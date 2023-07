Jaylen Brown expected to sign biggest contract in NBA history worth up to $304 million, $70 million on final year alone

Adrian Wojnarowski on Jaylen Brown extension talks: It’s going to take more time. Brown and his agent have been talking with Brad Stevens, with Boston. Brown is leaving the country on Players’ Association business. They’re expected to re-engage again when he gets back. This is a deal that would be the richest contract in NBA history, it could be worth up to $304 million. In the final year of that deal, Brown will be making $70 million. When you’re negotiating contracts, it isn’t just ‘Hey, are we gonna give him the full amount, the max number?’ There are trade kickers that could be in the deal, player option years in a deal, payment schedule – there are a number of other things that go beyond the super-max Jaylen Brown is eligible for. These sides will continue to talk and they have a lot of runway this summer to get to a deal.Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp