Karl-Anthony Towns was discussed in trades before the draft

The Wolves reportedly had some level of trade talks involving Towns in June. “There were talks between the Timberwolves and other teams before the draft and Towns’ name came up,” said Ian Begley on Zach Lowe’s podcast. “I don’t know how aggressive the Timberwolves were with Towns, if at all.”
In the same episode of The Lowe Post podcast, Ian Begley also revealed that the New York Knicks showed interest in Karl-Anthony Towns. However, the Knicks had second thoughts about the Minnesota Timberwolves star due to his supermax extension kicking in at the start of the 2024-25 NBA season. “What I had heard was that the salary, some people felt that the salary was just too onerous, at least at this point,” Begley said. “They’ve felt that the salary was going to really hurt them later in his deal. But listen, I think obviously this dynamic can change at the drop of a dime. I do think though that if they loved the idea of Towns right now, they could’ve had him. That’s just my kind of read on the landscape in general.” -via SportsKeeda / July 14, 2023
Clutch Points: Paul George and Karl-Anthony Towns putting in work in the gym together 😤 (via @swishcultures_) pic.twitter.com/WqohGxVlT7 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 9, 2023
What are some things you’ve reflected on with the Rudy-Karl partnership. What do you want to accentuate more? What didn’t work? Finch: I think we have to be way more definitive with our spacing around Rudy in pick and roll and KAT in the post. That gives you two anchor points. Maybe in general, just a little more structured two-big spacing. Both bigs having a purpose at the same time. -via Minneapolis Star-Tribune / July 8, 2023