Karl-Anthony Towns was discussed in trades before the draft

In the same episode of The Lowe Post podcast, Ian Begley also revealed that the New York Knicks showed interest in Karl-Anthony Towns. However, the Knicks had second thoughts about the Minnesota Timberwolves star due to his supermax extension kicking in at the start of the 2024-25 NBA season. “What I had heard was that the salary, some people felt that the salary was just too onerous, at least at this point,” Begley said. “They’ve felt that the salary was going to really hurt them later in his deal. But listen, I think obviously this dynamic can change at the drop of a dime. I do think though that if they loved the idea of Towns right now, they could’ve had him. That’s just my kind of read on the landscape in general.” -via SportsKeeda / July 14, 2023