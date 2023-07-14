Jaylen Brown expected to sign biggest contract in NBA history worth up to $304 million, $70 million on final year alone

Adrian Wojnarowski on Jaylen Brown extension talks: It’s going to take more time. Brown and his agent have been talking with Brad Stevens, with Boston. Brown is leaving the country on Players’ Association business. They’re expected to re-engage again when he gets back. This is a deal that would be the richest contract in NBA history, it could be worth up to $304 million. In the final year of that deal, Brown will be making $70 million. When you’re negotiating contracts, it isn’t just ‘Hey, are we gonna give him the full amount, the max number?’ There are trade kickers that could be in the deal, player option years in a deal, payment schedule – there are a number of other things that go beyond the super-max Jaylen Brown is eligible for. These sides will continue to talk and they have a lot of runway this summer to get to a deal.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Jaylen Brown, Celtics extension talks take pause as he heads overseas
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
According to a league source, Jaylen Brown is headed overseas for an NBPA event and contract negotiations with the Celtics are expected to pause while he’s gone. Both sides remain confident that a deal will be struck, but there will be a delay.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
All eyes are understandably on the Jaylen Brown extension, but there’s another #Celtics player eligible for one who I think will sign —
Payton Pritchard is still someone the C’s like & trust, who I heard even last summer could get one. Maybe ~MLE money annually. He’s a 2024 RFA. – 12:23 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Brad Stevens spoke to us in Las Vegas late last night for the first time in weeks on Jaylen Brown’s supermax negotiations masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 8:48 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New from @SouichiTerada and me: Brad Stevens gave a revealing update tonight in Las Vegas on the Celtics supermax extension talks with Jaylen Brown masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 1:40 AM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Does Jaylen Brown Deserve the Supermax? + First Look at Wembanyama | Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman Podcast – Powered by￼ @factormeals twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 10:15 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
NEW @CLNSMedia — Jaylen Brown spent Summer League giving away 7UICE gear, including to rookie Jordan Walsh & though there’s still no extension…I’m hearing similar optimism regarding a deal.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jordan Walsh met Jaylen Brown this week at his 7UICE giveaway: “I got some of that. Planning to put some of it on soon just to represent his brand…I’m definitely thankful for him. He’s a cool guy. He’s real smart too.” – 3:05 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
If you’re wondering why the #Celtics have not signed Jaylen Brown to a max extension…
Here’s what the annual salary of Brown’s max extension would look like:
2024-25: $50.1 million
2025-26: $54.1 million
2026-27: $58.1 million
2027-28: $62.1 million
2028-29: $66.1 million – 9:00 AM
In an interview on the Old Man and The Three podcast, ex-Heat guard Gabe Vincent spoke about Miami’s win over the Celtics back in the East Finals and highlighted some revealing issues that may have held Boston back in the matchup. “I think first off, Boston is a hell of a team and was a hell of a team these last two years,” Vincent said. “Tatum and Brown raise a lot of havoc for the defense. “It almost seemed like to me, truthfully, they had something going on over there. Despite our gameplan, so much has to go right to win in this league and if you aren’t fully right internally, it shows in different ways.” -via Booth Newspapers / July 14, 2023
Celtics forward Jaylen Brown was eligible to agree to a five-year, $295 million super-max contract extension with the Celtics at 12:01 a.m. July 1. But two weeks have passed without a deal, with seemingly everyone other than the involved parties wondering why negotiations seem to be moving slowly. Now, it appears the process will be delayed at least a bit more. According to a league source, although talks between Brown and the Celtics have been progressing, Brown, a National Basketball Players Association vice president, is headed overseas for an organizational event, and he plans to meet with the Celtics again when he returns. It’s unclear how long Brown will be gone, but there is expected to be a temporary pause in the negotiations during his absence. The source stressed that Brown’s departure is not related to any setback with the Celtics; he is simply honoring a previously scheduled commitment. -via Boston Globe / July 14, 2023
By all indications, the Celtics are offering Brown a full max contract. The holdup is likely related to incentive structure, or clauses such as a fifth-year player option like the one fellow Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum received when he agreed to his extension in 2020. There were signs that Brown’s extension could be finalized in Las Vegas this week. Boston’s executives are here for the NBA Summer League, and Brown was here for several days, spending part of the time operating a gift suite for rookies at the Palms Casino Resort. Brown’s brother, Quenton, even sat courtside with Celtics decision-makers during the team’s loss to the Wizards on Sunday. -via Boston Globe / July 14, 2023