.twitter.com/iAhHHExzh4 – 4:46 AM
More on this storyline
Dragic also named the main reasons for his wish to return to the Heat. “My home is in Miami, I have both children who go to school there. It really all works out. I spent the best seven years of my career there, and I think returning to Miami would be the icing on the cake. That would really be something phenomenal. We’ll see,” Dragic said. -via BasketNews / July 14, 2023
“It is necessary to understand that the NBA is a business, that only the results count in the end. It’s really been a phenomenal season for Miami, they reached the finals, and now they’ve already changed half the team. It’s a harsh reality that basketball players in the NBA know well. Today you can be in Miami, tomorrow somewhere in Memphis, that’s just the way it is,” he added. -via BasketNews / July 14, 2023
Barry Jackson: Nothing imminent or any pending deal with Heat and Goran, per source. There’s obviously fondness/respect between Heat and Dragic. If something were to happen here (might, might not), it would likely be later on. We now rejoin pre NFL training camp vacation, already in progress. -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / July 14, 2023