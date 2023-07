Goran Dragic wants to return to Miami

The 37-year-old was asked about his future in the NBA and a team he would like to join. Dragic didn’t hide that the Miami Heat would be his favorite landing spot. “The main desire is to return to Miami,” siol.net quotes Dragic. “Now everyone is waiting for Damian Lillard to decide where he will go next, so everyone is off to a low start. When this is known, the movement for the other players will open as well.” “We are in talks with a few clubs, but much more will be known in a few days when the news will be released. You will see,” he added.Source: BasketNews